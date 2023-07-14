To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in income-oriented equity securities that pay dividends, which may include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), convertible securities (including convertible preferred stock, which receives preference in the payment of dividends) and common stocks. The Fund seeks to generate a current yield that is greater than the average current yield for stocks in the S&P 500® Index. By selecting these types of equity securities, the Fund seeks to dampen the market volatility associated with investing in equity securities.

The Fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The Portfolio Managers use a bottom-up, research-driven approach to identify companies that they believe have the ability to sustain and potentially to grow their free cash flow and are trading at a discount to what the Portfolio Managers believe to be their net present values. The approach involves examining companies for the presence of potential catalysts that will lead to the creation of value, such as regulatory changes, competitive shifts, reaccelerating earnings, and corporate/management restructuring. The Portfolio Managers also utilize quantitative measures of value, including price-to-earnings ratios, price-to-book ratios and discounted free cash flows, among others.

The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The

Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.

The Fund may emphasize the real estate and utilities sectors of the market at any given time and may invest up to 40% of its total assets in each of these sectors.

The Fund may also use options, including writing (selling) calls against positions in the portfolio (“covered calls”) or writing (selling) puts on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance income.

The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic equity securities, it may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies, including those in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in convertible securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, when other opportunities appear more attractive or when the Portfolio Managers believe the stock has grown too large relative to the rest of the portfolio.