Trending ETFs

Needham Aggressive Growth Fund

mutual fund
NEAGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$38.55 -0.25 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (NEAGX) Primary Inst (NEAIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Needham Aggressive Growth Fund

NEAGX | Fund

$38.55

$135 M

0.00%

1.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.1%

1 yr return

35.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

Net Assets

$135 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NEAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Needham Aggressive Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Needham
  • Inception Date
    Sep 04, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    1864720
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Barr

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Aggressive Growth Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in the equity securities (principally, common stock) of domestic issuers listed on a nationally recognized securities exchange. The Aggressive Growth Fund invests principally in markets and industries with strong growth potential, focusing primarily on the market leaders in these areas as these companies often garner a disproportionate share of the positive financial returns. Although the Aggressive Growth Fund may invest in companies of any size, the Aggressive Growth Fund’s investment strategy may result in a focus on smaller companies. The Aggressive Growth Fund may, but is not required to, invest in stocks from a variety of industries included in the technology, healthcare, energy and industrials, specialty retailing, media/leisure/cable/entertainment and business and consumer services sectors. Although the Aggressive Growth Fund’s investments have typically been most heavily weighted in the information technology and healthcare sectors, the allocation of the Aggressive Growth Fund’s assets among the various sectors may change at any time. The Aggressive Growth Fund may engage in short sales. The Aggressive Growth Fund may make a profit or loss depending upon whether the market price of the security sold short decreases or increases between the date of the short sale and the date on which the Aggressive Growth Fund replaces the borrowed security.It is the policy of the Aggressive Growth Fund generally to not engage in trading for short-term gains, and the Adviser employs other measures to maximize tax efficiency to the extent consistent with the Aggressive Growth Fund’s investment strategies, including using: (a) the specific identification method to calculate the tax basis for shares of Aggressive Growth Fund portfolio holdings to seek to minimize taxable gains or offset other gains; and (b) net short-term capital gains to offset Aggressive Growth Fund expenses which would otherwise be non-deductible by the Aggressive Growth Fund. In addition, during certain periods market forces may cause the Adviser, seeking to act in the best interests of the Aggressive Growth Fund, to manage the Aggressive Growth Fund in a manner that may not maximize tax efficiency, such as if the Aggressive Growth Fund experiences extreme inflows and outflows from an unusually high volume of purchase and redemption activity, resulting in high portfolio turnover. The Adviser strives to balance tax efficiency with the overall best interests of the Aggressive Growth Fund.
Read More

NEAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.1% -21.9% 50.1% 1.18%
1 Yr 35.8% -72.8% 36.6% 0.34%
3 Yr 15.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 2.26%
5 Yr 8.9%* -42.7% 12.5% 1.85%
10 Yr 6.5%* -23.2% 11.9% 7.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -82.1% 547.9% 33.62%
2021 13.3% -69.3% 196.9% 1.72%
2020 13.2% -28.2% 32.1% 18.28%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 17.68%
2018 -6.1% -14.5% 20.4% 82.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.1% -24.8% 50.1% 1.18%
1 Yr 35.8% -72.8% 36.6% 0.34%
3 Yr 15.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 2.43%
5 Yr 8.9%* -42.7% 14.6% 3.34%
10 Yr 9.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 5.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -82.1% 547.9% 33.62%
2021 13.3% -69.3% 196.9% 1.72%
2020 13.2% -28.2% 32.1% 18.28%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 17.68%
2018 -6.1% -14.5% 20.4% 85.33%

NAV & Total Return History

NEAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NEAGX Category Low Category High NEAGX % Rank
Net Assets 135 M 183 K 28 B 79.93%
Number of Holdings 77 6 1336 71.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 90 M 59 K 2.7 B 58.19%
Weighting of Top 10 58.23% 5.9% 100.0% 2.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Treasury Secs Cash Mgmt Inst 22.49%
  2. PDF Solutions Inc 6.12%
  3. Entegris Inc 5.31%
  4. Smith-Midland Corp 4.96%
  5. Aspen Aerogels Inc 4.62%
  6. Nova Ltd 4.23%
  7. Vicor Corp 4.02%
  8. KVH Industries Inc 3.83%
  9. Apple Inc 3.33%
  10. Super Micro Computer Inc 3.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NEAGX % Rank
Stocks 		77.52% 77.52% 101.30% 100.00%
Cash 		22.49% -1.30% 22.49% 0.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 71.74%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 75.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 71.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 70.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEAGX % Rank
Technology 		64.21% 2.91% 75.51% 0.67%
Industrials 		20.19% 0.00% 36.64% 18.56%
Healthcare 		5.58% 0.00% 47.90% 96.99%
Basic Materials 		4.11% 0.00% 10.30% 21.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.97% 0.00% 40.68% 97.66%
Real Estate 		1.71% 0.00% 15.31% 52.51%
Communication Services 		1.06% 0.00% 15.31% 69.57%
Energy 		0.18% 0.00% 55.49% 72.91%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 79.43%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 42.95% 99.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.56% 99.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEAGX % Rank
US 		70.39% 67.06% 99.56% 99.67%
Non US 		7.13% 0.00% 26.08% 18.06%

NEAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NEAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.86% 0.05% 27.56% 15.59%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.05% 4.05% 97.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NEAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NEAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 54.62%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NEAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 3.00% 439.00% 5.45%

NEAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NEAGX Category Low Category High NEAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 72.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NEAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NEAGX Category Low Category High NEAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.62% -4.08% 1.10% 93.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NEAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NEAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Barr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2010

12.42

12.4%

Mr. John O. Barr is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Colgate University. From 1995 - 2000, Mr. Barr was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Needham & Company. He was an Institutional Investor All-Star and was ranked by Reuters as leader of one of the top software teams. He also served as Director of Research. From 2000 - 2002, he was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Robertson Stephens following semiconductor technology companies. From 2002 - 2008, Mr. Barr was a portfolio manager and analyst at Buckingham Capital Management. He focused on telecom, semiconductors and software. He also has experience with financials, energy, exploration and production and mining stocks. From 2008 - 2009, Mr. Barr was the Founding and Managing Member of Oliver Investment Management, LLC. He rejoined Needham & Company in August 2009 as a Managing Director and a portfolio manager of hedge funds. He engages in a variety of portfolio management-related activities, including stock selection, research, company visits and market analysis.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

