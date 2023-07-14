Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

North Capital Treasury Money Market Fund

NCGXX | Fund

$1.00

$136 K

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$136 K

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

NCGXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Capital Treasury Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 17, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    135632
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Dowd

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund will operate as a “government money market fund,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). Government money market funds are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in: (i) cash; (ii) securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities; and/or (iii) repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized (i.e., backed by cash or government securities). Government money market funds are exempt from requirements to impose liquidity fees and/or temporary redemption gates, however, government money market funds may elect to impose these fees. The Fund has elected to not impose liquidity fees or redemption gates at this time.

As a government money market fund, the Fund values its securities using the amortized cost method. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in this investment policy.

Read More

NCGXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 5.74%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 5.76%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 4.72%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 5.85%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 5.88%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 4.91%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 5.74%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 5.76%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 4.72%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCGXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 5.85%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 5.88%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 4.91%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NCGXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCGXX Category Low Category High NCGXX % Rank
Net Assets 136 K 136 K 281 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 7 1 346 91.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 147 K -343 K 163 B 99.82%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 22.7% 100.0% 0.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 49.71%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 49.24%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 48.87%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 47.24%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 0% 46.14%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 44.56%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 44.37%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 41.86%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 38.75%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 38.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCGXX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% 25.56% 100.00% 0.36%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.74%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 5.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 18.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 74.44% 91.80%

NCGXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.06% 1.68% 31.04%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.50% 78.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

NCGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NCGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCGXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

NCGXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCGXX Category Low Category High NCGXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.28% 51.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCGXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCGXX Category Low Category High NCGXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -1.09% 1.67% 3.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCGXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NCGXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Dowd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2019

2.87

2.9%

James P. Dowd is founder, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer of North Capital Private Securities Corporation (“NCPS”), a registered broker-dealer focused on origination, placement, and clearing of exempt securities (2011—present) and CEO and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser (2008—present). Prior to forming the Adviser, Mr. Dowd, who has 33 years of experience in the global financial markets, including over twenty one years as a portfolio manager, was a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory and Fund of Funds business at Bear Stearns. At Bear, he led the portfolio management team in advising clients and allocating capital to non-affiliate hedge funds. Mr. Dowd is a CFA charter holder and is a Certified Public Accountant registered with the State of Illinois. He is a registered principal with NCPS and has passed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Series 3, 7, 24, 57, 63, 65 and 79 exams. Before Bear, Mr. Dowd managed the Lodgepole Fund, a multi-strategy arbitrage fund, and was a proprietary trader with Tokai Asia Limited (Hong Kong), a subsidiary of Tokai Bank Group, where he was responsible for arbitrage strategies. He also spent nine years with Bankers Trust in New York, London and Tokyo where he was Managing Director and Head of Derivatives Trading for Asia, Branch Manager of BT Asia Securities Ltd. Tokyo, and a Partner of Bankers Trust. Mr. Dowd began his career with Samuel Montagu Capital Markets Inc., a boutique investment bank.

Michael Weaver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2019

2.87

2.9%

Michael Weaver is a Director-Principal at NCPS and at the Adviser (2015—present). He has over 10 years of experience in financial markets. Mr. Weaver has passed the FINRA Series 3, 7, 24, 57TO, 63 and 65 exams and is registered with FINRA. Mr. Weaver started his career in financial services in 2004 as an Analyst in the Fixed-Income Sales & Trading (“S&T”) Program at Banc of America Securities (“BAS”). At BAS, Mr. Weaver worked as an analyst, structuring Collateralized Debt Obligations and Collateralized Loan Obligations. Mr. Weaver was promoted to Associate in the Central Funding Group as BAS with specific responsibility for trading Agency Specials, Strips, TIPS, Off-the-run Treasuries and the on the run 30 year UST bonds in repo. Mr. Weaver also has experience as a Summer Analyst in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs, a Summer Associate in S&T at Deutsche Bank and was an Intern at MKP Capital Management in 2014. Mr. Weaver is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

