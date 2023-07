To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that pay dividends. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic securities, it may also invest in securities of foreign companies, including companies in emerging markets. The Fund mainly invests in common stocks but may invest up to 10% of its net assets in master limited partnerships and up to 10% of its net assets in convertible securities. The Fund may invest in convertible securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality.

The Portfolio Managers primarily seek to invest in companies that they believe have sustainable and growing dividends, and ideally seek to buy them when they are temporarily out-of-favor or undervalued by the market. The Portfolio Managers use bottom-up, fundamental security analysis to identify those companies they believe meet the Fund’s investment objective and standards. The price of the company’s securities in relation to its cash flow, earnings, dividends, book value and asset value, both historical and prospective, are key determinants in the security selection process. Emphasis is also placed on identifying companies

undergoing changes that the Portfolio Managers believe will enhance shareholder value in the future, including changes in operations, management, capital allocation, strategies and product offerings.

The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, when other opportunities appear more attractive or when the Portfolio Managers believe the stock holding has grown too large relative to the rest of the portfolio.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities that pay dividends, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.