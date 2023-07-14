Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt obligations of varying maturities. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel land mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen out companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles.

The Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may also invest in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Fund invests in mortgage-backed securities (including To Be Announced Securities and Dollar Rolls) and asset-backed securities and may enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements.

At least 65% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of AA or higher based on ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, calculated on a weighted basis. The Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade, as determined by the Fund's Sub-Advisers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds).

Up to 20% of the Fund's net assets may be invested in commercial paper within the two highest rating categories of independent rating agencies. The Fund may also invest up to 40% of its net assets in the fixed income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. Foreign securities are selected on an individual basis without regard to any defined allocation among countries or geographic regions.

SEI Investments Management Corporation ("SIMC", or the "Adviser") seeks to enhance performance and reduce market risk by strategically allocating the Fund's assets among multiple sub-advisers (each, a "Sub-Adviser" and collectively, the "Sub-Advisers"). Sub-Advisers are selected for their experience in managing various kinds of fixed income securities, and each Sub-Adviser makes investment decisions based on an analysis of yield trends, credit ratings and other factors in its area of emphasis.

The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, but expects its average maturity to range from four years to twelve years and its average duration to be between three and six years. Duration reflects the change in the value of a fixed income security that will result from a 1% change in interest rates. For example, a five year duration means a bond will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts (including futures on U.S. Treasury obligations and Eurodollar instruments), put and call options (including options on futures contracts), and swaps (including credit default swaps) for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures, options and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and

yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments.

Investments for the Fund, both foreign and domestic, are selected based on the following criteria:

— the use of interest-rate and yield-curve analyses;

— the use of credit analyses, which indicate a security's rating and potential for appreciation; and

— use of the above disciplines to invest in high-yield bonds and fixed income securities issued by foreign and domestic governments and companies.

The remainder of the Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.

A Sub-Adviser may sell a security when it becomes substantially overvalued, is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals, or as a result of changes in portfolio strategy. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value.

Subject to the Presbyterian Principles and the investment criteria detailed above, the Fund's Sub-Advisers will also consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in the selection of securities for the Fund's portfolio, which may include (among other items) consideration of issuers' business models, corporate governance policies, stakeholder relationships and history of controversies. Each Sub-Adviser has the ability to consider its own ESG criteria based on its own ESG methodologies and assessments or those of third-party providers. The consideration of such ESG criteria as part of the decision-making process may result in the selection of individual securities that are not in the Fund's benchmark, or the overweighting or underweight of individual securities relative to the benchmark.