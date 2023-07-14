Ryan joined Nicholas Company in October 2020 as a senior research analyst. Ryan was named co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Limited Edition, Inc. effective February 2021. Ryan is a generalist analyzing companies across all capitalizations with an emphasis on small- and mid-cap stocks in the health care and industrial sectors. Previously, Ryan was a Co-Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Rice Hall James & Associates in San Diego, CA for 3 years covering the consumer and health care sectors. Other sectors of coverage included industrials and information technology. Ryan began his career in the investment industry in 2000 at M&I Investment Management Corp. as a financial auditor and trade coordinator and held various analyst positions from 2003 to 2007 at the company as it was acquired by BMO Asset Management advancing to the role of Equity Analyst and Director for the BMO Small-Cap Growth and Mid-Cap Growth products for nine years. Ryan earned a B.B.A. with an emphasis on Finance from UW-Whitewater and graduated magna cum laude from Marquette University earning an M.B.A. with an emphasis in Finance. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is currently a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.