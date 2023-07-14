Home
YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return 2.7%

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return -0.8%

-0.8%

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10 28.4%

28.4%

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expense Ratio 1.81%

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Standard (Taxable) $1,000

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

  YTD Total Return -0.2%
  3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  Net Income Ratio 1.15%
  Dividend Yield 1.1%
  Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

  Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Equity Income Fund
  Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  Inception Date
    Jun 09, 2008
  Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  Share Class
    C
  Currency
    USD
  Domiciled Country
    United States
  Manager
    Alexandra Pomeroy

To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in income-oriented equity securities that pay dividends, which may include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), convertible securities (including convertible preferred stock, which receives preference in the payment of dividends) and common stocks. The Fund seeks to generate a current yield that is greater than the average current yield for stocks in the S&P 500® Index. By selecting these types of equity securities, the Fund seeks to dampen the market volatility associated with investing in equity securities.
The Fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The Portfolio Managers use a bottom-up, research-driven approach to identify companies that they believe have the ability to sustain and potentially to grow their free cash flow and are trading at a discount to what the Portfolio Managers believe to be their net present values. The approach involves examining companies for the presence of potential catalysts that will lead to the creation of value, such as regulatory changes, competitive shifts, reaccelerating earnings, and corporate/management restructuring. The Portfolio Managers also utilize quantitative measures of value, including price-to-earnings ratios, price-to-book ratios and discounted free cash flows, among others.
The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The
Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.
The Fund may emphasize the real estate and utilities sectors of the market at any given time and may invest up to 40% of its total assets in each of these sectors.
The Fund may also use options, including writing (selling) calls against positions in the portfolio (“covered calls”) or writing (selling) puts on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance income.
The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic equity securities, it may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies, including those in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in convertible securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, when other opportunities appear more attractive or when the Portfolio Managers believe the stock has grown too large relative to the rest of the portfolio.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. For this purpose, equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and securities convertible into common or preferred stock. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Period NBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -13.6% 215.2% 89.66%
1 Yr -1.5% -58.6% 197.5% 82.11%
3 Yr 2.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 79.32%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.4% 29.3% 67.63%
10 Yr 0.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 63.43%

* Annualized

Period NBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -65.1% 22.3% 42.87%
2021 4.6% -25.3% 25.5% 78.00%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 44.69%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 79.05%
2018 -2.6% -9.4% 3.1% 23.84%

Period NBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -13.6% 215.2% 86.59%
1 Yr -1.5% -58.6% 197.5% 81.95%
3 Yr 2.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 79.69%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.2% 31.9% 72.65%
10 Yr 3.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 72.34%

* Annualized

Period NBHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.2% -65.1% 22.3% 42.87%
2021 4.6% -25.3% 25.5% 78.00%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 44.60%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 79.42%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% 3.3% 50.19%

NBHCX Category Low Category High NBHCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 1 M 151 B 42.17%
Number of Holdings 95 2 1727 38.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 334 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 43.60%
Weighting of Top 10 28.44% 5.0% 99.2% 43.45%

  1. CenterPoint Energy Inc 3.55%
  2. ConocoPhillips 3.42%
  3. CME Group Inc Class A 3.07%
  4. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 2.87%
  5. Eaton Corp PLC 2.86%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 2.80%
  7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 2.71%
  8. Nutrien Ltd 2.70%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.64%
  10. Merck & Co Inc 2.59%

Weighting Return Low Return High NBHCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.60% 28.02% 125.26% 64.61%
Cash 		2.40% -88.20% 71.98% 33.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 68.47%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 65.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 66.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 67.16%

Weighting Return Low Return High NBHCX % Rank
Healthcare 		14.50% 0.00% 30.08% 79.95%
Financial Services 		12.01% 0.00% 58.05% 93.32%
Utilities 		11.95% 0.00% 27.04% 2.31%
Real Estate 		11.53% 0.00% 90.54% 0.58%
Energy 		11.51% 0.00% 54.00% 12.95%
Industrials 		11.39% 0.00% 42.76% 52.15%
Basic Materials 		8.60% 0.00% 21.69% 5.53%
Technology 		6.15% 0.00% 54.02% 91.17%
Consumer Defense 		5.47% 0.00% 34.10% 82.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.19% 0.00% 22.74% 79.62%
Communication Services 		2.69% 0.00% 26.58% 86.39%

Weighting Return Low Return High NBHCX % Rank
US 		87.08% 24.51% 121.23% 79.80%
Non US 		10.52% 0.00% 41.42% 17.57%

NBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.04% 45.41% 9.74%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.50% 90.09%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.17%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.01% 0.50% 91.05%

NBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 74.13%

NBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NBHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 488.00% 47.43%

NBHCX Category Low Category High NBHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 41.90% 39.12%

NBHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

NBHCX Category Low Category High NBHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.15% -1.51% 4.28% 61.78%

NBHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Alexandra Pomeroy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2006

15.59

15.6%

Sandy M. Pomeroyis a Managing Director of the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers. She has been a Portfolio Manager with the firm since 2005. Sandy is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group where she manages portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Prior to joining the firm, she spent five years at JP Morgan and prior to that, five years at Brown Brothers Harriman. Sandy received a BA from Colgate University.

Richard Levine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2006

15.59

15.6%

Richard S. Levine, JD, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 1989. Richard is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group. Additionally, he has served on the Neuberger Berman Trust Company N.A. Board since its inception. Prior to joining the firm, Richard was a senior vice president, tax attorney and financial planner at Ayco Corporation. He earned a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a JD from Albany Law School.

William Hunter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2012

9.46

9.5%

William D. Hunter, Managing Director, joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2006. Will is a member of the MLG Group and serves as Portfolio Manager for the Global Thematic Opportunities strategy and Associate Portfolio Manager on the Equity Income strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Will worked at JPMorgan's Investment Bank as an analyst in Chemical Equity Research after working in Equity Specialty Sales in Energy and Industrials. Will received his BA from Columbia University.

Shawn Trudeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2018

3.48

3.5%

Mr Trudeau joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2011 and has been an Associate Portfolio manager since 2012.

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

