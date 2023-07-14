Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed but is designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index (the

“Benchmark Index”).

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any

borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the companies included in the Benchmark Index.

The Fund uses the

replication method of indexing, meaning the Fund seeks to own the securities contained in the Benchmark Index in as close as

possible a proportion of the Fund as each stock’s weight in the Benchmark Index. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more

issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. As such, the Fund concentrates its assets in the real estate industry, including REIT stocks, which may include companies with small and medium size market capitalizations.

Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of

Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (the “Sub-Adviser” or “ILIM”).

The Benchmark Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of publicly traded REITs and REIT-like securities.