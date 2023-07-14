Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$465 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.9%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.32%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NCLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|40.74%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|89.24%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|34.38%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|25.74%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|37.11%
* Annualized
|YTD
|14.0%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|40.07%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|87.06%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|34.38%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|21.71%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|22.40%
* Annualized
|NCLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCLEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|465 M
|183 K
|28 B
|55.35%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|6
|1336
|75.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|102 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|55.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.88%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|67.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCLEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.96%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|44.48%
|Cash
|2.04%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|49.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|15.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|31.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|13.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|13.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCLEX % Rank
|Technology
|34.95%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|6.35%
|Industrials
|21.03%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|15.72%
|Healthcare
|19.49%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|71.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.85%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|40.80%
|Financial Services
|6.75%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|50.84%
|Consumer Defense
|3.41%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|58.70%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|54.35%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|39.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|76.76%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|86.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|85.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCLEX % Rank
|US
|88.99%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|77.09%
|Non US
|8.97%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|14.55%
|NCLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|83.39%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|35.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NCLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NCLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.32%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|19.84%
|NCLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCLEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|17.89%
|NCLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NCLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCLEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|27.46%
|NCLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$1.604
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1999
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1996
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 1993
29.19
29.2%
Dave Nicholas joined Nicholas Company as an investment analyst in 1986. He serves in a leadership position for the company as CEO and President, while primarily focusing his efforts day-to-day on investments as a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer. Dave earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his M.S. in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he is a member of the University’s Business School Advisory Board. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Ryan joined Nicholas Company in October 2020 as a senior research analyst. Ryan was named co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Limited Edition, Inc. effective February 2021. Ryan is a generalist analyzing companies across all capitalizations with an emphasis on small- and mid-cap stocks in the health care and industrial sectors. Previously, Ryan was a Co-Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Rice Hall James & Associates in San Diego, CA for 3 years covering the consumer and health care sectors. Other sectors of coverage included industrials and information technology. Ryan began his career in the investment industry in 2000 at M&I Investment Management Corp. as a financial auditor and trade coordinator and held various analyst positions from 2003 to 2007 at the company as it was acquired by BMO Asset Management advancing to the role of Equity Analyst and Director for the BMO Small-Cap Growth and Mid-Cap Growth products for nine years. Ryan earned a B.B.A. with an emphasis on Finance from UW-Whitewater and graduated magna cum laude from Marquette University earning an M.B.A. with an emphasis in Finance. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is currently a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
