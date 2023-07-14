Home
Great-West Multi-Sector Bond Fund

mutual fund
MXUGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.09 -0.02 -0.25%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (MXLMX) Primary Inst (MXUGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$610 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXUGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 3.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Multi-Sector Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Eagan

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund invests may include corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, bank loans and U.S. government securities. Up to 65% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities of below investment grade securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). Up to 50% of its total assets may be invested in foreign securities, including securities in emerging markets; however, securities of Canadian issuers and securities issued by supranational agencies (e.g., the World Bank) are not subject to this 50% limitation.The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity and of any duration. “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, if market interest rates increase by 1%, the market price of a debt security with a three-year effective duration will generally decrease by approximately 3%. Conversely, a 1% decline in market interest rates will generally result in an increase of approximately 3% of that security’s market price.Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in preferred stock and convertible preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to credit default swaps.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Loomis, Sayles, & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”) and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (“Newfleet”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).Loomis Sayles invests in fixed income securities that are attractively valued, based on the credit outlook of an issuer and maximum total return potential.Newfleet invests in a diversified portfolio of bonds using a sector rotation approach they believe offers the best potential for total return based on risk-reward tradeoff.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Loomis Sayles and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Newfleet. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXUGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -7.2% 18.1% 60.53%
1 Yr -2.2% -18.7% 21.2% 65.64%
3 Yr -6.1%* -23.6% 52.7% 89.18%
5 Yr -3.0%* -29.7% 29.4% 72.48%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 12.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -31.8% 18.4% 71.31%
2021 -2.7% -14.3% 15.8% 91.56%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.98%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 9.47%
2018 -1.6% -12.3% 0.7% 84.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -11.7% 18.1% 59.27%
1 Yr -2.2% -18.7% 38.5% 64.57%
3 Yr -6.1%* -23.6% 52.7% 89.17%
5 Yr -2.4%* -29.7% 30.2% 57.99%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% 11.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -31.8% 18.4% 71.31%
2021 -2.7% -14.3% 15.8% 91.41%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.98%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 9.47%
2018 -0.5% -12.3% 1.5% 39.66%

NAV & Total Return History

MXUGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXUGX Category Low Category High MXUGX % Rank
Net Assets 610 M 100 124 B 53.34%
Number of Holdings 1353 2 8175 17.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.9 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 62.25%
Weighting of Top 10 8.10% 4.3% 105.0% 92.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 1.54%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 1.08%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 1.03%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 1.02%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.1% 0.96%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 0.95%
  7. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.01% 0.94%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 2.38% 0.82%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 0.78%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 0.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXUGX % Rank
Bonds 		93.45% -150.81% 180.51% 30.69%
Convertible Bonds 		3.97% 0.00% 33.50% 22.05%
Stocks 		1.40% -38.22% 261.12% 25.36%
Preferred Stocks 		1.08% 0.00% 13.21% 18.30%
Cash 		0.10% -261.12% 258.91% 86.74%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 84.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXUGX % Rank
Communication Services 		43.59% 0.00% 100.00% 1.28%
Basic Materials 		11.88% 0.00% 100.00% 9.18%
Healthcare 		9.62% 0.00% 100.00% 10.97%
Technology 		8.57% 0.00% 29.61% 21.94%
Industrials 		8.38% 0.00% 100.00% 25.51%
Consumer Defense 		4.83% 0.00% 99.97% 21.43%
Utilities 		3.22% 0.00% 100.00% 23.72%
Financial Services 		2.90% 0.00% 100.00% 48.72%
Energy 		2.71% 0.00% 100.00% 65.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.70% 0.00% 89.95% 31.38%
Real Estate 		1.61% 0.00% 100.00% 38.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXUGX % Rank
US 		1.40% -40.06% 261.12% 22.05%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 92.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXUGX % Rank
Corporate 		63.96% 0.00% 97.25% 19.39%
Securitized 		22.20% 0.00% 99.65% 37.05%
Government 		13.09% 0.00% 99.43% 45.73%
Municipal 		0.65% 0.00% 54.26% 15.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.10% 0.00% 100.00% 98.12%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 93.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXUGX % Rank
US 		76.71% -151.11% 194.51% 29.68%
Non US 		16.74% -136.75% 104.82% 50.29%

MXUGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 26.65% 92.21%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 2.29% 26.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 0.63%

Sales Fees

MXUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 632.00% 39.86%

MXUGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXUGX Category Low Category High MXUGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.89% 0.00% 15.93% 97.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXUGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXUGX Category Low Category High MXUGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.16% -1.55% 11.51% 42.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXUGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXUGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Eagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Elaine Stokes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.

Brian Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.

Benjamin Caron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2018

3.77

3.8%

Benjamin Caron, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Newfleet Asset Management, LLC (since June 2011). Prior to June 2011, Mr. Caron was on the fixed income team at Goodwin. Mr. Caron also is a portfolio manager of a closed-end fund managed by Newfleet, in addition to assisting the senior portfolio manager in the management of several open-end funds managed by Newfleet. Mr. Caron joined Goodwin in 2002 as a client service associate for the institutional markets group focusing on institutional fixed income clients.

Stephen Hooker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2018

3.77

3.8%

Stephen H. Hooker, CFA is the Director of Foreign Research, sector manager for emerging markets debt and a member of the corporate credit research group at Newfleet (since 2011). He is responsible for the paper and packaging and chemicals industry sectors, and the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa sovereign credit sector. From 2005 until 2011, Mr. Hooker was vice president, senior credit analyst at Aladdin Capital Management and Global Plus Investment Management, respectively, both of which specialize in high yield and structured credit products. Prior to 2005, he was at Goodwin for 12 years, serving in various capacities, including as a senior credit analyst and emerging markets sector manager on its fixed income team. Mr. Hooker earned a B.A. in psychology from Trinity College. He has held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 1999. He began his career in the investment industry in 1993.

David Albrycht

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2018

3.77

3.8%

Mr. Albrycht is president and Chief Investment Officer of Newfleet. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, Mr. Albrycht was Executive Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with Goodwin Capital Advisers, a former Virtus investment management subsidiary. Mr. Albrycht joined the Goodwin multi-sector fixed income team in 1985 as a credit analyst and has managed fixed income portfolios since 1991.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

