In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will operate as a “government money market fund,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). Government money market funds are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in: (i) cash; (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities; and/or (iii) repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized (i.e., backed by cash or government securities). Government money market funds are exempt from requirements to impose liquidity fees and/or temporary redemption gates, however, government money market funds may elect to impose these fees. The Fund has elected to not impose liquidity fees or redemption gates at this time.
As a government money market fund, the Fund values its securities using the amortized cost method. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in this investment policy.
|Period
|NCGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|2.5%
|5.74%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|5.76%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|4.72%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NCGXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|5.85%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.88%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|4.91%
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.3%
|N/A
|NCGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCGXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 K
|136 K
|281 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|1
|346
|91.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|147 K
|-343 K
|163 B
|99.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|0.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCGXX % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|0.36%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|5.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|18.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|91.80%
|NCGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.06%
|1.68%
|31.04%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|78.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|NCGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NCGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCGXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|NCGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCGXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|51.07%
|NCGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NCGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCGXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.08%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|3.13%
|NCGXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2019
2.87
2.9%
James P. Dowd is founder, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer of North Capital Private Securities Corporation (“NCPS”), a registered broker-dealer focused on origination, placement, and clearing of exempt securities (2011—present) and CEO and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser (2008—present). Prior to forming the Adviser, Mr. Dowd, who has 33 years of experience in the global financial markets, including over twenty one years as a portfolio manager, was a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory and Fund of Funds business at Bear Stearns. At Bear, he led the portfolio management team in advising clients and allocating capital to non-affiliate hedge funds. Mr. Dowd is a CFA charter holder and is a Certified Public Accountant registered with the State of Illinois. He is a registered principal with NCPS and has passed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Series 3, 7, 24, 57, 63, 65 and 79 exams. Before Bear, Mr. Dowd managed the Lodgepole Fund, a multi-strategy arbitrage fund, and was a proprietary trader with Tokai Asia Limited (Hong Kong), a subsidiary of Tokai Bank Group, where he was responsible for arbitrage strategies. He also spent nine years with Bankers Trust in New York, London and Tokyo where he was Managing Director and Head of Derivatives Trading for Asia, Branch Manager of BT Asia Securities Ltd. Tokyo, and a Partner of Bankers Trust. Mr. Dowd began his career with Samuel Montagu Capital Markets Inc., a boutique investment bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2019
2.87
2.9%
Michael Weaver is a Director-Principal at NCPS and at the Adviser (2015—present). He has over 10 years of experience in financial markets. Mr. Weaver has passed the FINRA Series 3, 7, 24, 57TO, 63 and 65 exams and is registered with FINRA. Mr. Weaver started his career in financial services in 2004 as an Analyst in the Fixed-Income Sales & Trading (“S&T”) Program at Banc of America Securities (“BAS”). At BAS, Mr. Weaver worked as an analyst, structuring Collateralized Debt Obligations and Collateralized Loan Obligations. Mr. Weaver was promoted to Associate in the Central Funding Group as BAS with specific responsibility for trading Agency Specials, Strips, TIPS, Off-the-run Treasuries and the on the run 30 year UST bonds in repo. Mr. Weaver also has experience as a Summer Analyst in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs, a Summer Associate in S&T at Deutsche Bank and was an Intern at MKP Capital Management in 2014. Mr. Weaver is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|46.68
|15.07
|13.09
