The Large Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Large Cap Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities include common stocks of domestic and foreign-domiciled companies, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Large Cap Fund focuses primarily on market sectors such as Materials, Health Care, Utilities, Information Technology, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Financial Services, REITs, Energy and Communication Services.

North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. (the “Adviser”) attempts to outperform the Large Cap Fund’s benchmark index by varying the number and percentages of the Large Cap Fund’s holdings, and emphasizing one or more sectors in selecting its investments. The Large Cap Fund selects portfolio securities based on its analysis of various factors including price/earnings ratios, the strength or potential strength of a company's competitive position, strength of management, marketing prowess and product development capabilities.

The Adviser will utilize a buy and hold approach, generally maintaining its position in a company's stock without regard to day-to-day fluctuations in the market. However, the Adviser will frequently re-evaluate portfolio holdings, as it deems necessary, and will typically sell a stock when the reasons for buying or holding it no longer apply, such as a lack of performance, change in business direction, adverse changes in other factors or when the company begins to show deteriorating fundamentals.