In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will operate as a “government money market fund,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). Government money market funds are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in: (i) cash; (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities; and/or (iii) repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized (i.e., backed by cash or government securities). Government money market funds are exempt from requirements to impose liquidity fees and/or temporary redemption gates, however, government money market funds may elect to impose these fees. The Fund has elected to not impose liquidity fees or redemption gates at this time.

As a government money market fund, the Fund values its securities using the amortized cost method. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in this investment policy.