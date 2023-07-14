Home
Trending ETFs

NCLEX (Mutual Fund)

NCLEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$465 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.32%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NCLEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nicholas Limited Edition Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nicholas
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    15782538
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nicholas

Fund Description

NCLEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -21.9% 50.1% 40.74%
1 Yr 1.4% -72.8% 36.6% 89.24%
3 Yr -0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 34.38%
5 Yr -1.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 25.74%
10 Yr 0.9%* -23.2% 11.9% 37.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -82.1% 547.9% 38.57%
2021 1.1% -69.3% 196.9% 26.72%
2020 5.3% -28.2% 32.1% 87.46%
2019 4.8% -3.2% 9.3% 56.72%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 22.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -24.8% 50.1% 40.07%
1 Yr 1.4% -72.8% 36.6% 87.06%
3 Yr -0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 34.38%
5 Yr 1.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 21.71%
10 Yr 6.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 22.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -82.1% 547.9% 38.57%
2021 1.1% -69.3% 196.9% 26.72%
2020 5.3% -28.2% 32.1% 87.46%
2019 4.8% -3.2% 9.3% 56.72%
2018 -0.2% -14.5% 20.4% 11.43%

NAV & Total Return History

NCLEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCLEX Category Low Category High NCLEX % Rank
Net Assets 465 M 183 K 28 B 55.35%
Number of Holdings 71 6 1336 75.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 102 M 59 K 2.7 B 55.18%
Weighting of Top 10 19.88% 5.9% 100.0% 67.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Repay Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.83%
  2. BlackLine Inc 2.53%
  3. The Descartes Systems Group Inc 2.29%
  4. Morningstar Inc 2.26%
  5. Builders FirstSource Inc 2.24%
  6. CyberArk Software Ltd 2.24%
  7. Vocera Communications Inc 2.22%
  8. ExlService Holdings Inc 2.19%
  9. BMC Stock Holdings Inc 2.13%
  10. Pacira BioSciences Inc 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCLEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.96% 77.52% 101.30% 44.48%
Cash 		2.04% -1.30% 22.49% 49.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 15.89%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 31.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 13.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 13.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCLEX % Rank
Technology 		34.95% 2.91% 75.51% 6.35%
Industrials 		21.03% 0.00% 36.64% 15.72%
Healthcare 		19.49% 0.00% 47.90% 71.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.85% 0.00% 40.68% 40.80%
Financial Services 		6.75% 0.00% 42.95% 50.84%
Consumer Defense 		3.41% 0.00% 13.56% 58.70%
Real Estate 		1.52% 0.00% 15.31% 54.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 39.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 76.76%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 86.12%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 85.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCLEX % Rank
US 		88.99% 67.06% 99.56% 77.09%
Non US 		8.97% 0.00% 26.08% 14.55%

NCLEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.05% 27.56% 83.39%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 35.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NCLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NCLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.32% 3.00% 439.00% 19.84%

NCLEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCLEX Category Low Category High NCLEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 17.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCLEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCLEX Category Low Category High NCLEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.47% -4.08% 1.10% 27.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCLEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NCLEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nicholas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 1993

29.19

29.2%

Dave Nicholas joined Nicholas Company as an investment analyst in 1986. He serves in a leadership position for the company as CEO and President, while primarily focusing his efforts day-to-day on investments as a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer. Dave earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his M.S. in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he is a member of the University’s Business School Advisory Board. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Ryan Bushman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Ryan joined Nicholas Company in October 2020 as a senior research analyst. Ryan was named co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Limited Edition, Inc. effective February 2021. Ryan is a generalist analyzing companies across all capitalizations with an emphasis on small- and mid-cap stocks in the health care and industrial sectors. Previously, Ryan was a Co-Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Rice Hall James & Associates in San Diego, CA for 3 years covering the consumer and health care sectors. Other sectors of coverage included industrials and information technology. Ryan began his career in the investment industry in 2000 at M&I Investment Management Corp. as a financial auditor and trade coordinator and held various analyst positions from 2003 to 2007 at the company as it was acquired by BMO Asset Management advancing to the role of Equity Analyst and Director for the BMO Small-Cap Growth and Mid-Cap Growth products for nine years. Ryan earned a B.B.A. with an emphasis on Finance from UW-Whitewater and graduated magna cum laude from Marquette University earning an M.B.A. with an emphasis in Finance. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is currently a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

