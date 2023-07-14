Home
Trending ETFs

NCEGX (Mutual Fund)

NCEGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

16.1%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$136 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NCEGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The North Country Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Country Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Horowitz

Fund Description

The Large Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Large Cap Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common stocks of domestic and foreign-domiciled companies, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Large Cap Fund focuses primarily on market sectors such as Materials, Health Care, Utilities, Information Technology, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Financial Services, REITs, Energy and Communication Services.

North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. (the “Adviser”) attempts to outperform the Large Cap Fund’s benchmark index by varying the number and percentages of the Large Cap Fund’s holdings, and emphasizing one or more sectors in selecting its investments. The Large Cap Fund selects portfolio securities based on its analysis of various factors including price/earnings ratios, the strength or potential strength of a company's competitive position, strength of management, marketing prowess and product development capabilities.

The Adviser will utilize a buy and hold approach, generally maintaining its position in a company's stock without regard to day-to-day fluctuations in the market. However, the Adviser will frequently re-evaluate portfolio holdings, as it deems necessary, and will typically sell a stock when the reasons for buying or holding it no longer apply, such as a lack of performance, change in business direction, adverse changes in other factors or when the company begins to show deteriorating fundamentals.

Read More

NCEGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -41.7% 64.0% 87.60%
1 Yr 1.7% -46.2% 77.9% 91.80%
3 Yr -1.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 60.97%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 58.78%
10 Yr 4.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 46.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -85.9% 81.6% 26.36%
2021 6.5% -31.0% 26.7% 32.29%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.36%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 69.90%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 2.0% 44.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -41.7% 64.0% 84.15%
1 Yr 1.7% -46.2% 77.9% 87.54%
3 Yr -1.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 60.64%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 64.83%
10 Yr 6.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 53.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -85.9% 81.6% 26.36%
2021 6.5% -31.0% 26.7% 32.29%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.36%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 69.90%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 3.1% 65.05%

NAV & Total Return History

NCEGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCEGX Category Low Category High NCEGX % Rank
Net Assets 136 M 189 K 222 B 83.17%
Number of Holdings 69 2 3509 44.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 59 M -1.37 M 104 B 84.43%
Weighting of Top 10 39.21% 11.4% 116.5% 80.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.67%
  3. Visa Inc Class A 4.76%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.29%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.50%
  6. Adobe Inc 3.11%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.74%
  8. Salesforce Inc 2.71%
  9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.40%
  10. Netflix Inc 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCEGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 50.26% 104.50% 51.23%
Cash 		1.56% -10.83% 49.73% 45.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 74.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 75.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 74.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 73.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCEGX % Rank
Technology 		24.04% 0.00% 65.70% 88.03%
Financial Services 		17.73% 0.00% 43.06% 7.87%
Healthcare 		14.99% 0.00% 39.76% 27.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.37% 0.00% 62.57% 78.52%
Communication Services 		8.71% 0.00% 66.40% 69.18%
Industrials 		8.43% 0.00% 30.65% 21.64%
Consumer Defense 		7.65% 0.00% 25.50% 9.84%
Basic Materials 		2.93% 0.00% 18.91% 17.54%
Energy 		2.08% 0.00% 41.09% 25.66%
Utilities 		1.12% 0.00% 16.07% 16.48%
Real Estate 		0.96% 0.00% 16.05% 52.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCEGX % Rank
US 		98.44% 34.69% 100.00% 17.62%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 96.07%

NCEGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 20.29% 47.08%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 84.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 53.60%

Sales Fees

NCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 316.74% 4.08%

NCEGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCEGX Category Low Category High NCEGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% 0.00% 41.31% 76.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCEGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCEGX Category Low Category High NCEGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -6.13% 1.75% 12.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCEGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NCEGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Horowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2018

3.81

3.8%

Adam M. Horowitz, Portfolio Manager of North Country Investment Advisers, has been employed with GFNB since 2018, and is an Officer and Investment Professional of GFNB, managing investments for individuals, trusts, endowments, foundations and pension plans. Prior to Joining GFNB, Mr. Horowitz served as a Portfolio Manager in the Private Wealth Management Division of another trust company. Mr. Horowitz received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from The State University of New York at Albany.

Alina Kindron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2019

3.01

3.0%

Alina Kindron, Portfolio Manager of North Country Investment Advisers, has been employed with GFNB since 2007, and is an Assistant Vice President and Investment Officer of GFNB, managing investments for individuals, trusts, endowments, foundations and pension plans. Ms. Kindron is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, Romania with a Bachelors degree in Finance, Insurance, Banking and Capital Markets.

Frederick Schwerd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Mr. Schwerd, Portfolio Manager of North Country Investment Advisers, Inc, has been employed with GFNB since 2019. Prior to joining GFNB, Mr. Schwerd managed short-term and intermediate-term multi-asset fixed income accounts for institutional and high net worth clients at The Ayco Company (a Goldman Sachs Company). Mr. Schwerd received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hartwick College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

