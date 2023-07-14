The Marsico Midcap Growth Focus Fund is a “diversified” portfolio and invests primarily in common stocks that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any size. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets in medium-capitalization (or “midcap”) growth companies (“80% Policy”). The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any future change to the 80% Policy. The Fund defines midcap companies to mean companies of sizes similar to those found in the Russell Midcap Growth Index. The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 35 and 50 common stocks, but the number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally vary from this range at times such as when the investment adviser to the Fund, Marsico Capital Management, LLC (see “Management” below), is accumulating new positions, phasing out and replacing existing positions, or responding to exceptional market conditions.

The investment adviser searches for growth globally by evaluating companies in industries around the world to uncover attractive investment opportunities and understand the competitive landscape on a world-wide basis. The investment adviser defines growth flexibly to include major changes in company direction and indicators such as a company’s market share and the size of the underlying markets it serves.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the investment adviser primarily uses a fundamental investment approach that emphasizes factors such as the selection of what the investment adviser believes are stocks of high-quality companies with compelling potential for long-term capital appreciation. The fundamental investment approach combines “top-down” macro-economic analysis and investment theme development with “bottom-up” company and security analysis to identify attractive opportunities. The “top-down” approach generally considers certain macro-economic factors to formulate a strategic backdrop for security selection. Some relevant factors may include, without limitation, global and U.S. GDP levels and direction, interest rates, inflationary and deflationary forces, employment, fiscal and monetary policy, trade policy, currency movements, credit conditions, demographic trends, the regulatory environment, and the global competitive landscape. The investment adviser also may examine other factors that may include, without limitation, the most attractive global investment opportunities, sector and industry trends, industry consolidation, and the sustainability of financial trends. Through this “top-down” analysis, the investment adviser seeks to identify sectors, industries and companies that may benefit from the overall trends the investment adviser has observed.

In the bottom-up analysis, the investment adviser looks for individual companies or securities that are expected to offer earnings growth potential that may not be recognized by the market at large. In determining whether a particular company or security may be a suitable investment, the investment adviser evaluates and selects stocks and other securities on the basis of attributes that may include, without limitation, the company’s specific market expertise or dominance; its market share position; strong brand franchise, durability, and pricing

power; superior scale and distribution; attractive fundamentals (e.g., one or more factors such as a solid balance sheet, improving profit margins and returns on equity, the ability to generate free cash flow, apparent use of conservative accounting standards, and transparent financial disclosure); excellent management team; commitment to shareholder interests; a security’s reasonable current valuation in the context of projected growth rates and peer group comparisons; current income; and other positive, transformational catalysts or indications that a company or security may be an attractive investment prospect, such as a major new innovative product or new management team. This process is called “bottom-up” company and security selection.

As part of this fundamental, “bottom-up” research, the investment adviser may communicate with a company’s management and conduct other research to gain thorough knowledge of the company. The investment adviser also may prepare detailed earnings and cash flow models of certain companies.

Three types of companies are typically owned in Fund portfolios: core growth, aggressive growth, and “life cycle change.” The majority of the Fund’s assets (i.e., the primary investments held by the Fund over time) is generally invested in common stocks of core growth companies, which are typically well-established seasoned companies and securities that the investment adviser believes may offer the potential for long-term, attractive, above-market, relatively predictable future earnings growth rates. Depending on the investment adviser’s macroeconomic view and company-specific investment opportunities, the investment adviser may allocate smaller portions of the Fund’s portfolio to aggressive growth or life cycle change companies. Aggressive growth companies are innovative companies that the investment adviser believes may produce rapidly accelerating earnings growth in excess of overall market performance, such as less mature companies or other companies with more aggressive growth characteristics. Life cycle change companies are companies that, in the investment adviser’s opinion, are undergoing a positive transformational change in their business model that the investment adviser believes could serve as a catalyst for substantially improved earnings growth in the future. Oftentimes these are companies whose stocks may be trading at low multiples and which may be out of favor with other growth-oriented equity investors. Some examples of a positive change would include a merger, acquisition, new product, new management team, favorable regulatory development, or other positive industry-level change.

The investment adviser may reduce or sell the Fund’s investments in portfolio securities if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, a security’s fundamentals change substantially, the security reaches the investment adviser’s price target or its price appreciation leads to overvaluation in relation to the investment adviser’s estimates of future earnings and cash flow growth, there is a significant adverse change in the underlying rationale for owning a security or the company appears unlikely to realize its growth potential or current income potential, more attractive investment opportunities appear elsewhere, a significant adverse macro-economic development occurs, or for other reasons.

The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign securities further described in this Prospectus depending on market conditions. These securities may be traded in the U.S. or in foreign markets or both, and may be economically tied to emerging markets. The investment adviser generally selects foreign securities on a security-by-security basis based primarily on considerations such as growth potential rather than geographic location or similar considerations.

The investment adviser has discretion to hedge exposures to currencies, markets, interest rates and any other variables that could potentially affect returns to investors. The Fund may use derivative investments or instruments such as futures, options, swaps, or forward currency contracts to attempt to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, or to serve other investment purposes as discussed further in this Prospectus under “More Information about the Funds.” The Fund is not intended as a vehicle for investing substantially in derivatives, and tends to hold such investments only infrequently. The Fund is not required to hedge its investments and historically has rarely done so.