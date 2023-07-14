Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|NCIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|83.00%
|1 Yr
|-6.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|93.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.05 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|99.34%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|1
|17234
|95.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.49 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|97.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.96%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|49.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCIRX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.55%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|31.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.91%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|34.19%
|Cash
|0.54%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|73.62%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|38.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|42.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|18.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCIRX % Rank
|Corporate
|62.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.52%
|Securitized
|26.95%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|58.29%
|Municipal
|7.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.67%
|Government
|1.95%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|94.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.54%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|96.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|40.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCIRX % Rank
|US
|70.09%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|94.48%
|Non US
|27.46%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|1.33%
|NCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.13%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|1.92%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|0.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|NCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|41.12%
|NCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.49%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|20.72%
|NCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.39%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|12.96%
|NCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2020
1.89
1.9%
Stephen M. Liberatore, CFA is a managing director and fixed-income portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF Asset Management. Mr. Liberatore is the lead portfolio manager for the TIAA’s Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) fixed income mandates and holds responsibility for investment strategy and securities selection. He joined the TIAA-CREF Asset Management in 2004. Mr. Liberatore has rich industry experience, including positions at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Protective Life Corporation, where he was responsible for portfolio management, credit research and trading for both total return and liability-driven assets. Mr. Liberatore holds a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and an MBA in finance and operations from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society North Carolina and the CFA Institute. Mr. Liberatore is considered a subject matter expert on the management of total return SRI fixed-income portfolios, and he frequently presents at both SRI and fixed-income conferences. His views on developments in these areas have been featured in numerous industry publications. Mr. Liberatore is a member of the initial executive committee of the Green Bond Principles and the CERES Green Bond Working Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2020
1.89
1.9%
Jessica is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. She is an integral part of the ESG/Impact fixed income strategy team and co-portfolio manager on the Core Impact Bond, Global Core Impact Bond, Green Bond and Short Duration Impact Bond strategies. She is a frequent panelist and speaker at ESG and Impact conferences and was a member of the ICMA Advisory Board (2020-21), which provides insight and guidance to the Executive Committee on issues affecting the Green, Social, and Sustainable Bond markets. Jessica joined the firm in 2008 as an agency MBS analyst before joining the International/EMD sector team as a European sovereign and agency analyst. Jessica’s analyst responsibilities included sovereigns and local markets throughout Western and Eastern Europe. Prior to Nuveen, she worked at Citi Global Wealth Management (GWM), helping to manage liquidity and risk of the GWM balance sheet. Jessica graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from The Ohio State University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
