YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$1.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 1.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NBHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|89.66%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|82.11%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|79.32%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|67.63%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|63.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|NBHCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|42.87%
|2021
|4.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|78.00%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|44.69%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|79.05%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|23.84%
|NBHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBHCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.17 B
|1 M
|151 B
|42.17%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|2
|1727
|38.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|334 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|43.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.44%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|43.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBHCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.60%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|64.61%
|Cash
|2.40%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|33.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|68.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|65.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|66.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|67.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBHCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|14.50%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|79.95%
|Financial Services
|12.01%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|93.32%
|Utilities
|11.95%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|2.31%
|Real Estate
|11.53%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|0.58%
|Energy
|11.51%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|12.95%
|Industrials
|11.39%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|52.15%
|Basic Materials
|8.60%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|5.53%
|Technology
|6.15%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|91.17%
|Consumer Defense
|5.47%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|82.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.19%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|79.62%
|Communication Services
|2.69%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|86.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBHCX % Rank
|US
|87.08%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|79.80%
|Non US
|10.52%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|17.57%
|NBHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.81%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|9.74%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.17%
|Administrative Fee
|0.26%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|91.05%
|NBHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|74.13%
|NBHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NBHCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|47.43%
|NBHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBHCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.14%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|39.12%
|NBHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|NBHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBHCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.15%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|61.78%
|NBHCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2012
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2011
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2006
15.59
15.6%
Sandy M. Pomeroyis a Managing Director of the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers. She has been a Portfolio Manager with the firm since 2005. Sandy is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group where she manages portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Prior to joining the firm, she spent five years at JP Morgan and prior to that, five years at Brown Brothers Harriman. Sandy received a BA from Colgate University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2006
15.59
15.6%
Richard S. Levine, JD, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 1989. Richard is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group. Additionally, he has served on the Neuberger Berman Trust Company N.A. Board since its inception. Prior to joining the firm, Richard was a senior vice president, tax attorney and financial planner at Ayco Corporation. He earned a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a JD from Albany Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2012
9.46
9.5%
William D. Hunter, Managing Director, joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2006. Will is a member of the MLG Group and serves as Portfolio Manager for the Global Thematic Opportunities strategy and Associate Portfolio Manager on the Equity Income strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Will worked at JPMorgan's Investment Bank as an analyst in Chemical Equity Research after working in Equity Specialty Sales in Energy and Industrials. Will received his BA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2018
3.48
3.5%
Mr Trudeau joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2011 and has been an Associate Portfolio manager since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
