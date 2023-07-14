Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.1%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$136 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.2%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Large Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Large Cap Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common stocks of domestic and foreign-domiciled companies, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Large Cap Fund focuses primarily on market sectors such as Materials, Health Care, Utilities, Information Technology, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Financial Services, REITs, Energy and Communication Services.
North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. (the “Adviser”) attempts to outperform the Large Cap Fund’s benchmark index by varying the number and percentages of the Large Cap Fund’s holdings, and emphasizing one or more sectors in selecting its investments. The Large Cap Fund selects portfolio securities based on its analysis of various factors including price/earnings ratios, the strength or potential strength of a company's competitive position, strength of management, marketing prowess and product development capabilities.
The Adviser will utilize a buy and hold approach, generally maintaining its position in a company's stock without regard to day-to-day fluctuations in the market. However, the Adviser will frequently re-evaluate portfolio holdings, as it deems necessary, and will typically sell a stock when the reasons for buying or holding it no longer apply, such as a lack of performance, change in business direction, adverse changes in other factors or when the company begins to show deteriorating fundamentals.
|Period
|NCEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|87.60%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|91.80%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|60.97%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|58.78%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|46.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|NCEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|26.36%
|2021
|6.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|32.29%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|92.36%
|2019
|5.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|69.90%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|44.95%
|NCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCEGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 M
|189 K
|222 B
|83.17%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|2
|3509
|44.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|84.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.21%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|80.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCEGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|51.23%
|Cash
|1.56%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|45.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|74.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|75.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|74.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|73.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCEGX % Rank
|Technology
|24.04%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|88.03%
|Financial Services
|17.73%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|7.87%
|Healthcare
|14.99%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|27.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.37%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|78.52%
|Communication Services
|8.71%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|69.18%
|Industrials
|8.43%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|21.64%
|Consumer Defense
|7.65%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|9.84%
|Basic Materials
|2.93%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|17.54%
|Energy
|2.08%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|25.66%
|Utilities
|1.12%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|16.48%
|Real Estate
|0.96%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|52.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCEGX % Rank
|US
|98.44%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|17.62%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|96.07%
|NCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|47.08%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|53.60%
|NCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|4.08%
|NCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCEGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.57%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|76.75%
|NCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|NCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCEGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.31%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|12.31%
|NCEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$1.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2012
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2011
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 09, 2018
3.81
3.8%
Adam M. Horowitz, Portfolio Manager of North Country Investment Advisers, has been employed with GFNB since 2018, and is an Officer and Investment Professional of GFNB, managing investments for individuals, trusts, endowments, foundations and pension plans. Prior to Joining GFNB, Mr. Horowitz served as a Portfolio Manager in the Private Wealth Management Division of another trust company. Mr. Horowitz received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from The State University of New York at Albany.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2019
3.01
3.0%
Alina Kindron, Portfolio Manager of North Country Investment Advisers, has been employed with GFNB since 2007, and is an Assistant Vice President and Investment Officer of GFNB, managing investments for individuals, trusts, endowments, foundations and pension plans. Ms. Kindron is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, Romania with a Bachelors degree in Finance, Insurance, Banking and Capital Markets.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mr. Schwerd, Portfolio Manager of North Country Investment Advisers, Inc, has been employed with GFNB since 2019. Prior to joining GFNB, Mr. Schwerd managed short-term and intermediate-term multi-asset fixed income accounts for institutional and high net worth clients at The Ayco Company (a Goldman Sachs Company). Mr. Schwerd received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hartwick College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
