Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$342 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 139.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MZCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Muzinich Credit Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Muzinich
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    11000666
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael McEachern

Fund Description

The Credit Opportunities Fund seeks to achieve its objective by allocating the Fund’s assets among various credit sectors of the global fixed income markets which the Advisor finds attractive from time-to-time. When allocating assets into these various credit segments, the Advisor seeks to take advantage of the potential differences in return expectations over the course of a full market cycle which may arise as these different credit sectors move in and out of favor. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s objective, the Advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio targeting an average annual return over a full market cycle that meaningfully exceeds LIBOR (or future market replacement for LIBOR) within a volatility-managed framework. There can be no guarantee that the Fund will be able to provide such returns and you may lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund pursues a “go-anywhere” strategy within the credit markets and will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in corporate bonds and syndicated loans, including floating rate loans, that the Advisor believes have attractive risk/reward characteristics and which are issued by U.S. and foreign corporations. Syndicated loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities. In many cases, they are issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and refinancings. A syndicated loan typically has priority with respect to payment (to the extent assets are available) in the event of bankruptcy. The Fund generally will acquire syndicated loans as assignments from lenders. These syndicated loans have interest rates that reset periodically (annually or more frequently), generally based on a common interest rate index.
The Fund invests in both investment grade rated bonds as well as below-investment grade bonds (or “junk”) bonds. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in below-investment grade bonds rated below B- /B3 (at the time of purchase) by S&P Global Ratings (“Standard & Poor’s”), Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”) or Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), as applicable, or which are deemed equivalent by the Advisor. However, up to 100% of the Fund may be invested in bonds that are rated below-
investment grade or Advisor-rated at any time. The Fund will typically not purchase bonds that are in default. The Fund’s investments may be unsecured or backed by receivables or other assets. The Fund may invest up to 70% of its net assets in foreign securities, including up to 40% in issuers located in emerging market countries. As this is a credit-focused fund, investments may also include asset-backed securities (“ABS”) including mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and securities backed by other forms of loans or securities. The Fund may invest (up to 80% of its net assets) in mutual funds (including affiliated mutual funds), and/or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) which invest principally in any of the previously mentioned types of fixed income securities and such investments in fixed income mutual funds and ETFs will be included in the Fund’s 80% test. The mutual funds and ETFs in which the Fund invests have an investment objective similar to that of the Fund or are otherwise permitted investments in accordance with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.
There are three major components to the Advisor’s investment decision making process: (i) the determination of the appropriate asset allocation across the credit spectrum as well as desired geographical diversification, (ii) selection of individual investments for the Fund, and (iii) portfolio risk management. In the first two components, the Advisor’s Asset Allocation Group develops target top-down tactical allocation ranges. The portfolio managers then make the final allocation decision regarding the approximate percentage of the Fund that will be invested in each fixed income credit sector (for example higher rated bonds vs. lower rated bonds), and within and across geographies (for example, emerging markets vs. U.S. bonds). The portfolio managers then select investments based on a bottom-up fundamental analysis/evaluation of potential investment opportunities. In the third component, the Advisor may manage and adjust overall portfolio duration and credit risk exposure by the strategic use of derivatives that are primarily used to reduce portfolio volatility. The Advisor expects to principally use credit index derivatives or options thereon (both long and short) and/or futures and options on primarily U.S. Treasuries to shorten or extend portfolio duration and credit spread sensitivity. The Advisor focuses on risk management from a long-term perspective, rather than being reactive to intermittent periods of market volatility, thus allowing portfolio management to focus on long-term investing.
The Fund may use derivatives in various ways. The Fund may use derivatives as a substitute for taking a long or short position in the reference asset or to gain exposure to certain asset classes; under such circumstances, the derivatives may have economic characteristics similar to those of the reference asset, and the Fund’s investment in the derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest a certain percentage of its net assets in instruments with such characteristics. The Fund may use derivatives to hedge (or reduce) its exposure to a portfolio asset or risk. The Fund may also use derivatives to manage cash. By investing in derivatives, the Fund attempts to achieve the economic equivalence it would achieve if it were to invest directly in the underlying security.
To mitigate the counterparty risk resulting from swap transactions, the Fund will only enter into swap transactions with highly rated financial institutions specializing in this type of transaction and in accordance with the standard terms laid down by the International Securities Dealers Association.
Although the Advisor will consider ratings assigned by ratings agencies in selecting investments, it relies principally on its own research and investment analysis. As applicable, the Advisor considers company-specific quantitative and qualitative factors such as: a company’s managerial strength and commitment to debt repayment, anticipated cash flow, debt maturity schedules, borrowing requirements, use of borrowing proceeds, asset coverage and earnings prospects; legislation, regulation, litigation, transparency, market perspective, or other environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks; and the strength and depth of the protections afforded the lender through the documentation governing the bond or syndicated loan issuance. The types of ESG factors that the Advisor believes can impact financial risks derive from, among other issues: changes to regulations, changes to consumer preferences, technology
advancements, climate impacts, litigation risks, efficiency, brand value, innovation, market disruption/obsolescence, respect for human rights, anti-corruption, anti-bribery matters, and social license to operate. As a result of considering ESG factors in the Advisor’s investment decision process, an investment may be excluded or rejected where Muzinich believes those factors imply heightened risk of decreased liquidity of an investment and/or other negative financial impacts. In line with this, securities ineligible for investment by the Norges Bank Investment Management Company are also ineligible for inclusion in the Fund.
The Advisor does not manage the Fund to any particular duration. Rather, depending on the mix of securities within the Fund’s portfolio and market conditions, the portfolio’s average duration may change. The average duration-to-worst is anticipated to fall most often between zero and five years, with a concentration toward the middle of that range, but could be shortened or extended. (Duration-to-worst is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates.) In general, the longer the duration of the Fund’s bonds and/or loans, the greater the likelihood that an increase in interest rates would cause a decline in the price of the Fund’s shares.
In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Advisor pays close attention to the overall liquidity of the Fund’s portfolio. The Advisor seeks to maintain a liquid portfolio. Under certain circumstances, particularly in difficult market environments, this may cause the Advisor to avoid certain investments whose liquidity might be challenged in those markets.
The portfolio is actively managed and the Fund may sell a holding when it has already met or no longer meets the portfolio managers’ expectations, no longer offers compelling relative value, shows deteriorating fundamentals, or if it falls short of the portfolio managers’ expectations. Trading securities frequently may lead to high portfolio turnover. Tax consequences are not a primary consideration in the Fund’s investment decisions. The Fund may also sell holdings as a result of a change in the tactical asset allocation. Although the Fund will typically not purchase bonds or loans that are already in default, the portfolio managers may decide to continue to hold a bond or loan (or related securities) after a default. There is no limit on the amount of defaulted securities the Fund may hold.
MZCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MZCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -7.2% 18.1% 40.17%
1 Yr -0.6% -18.7% 21.2% 46.70%
3 Yr -4.3%* -23.6% 52.7% 71.16%
5 Yr -1.6%* -29.7% 29.4% 33.58%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MZCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 29.12%
2021 -3.3% -14.3% 15.8% 95.11%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.50%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 61.45%
2018 -0.4% -12.3% 0.7% 10.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MZCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.7% 18.1% 39.04%
1 Yr -0.6% -18.7% 38.5% 45.80%
3 Yr -4.3%* -23.6% 52.7% 71.11%
5 Yr -1.5%* -29.7% 30.2% 36.80%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MZCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -31.8% 18.4% 29.12%
2021 -3.3% -14.3% 15.8% 95.11%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.50%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 64.20%
2018 0.0% -12.3% 1.5% 10.63%

NAV & Total Return History

MZCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MZCIX Category Low Category High MZCIX % Rank
Net Assets 342 M 100 124 B 60.03%
Number of Holdings 220 2 8175 72.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.4 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 59.94%
Weighting of Top 10 42.67% 4.3% 105.0% 26.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 1.75% 7.49%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.38% 2.38% 6.78%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 2.5% 6.36%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 5.83%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 5.83%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 5.83%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 5.83%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 5.83%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 5.83%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 5.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MZCIX % Rank
Bonds 		74.99% -150.81% 180.51% 73.78%
Cash 		23.39% -261.12% 258.91% 17.87%
Convertible Bonds 		1.63% 0.00% 33.50% 43.37%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 76.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 69.88%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 53.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MZCIX % Rank
Corporate 		39.01% 0.00% 97.25% 45.88%
Derivative 		27.41% -0.52% 72.98% 8.09%
Government 		17.85% 0.00% 99.43% 34.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.57% 0.00% 100.00% 28.90%
Securitized 		0.15% 0.00% 99.65% 90.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 60.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MZCIX % Rank
US 		57.54% -151.11% 194.51% 65.71%
Non US 		17.45% -136.75% 104.82% 47.84%

MZCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MZCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 26.65% 70.59%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.29% 48.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

MZCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MZCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MZCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 139.00% 0.00% 632.00% 80.07%

MZCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MZCIX Category Low Category High MZCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.99% 0.00% 15.93% 89.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MZCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MZCIX Category Low Category High MZCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.81% -1.55% 11.51% 54.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MZCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MZCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael McEachern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2013

9.41

9.4%

Mike joined Muzinich in 2012. He is the Head of Public Markets, a Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Mike is also the lead PM for the Global Tactical Credit and Credit Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining Muzinich, he was President and Head of the High Yield Division at Seix Advisors, Inc. At Seix Advisors, Mike was the Founding Partner of the high yield strategy that grew to over $13 billion, under his leadership. Previously, he served in various research and portfolio management capacities at American General Corp. and at Capital Holding Corporation. Mike earned a B.A. in Management Science from the University of California, San Diego and an M.B.A. from Rice University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst Designation.

Warren Hyland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Warren joined Muzinich in 2013. He is a Portfolio Manager focusing on emerging markets credit and is the lead PM for the Emerging markets Short Duration Fund. Prior to joining Muzinich, Warren was with Schroders, where he was a Global Portfolio Manager and later, the Senior Portfolio Manager for Global Emerging Markets. In the latter role, he managed about $2 billion and helped to develop the firm’s emerging markets corporate capabilities. Previously, Warren was the Head of European Money Markets at UniCredito Italiano. Warren earned a B.Sc. in Mathematics for Business from the Middlesex University London and an M.Sc. in Shipping Trade and Finance from the CASS Business School. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Thomas Samson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Thomas joined Muzinich in 2004. He is a Portfolio Manager, a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and the lead PM for the Europeyield Fund. Prior to joining Muzinich, Thomas worked as an Investment Analyst at Trafalgar Asset Managers, a distressed-debt hedge fund. Previously, he worked as a financial Analyst at GE Capital. Thomas has a Masters in Finance from London Business School and earned an M.Sc. in Corporate Finance from the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris, France. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Anthony DeMeo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Anthony joined Muzinich in 2015. He is a Portfolio Manager focusing on US investment grade bonds and a PM for the Enhancedyield Short-Term and Low Duration Funds. Prior to joining Muzinich, Anthony was an Investment Grade Credit Trader at Société Générale for four years focusing on the consumer, retail and industrial sectors.  Previously, he spent 11 years in debt capital markets at Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank where he advised corporations on financing and solution strategies.  Anthony earned a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University.

Joseph Galzerano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Joseph joined Muzinich in 2010. He is a Portfolio Manager focusing on U.S. high yield. Prior to joining Muzinich, Joseph worked at Babson Capital Management where he was Managing Director and Senior Investment Analyst. Previously, he held Senior Analyst positions in high yield research at CIBC World Markets and Citicorp Securities. Joseph earned a B.A., Epsilon Sigma Pi, cum laude, from Manhattan College, and an M.B.A. in Corporate Finance from Fordham University where he finished his degree with honor designations Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma. He was formally credit trained at the Citicorp Global Institute of Finance and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Brian Nold

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Brian is a senior portfolio manager and a senior high yield research analyst covering both healthcare and utilities. As senior portfolio manager, Brian has lead responsibility for the High Yield Unconstrained Strategy in addition to his involvement with the Flagship High Yield portfolios. Before joining Seix, he was a high yield analyst at Morgan Stanley in Global High Yield Research. Brian was a member of the Institutional Investor Health Care Research Team, ranked #1 for three consecutive years. Earlier, he was an active member of Morgan Stanley's Capital Markets Team, providing research reports and conducting due diligence reviews. Brian received a B.A. degree in Environmental Science from the University of Virginia. He was awarded the Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia Medical School and has published research in the Journal of Allergy & Clinical Immunology.

Stuart Fuller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Stuart joined ECM in 2002 and moved to the Loans team in 2006. He is responsible for portfolio management, analysis of corporate loans and senior secured high yield investments in ECM’s portfolios. With the majority of his experience being gained at ECM he has more than 10 years of credit market investment experience, covering Loans, Mezzanine, High Yield, Investment Grade, ABS & Credit Financings. Prior to ECM Stuart held internships including brokerage Tullett & Tokyo Liberty Ltd. He graduated with a BSc from St Andrews University.Stuart Fuller joined Muzinich in 2016. Stuart is a Portfolio Manager with 16 years of corporate credit experience. Prior to joining Muzinich, Stuart worked for ECM Asset Management Limited from 2002 to 2016, where he was a Portfolio Manager responsible for loan and high yield investments in multi-strategy and asset-class-specific programs and credit analysis of senior and subordinated loan positions across a wide range of industries for all of ECM’s portfolios. Stuart started his career at Tullett & Tokyo Liberty Ltd. Stuart earned a B.Sc. from the Faculty of Science at St Andrews University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

