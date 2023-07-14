Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$392 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.4%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 112.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt obligations of varying maturities. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund seeks to invest consistent with social-witness principles established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) (the "Presbyterian Principles"), as reflected in Guidelines put forth by the Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investing. The Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in tobacco, alcohol and gambling, along with for-profit prisons, and some companies related to weapons production, antipersonnel land mines, handguns and assault weapons. In addition, at times a company involved in serious human rights violations may also be screened out of the Fund. The Fund may also screen out companies when deemed appropriate to implement the Presbyterian Principles.
The Fund invests in corporate bonds. The Fund also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), which are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, and the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), which are supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may also invest in bonds of international corporations or foreign governments. In addition, the Fund invests in mortgage-backed securities (including To Be Announced Securities and Dollar Rolls) and asset-backed securities and may enter into fully-collateralized repurchase agreements.
At least 65% of the Fund's net assets will be invested in bonds that are rated within the four highest credit rating categories assigned by independent rating agencies, and the Fund will attempt to maintain an overall credit quality rating of AA or higher based on ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, calculated on a weighted basis. The Fund may invest in unrated equivalents that may be considered to be investment grade, as determined by the Fund's Sub-Advisers. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (junk bonds).
Up to 20% of the Fund's net assets may be invested in commercial paper within the two highest rating categories of independent rating agencies. The Fund may also invest up to 40% of its net assets in the fixed income securities of foreign issuers in any country, including developed or emerging markets. Foreign securities are selected on an individual basis without regard to any defined allocation among countries or geographic regions.
SEI Investments Management Corporation ("SIMC", or the "Adviser") seeks to enhance performance and reduce market risk by strategically allocating the Fund's assets among multiple sub-advisers (each, a "Sub-Adviser" and collectively, the "Sub-Advisers"). Sub-Advisers are selected for their experience in managing various kinds of fixed income securities, and each Sub-Adviser makes investment decisions based on an analysis of yield trends, credit ratings and other factors in its area of emphasis.
The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, but expects its average maturity to range from four years to twelve years and its average duration to be between three and six years. Duration reflects the change in the value of a fixed income security that will result from a 1% change in interest rates. For example, a five year duration means a bond will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts (including futures on U.S. Treasury obligations and Eurodollar instruments), put and call options (including options on futures contracts), and swaps (including credit default swaps) for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures, options and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and
yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments.
Investments for the Fund, both foreign and domestic, are selected based on the following criteria:
— the use of interest-rate and yield-curve analyses;
— the use of credit analyses, which indicate a security's rating and potential for appreciation; and
— use of the above disciplines to invest in high-yield bonds and fixed income securities issued by foreign and domestic governments and companies.
The remainder of the Fund's assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents.
A Sub-Adviser may sell a security when it becomes substantially overvalued, is experiencing deteriorating fundamentals, or as a result of changes in portfolio strategy. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value.
Subject to the Presbyterian Principles and the investment criteria detailed above, the Fund's Sub-Advisers will also consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in the selection of securities for the Fund's portfolio, which may include (among other items) consideration of issuers' business models, corporate governance policies, stakeholder relationships and history of controversies. Each Sub-Adviser has the ability to consider its own ESG criteria based on its own ESG methodologies and assessments or those of third-party providers. The consideration of such ESG criteria as part of the decision-making process may result in the selection of individual securities that are not in the Fund's benchmark, or the overweighting or underweight of individual securities relative to the benchmark.
|Period
|NCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|61.51%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|21.30%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|17.92%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|28.52%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|19.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.05%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|54.05%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|74.50%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|77.12%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|13.93%
|Period
|NCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|59.98%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|17.67%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|17.51%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|32.20%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|30.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.05%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|53.95%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|74.50%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|78.54%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|30.56%
|NCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|392 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|71.23%
|Number of Holdings
|1316
|1
|17234
|27.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.3 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|75.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.36%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|28.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCICX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.85%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|65.84%
|Cash
|3.05%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|50.38%
|Stocks
|2.03%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|0.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.06%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|63.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|42.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|18.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCICX % Rank
|Government
|41.65%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|15.33%
|Securitized
|34.54%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|34.86%
|Corporate
|20.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.86%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|66.48%
|Municipal
|0.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.29%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|34.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCICX % Rank
|US
|87.29%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|47.43%
|Non US
|6.56%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|68.95%
|NCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|27.52%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|72.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|81.69%
|NCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|45.70%
|NCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|79.85%
|NCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.22%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|79.56%
|NCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.305
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.115
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.238
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 08, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2010
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2010
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2010
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2009
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2009
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2007
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2005
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2004
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2004
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2003
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2003
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2003
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2002
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2001
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2001
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2001
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2000
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2000
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2000
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2000
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2012
10.11
10.1%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2013
8.59
8.6%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Jim joined IR+M in March 2007 and Mr. Gubitosi was previously an Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Income Research & Management (“IR+M”). Prior to IR+M, he was a Senior Analyst at Financial Architects Partners. Jim has a BSBA from Boston University School of Management (2004).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Frederick R. Marki is a Portfolio manager of Western since 2005. He began his investment career in 1983 and has a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Marki joined Western Asset in 2006. Prior to this, Marki was a director of Citigroup Asset Management and investment officer of the manager. and its predecessor companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Jake joined IR+M in July 2005. Prior to IR+M, he was an associate with Lehman Brothers Holdings. Previously, he was a Senior Consultant at Whitelight Systems, Inc. Jake has a BSE from Princeton University (1995) and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2002).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Ms. Wongtrakool has been employed by Western Asset as an investment professional for more than five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...