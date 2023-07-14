Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$610 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.1%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXUGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|60.53%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|65.64%
|3 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|89.18%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|72.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|12.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|MXUGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|71.31%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|91.41%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|34.98%
|2019
|2.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|9.47%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|39.66%
|MXUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXUGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|610 M
|100
|124 B
|53.34%
|Number of Holdings
|1353
|2
|8175
|17.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54.9 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|62.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.10%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|92.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXUGX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.45%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|30.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.97%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|22.05%
|Stocks
|1.40%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|25.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.08%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|18.30%
|Cash
|0.10%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|86.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|84.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXUGX % Rank
|Communication Services
|43.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.28%
|Basic Materials
|11.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.18%
|Healthcare
|9.62%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.97%
|Technology
|8.57%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|21.94%
|Industrials
|8.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.51%
|Consumer Defense
|4.83%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|21.43%
|Utilities
|3.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.72%
|Financial Services
|2.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.72%
|Energy
|2.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.70%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|31.38%
|Real Estate
|1.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXUGX % Rank
|US
|1.40%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|22.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|92.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXUGX % Rank
|Corporate
|63.96%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|19.39%
|Securitized
|22.20%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|37.05%
|Government
|13.09%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|45.73%
|Municipal
|0.65%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|15.63%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.12%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|93.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXUGX % Rank
|US
|76.71%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|29.68%
|Non US
|16.74%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|50.29%
|MXUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|92.21%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|26.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|0.63%
|MXUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|39.86%
|MXUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXUGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.89%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|97.49%
|MXUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MXUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXUGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.16%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|42.55%
|MXUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2018
3.77
3.8%
Benjamin Caron, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (since June 2011). Prior to June 2011, Mr. Caron was on the fixed income team at Goodwin. Mr. Caron also is a portfolio manager of a closed-end fund managed by Newfleet, in addition to assisting the senior portfolio manager in the management of several open-end funds managed by Newfleet. Mr. Caron joined Goodwin in 2002 as a client service associate for the institutional markets group focusing on institutional fixed income clients.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2018
3.77
3.8%
Stephen H. Hooker, CFA is the Director of Foreign Research, sector manager for emerging markets debt and a member of the corporate credit research group at Newfleet (since 2011). He is responsible for the paper and packaging and chemicals industry sectors, and the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa sovereign credit sector. From 2005 until 2011, Mr. Hooker was vice president, senior credit analyst at Aladdin Capital Management and Global Plus Investment Management, respectively, both of which specialize in high yield and structured credit products. Prior to 2005, he was at Goodwin for 12 years, serving in various capacities, including as a senior credit analyst and emerging markets sector manager on its fixed income team. Mr. Hooker earned a B.A. in psychology from Trinity College. He has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 1999. He began his career in the investment industry in 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2018
3.77
3.8%
Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
