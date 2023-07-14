Under normal conditions, the Aggressive Growth Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in the equity securities (principally, common stock) of domestic issuers listed on a nationally recognized securities exchange. The Aggressive Growth Fund invests principally in markets and industries with strong growth potential, focusing primarily on the market leaders in these areas as these companies often garner a disproportionate share of the positive financial returns. Although the Aggressive Growth Fund may invest in companies of any size, the Aggressive Growth Fund’s investment strategy may result in a focus on smaller companies. The Aggressive Growth Fund may, but is not required to, invest in stocks from a variety of industries included in the technology, healthcare, energy and industrials, specialty retailing, media/leisure/cable/entertainment and business and consumer services sectors. Although the Aggressive Growth Fund’s investments have typically been most heavily weighted in the information technology and healthcare sectors, the allocation of the Aggressive Growth Fund’s assets among the various sectors may change at any time. The Aggressive Growth Fund may engage in short sales. The Aggressive Growth Fund may make a profit or loss depending upon whether the market price of the security sold short decreases or increases between the date of the short sale and the date on which the Aggressive Growth Fund replaces the borrowed security.It is the policy of the Aggressive Growth Fund generally to not engage in trading for short-term gains, and the Adviser employs other measures to maximize tax efficiency to the extent consistent with the Aggressive Growth Fund’s investment strategies, including using: (a) the specific identification method to calculate the tax basis for shares of Aggressive Growth Fund portfolio holdings to seek to minimize taxable gains or offset other gains; and (b) net short-term capital gains to offset Aggressive Growth Fund expenses which would otherwise be non-deductible by the Aggressive Growth Fund. In addition, during certain periods market forces may cause the Adviser, seeking to act in the best interests of the Aggressive Growth Fund, to manage the Aggressive Growth Fund in a manner that may not maximize tax efficiency, such as if the Aggressive Growth Fund experiences extreme inflows and outflows from an unusually high volume of purchase and redemption activity, resulting in high portfolio turnover. The Adviser strives to balance tax efficiency with the overall best interests of the Aggressive Growth Fund.