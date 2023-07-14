Home
NAWGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global High Dividend Low Volatility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Apr 19, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Costa

Fund Description

NAWGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NAWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -35.6% 29.2% 36.02%
1 Yr 4.1% 17.3% 252.4% 89.20%
3 Yr 6.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 92.21%
5 Yr 1.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 82.01%
10 Yr 3.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 98.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NAWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -24.3% 957.1% 89.13%
2021 8.6% -38.3% 47.1% 67.51%
2020 -1.2% -54.2% 0.6% 25.17%
2019 4.3% -76.0% 54.1% 30.75%
2018 -2.5% -26.1% 47.8% 39.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NAWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -35.6% 29.2% 37.14%
1 Yr 4.1% 11.4% 252.4% 95.68%
3 Yr 6.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 97.45%
5 Yr 2.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 89.80%
10 Yr 4.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 99.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NAWGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -24.3% 957.1% 89.13%
2021 8.6% -33.1% 47.1% 68.14%
2020 -1.2% -44.4% 1.8% 32.71%
2019 4.3% -6.5% 54.1% 36.75%
2018 -2.1% -14.4% 47.8% 45.45%

NAV & Total Return History

NAWGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NAWGX Category Low Category High NAWGX % Rank
Net Assets 283 M 199 K 133 B 59.43%
Number of Holdings 244 1 9075 16.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 70.81%
Weighting of Top 10 13.98% 9.1% 100.0% 98.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.86%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 2.19%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 1.88%
  4. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 1.40%
  5. AbbVie Inc 1.36%
  6. Merck & Co Inc 1.34%
  7. Cisco Systems Inc 1.22%
  8. PepsiCo Inc 1.22%
  9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 1.15%
  10. Pfizer Inc 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NAWGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.25% 61.84% 125.47% 12.89%
Cash 		1.43% -174.70% 23.12% 90.75%
Other 		0.32% -13.98% 19.14% 9.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 87.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 87.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 87.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NAWGX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.87% 0.00% 38.42% 13.88%
Healthcare 		16.64% 0.00% 35.42% 36.23%
Consumer Defense 		12.17% 0.00% 73.28% 21.37%
Industrials 		11.86% 0.00% 44.06% 27.42%
Energy 		7.04% 0.00% 21.15% 12.56%
Technology 		6.70% 0.00% 49.87% 92.29%
Communication Services 		6.13% 0.00% 57.66% 77.31%
Utilities 		6.06% 0.00% 29.12% 10.79%
Real Estate 		5.73% 0.00% 39.48% 16.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.16% 0.00% 40.94% 92.07%
Basic Materials 		3.64% 0.00% 38.60% 26.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NAWGX % Rank
US 		66.09% 0.13% 103.82% 13.88%
Non US 		32.16% 0.58% 99.46% 82.82%

NAWGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NAWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 44.27% 64.31%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.82% 22.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 35.22%

Sales Fees

NAWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 36.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NAWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NAWGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 395.00% 73.28%

NAWGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NAWGX Category Low Category High NAWGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.68% 0.00% 3.26% 87.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NAWGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NAWGX Category Low Category High NAWGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% -4.27% 12.65% 11.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NAWGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

NAWGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

