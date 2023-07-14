Home
Great-West T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
MXYKX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.75 -0.04 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (MXMGX) Primary Inst (MXYKX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

Net Assets

$1.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXYKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio -0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West T. Rowe Price Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Berghuis

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell MidCap® Growth Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell MidCap® Growth Index ranged from $1.2 billion to $59 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities. The Fund may at times focus its investments in certain sectors, such as the consumer staples sector.The Fund emphasizes a “growth style” of investing, seeking companies whose potential to provide superior earnings growth appears to be greater than the market in general and whose revenue growth is expected to continue for an extended period of time. In pursuing its investment objective, the portfolio manager has the discretion to purchase securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria. These special situations might arise when the portfolio manager believes a security could increase in value for a variety of reasons, including a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development.While the Fund invests primarily in U.S. common stocks, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser” or “T. Rowe Price”). T. Rowe Price selects investments using a growth approach and invests in companies with above average sales and earnings growth. T. Rowe Price also integrates pecuniary environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process and focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.
MXYKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXYKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -26.9% 59.5% 65.13%
1 Yr 2.9% -43.3% 860.3% 86.93%
3 Yr -7.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 70.43%
5 Yr -6.4%* -28.3% 82.5% 75.20%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% 20.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXYKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 89.68%
2021 4.5% -52.0% 83.9% 20.70%
2020 3.8% -17.6% 195.3% 87.48%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 73.10%
2018 -4.6% -13.6% 24.1% 74.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXYKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -53.4% 55.3% 62.83%
1 Yr 2.9% -60.3% 860.3% 82.86%
3 Yr -7.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 70.69%
5 Yr -2.2%* -27.6% 82.5% 61.07%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% 18.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXYKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 89.68%
2021 4.5% -52.0% 83.9% 20.70%
2020 3.8% -17.6% 195.3% 87.48%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 73.10%
2018 -0.4% -13.6% 24.1% 11.61%

NAV & Total Return History

MXYKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXYKX Category Low Category High MXYKX % Rank
Net Assets 1.6 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 38.56%
Number of Holdings 148 20 3702 13.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 463 M 360 K 10.9 B 40.85%
Weighting of Top 10 23.70% 5.5% 92.1% 69.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hologic Inc 2.75%
  2. Microchip Technology Inc 2.74%
  3. Catalent Inc 2.51%
  4. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.01% 2.49%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc 2.49%
  6. Textron Inc 2.43%
  7. Ball Corp 2.42%
  8. Iac Interactivecor 2.38%
  9. Ingersoll Rand Inc 2.29%
  10. Rivian Automotive 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXYKX % Rank
Stocks 		97.46% 23.99% 100.52% 57.22%
Preferred Stocks 		2.30% 0.00% 2.30% 0.35%
Other 		0.25% -2.66% 23.05% 13.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 76.76%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 94.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 76.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXYKX % Rank
Technology 		25.06% 0.04% 62.17% 73.94%
Healthcare 		23.92% 0.00% 43.77% 10.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.90% 0.00% 57.41% 14.96%
Industrials 		15.99% 0.00% 38.23% 36.62%
Financial Services 		6.59% 0.00% 43.01% 50.00%
Communication Services 		3.20% 0.00% 18.33% 40.32%
Basic Materials 		3.11% 0.00% 17.25% 33.27%
Consumer Defense 		2.97% 0.00% 16.40% 34.15%
Real Estate 		0.99% 0.00% 19.28% 73.42%
Utilities 		0.27% 0.00% 12.94% 21.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 92.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXYKX % Rank
US 		94.14% 23.38% 100.52% 48.77%
Non US 		3.32% 0.00% 35.22% 46.83%

MXYKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXYKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.02% 19.28% 86.94%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 36.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 0.31%

Sales Fees

MXYKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXYKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXYKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 250.31% 22.55%

MXYKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXYKX Category Low Category High MXYKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 78.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXYKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXYKX Category Low Category High MXYKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.22% -2.24% 2.75% 20.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXYKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXYKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Berghuis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 1997

24.93

24.9%

Brian W. H. Berghuis is a member of T. Rowe Price's U.S. Equity Steering Committee and the lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy. Mr. Berghuis has 25 years of investment experience, 23 of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He started at the firm in 1985 as an analyst following the retail sector. He initially became lead portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy in 1992 and oversaw a significant expansion of the firm's capabilities in this strategy. In 2003, he was named to the U.S. Equity Steering Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

