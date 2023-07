The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities. The equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of common stocks. Other equity securities in which the Fund may invest include YieldCos, American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and publicly-traded master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund makes investments in a wide range of industries and in companies of all sizes. The Fund invests in equity securities of both U.S. and foreign companies, and has no limitation on the percentage of assets invested in the U.S. or abroad.

Under normal market conditions, at least 25% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in equity securities of companies in the alternative energy industry. “Alternative Energy” or “Renewable Energy” means the production, conservation, storage and transmission of energy to reduce pollution and harm to the environment, particularly when compared to conventional coal, oil or nuclear energy.