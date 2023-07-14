Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.1%
1 yr return
35.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
Net Assets
$135 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.2%
Expense Ratio 1.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NEAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.1%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|1.18%
|1 Yr
|35.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|0.34%
|3 Yr
|15.3%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|2.26%
|5 Yr
|8.9%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|1.85%
|10 Yr
|6.5%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|7.73%
* Annualized
|NEAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|135 M
|183 K
|28 B
|79.93%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|6
|1336
|71.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|90 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|58.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.23%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|2.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEAGX % Rank
|Stocks
|77.52%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|100.00%
|Cash
|22.49%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|0.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|71.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|75.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|71.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|70.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEAGX % Rank
|Technology
|64.21%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|0.67%
|Industrials
|20.19%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|18.56%
|Healthcare
|5.58%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|96.99%
|Basic Materials
|4.11%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|21.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.97%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|97.66%
|Real Estate
|1.71%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|52.51%
|Communication Services
|1.06%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|69.57%
|Energy
|0.18%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|72.91%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|79.43%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|99.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|99.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEAGX % Rank
|US
|70.39%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|99.67%
|Non US
|7.13%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|18.06%
|NEAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.86%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|15.59%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|97.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.06%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NEAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NEAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|54.62%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NEAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|5.45%
|NEAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|72.91%
|NEAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NEAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.62%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|93.73%
|NEAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2010
12.42
12.4%
Mr. John O. Barr is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Colgate University. From 1995 - 2000, Mr. Barr was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Needham & Company. He was an Institutional Investor All-Star and was ranked by Reuters as leader of one of the top software teams. He also served as Director of Research. From 2000 - 2002, he was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Robertson Stephens following semiconductor technology companies. From 2002 - 2008, Mr. Barr was a portfolio manager and analyst at Buckingham Capital Management. He focused on telecom, semiconductors and software. He also has experience with financials, energy, exploration and production and mining stocks. From 2008 - 2009, Mr. Barr was the Founding and Managing Member of Oliver Investment Management, LLC. He rejoined Needham & Company in August 2009 as a Managing Director and a portfolio manager of hedge funds. He engages in a variety of portfolio management-related activities, including stock selection, research, company visits and market analysis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
