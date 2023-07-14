Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell MidCap ® Growth Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell MidCap ® Growth Index ranged from $1.2 billion to $59 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities. The Fund may at times focus its investments in certain sectors, such as the consumer staples sector. The Fund emphasizes a “growth style” of investing, seeking companies whose potential to provide superior earnings growth appears to be greater than the market in general and whose revenue growth is expected to continue for an extended period of time. In pursuing its investment objective, the portfolio manager has the discretion to purchase securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria. These special situations might arise when the portfolio manager believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons, including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development. While the Fund invests primarily in U.S. common stocks, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities. Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser” or “T. Rowe Price”). T. Rowe Price selects investments using a growth approach and invests in companies with above average sales and earnings growth. T. Rowe Price also integrates pecuniary environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process and focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.