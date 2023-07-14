Home
MXSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Real Estate Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicola Dowdall

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund is not actively managed but is designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index (the “Benchmark Index”). The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the companies included in the Benchmark Index. The Fund uses the replication method of indexing, meaning the Fund seeks to own the securities contained in the Benchmark Index in as close as possible a proportion of the Fund as each stock’s weight in the Benchmark Index. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and swaps.The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. As such, the Fund concentrates its assets in the real estate industry, including REIT stocks, which may include companies with small and medium size market capitalizations.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (the “Sub-Adviser” or “ILIM”).The Benchmark Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of publicly traded REITs and REIT-like securities.
Read More

MXSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -10.9% 328.6% 27.44%
1 Yr -5.2% -35.3% 246.7% 32.73%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.0% 46.9% 17.18%
5 Yr -1.6%* -14.6% 23.4% 54.96%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -51.3% 81.2% 55.07%
2021 18.5% -3.9% 24.3% 12.92%
2020 -4.9% -14.7% 10.5% 81.42%
2019 3.6% -0.2% 9.4% 64.75%
2018 -2.2% -7.1% 0.8% 50.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -22.8% 328.6% 25.63%
1 Yr -5.2% -35.3% 246.7% 33.45%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.0% 46.9% 14.94%
5 Yr -0.6%* -14.6% 23.4% 48.31%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -51.3% 81.2% 55.07%
2021 18.5% -3.9% 24.3% 12.92%
2020 -4.9% -14.7% 10.5% 81.42%
2019 3.6% -0.2% 9.4% 64.75%
2018 -1.0% -6.8% 0.8% 20.00%

NAV & Total Return History

MXSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXSFX Category Low Category High MXSFX % Rank
Net Assets 541 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 40.24%
Number of Holdings 115 20 642 14.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 261 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 43.77%
Weighting of Top 10 43.06% 15.9% 99.8% 78.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 10.93%
  2. Public Storage 5.02%
  3. Simon Property Group Inc 4.61%
  4. Digital Realty Trust Inc 4.41%
  5. Realty Income Corp 3.56%
  6. Welltower Inc 3.28%
  7. AvalonBay Communities Inc 3.10%
  8. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 2.76%
  9. Equity Residential 2.71%
  10. Extra Space Storage Inc 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXSFX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.01% 106.94% 6.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 23.13%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 28.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 13.52%
Cash 		0.00% -98.06% 25.84% 91.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 22.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXSFX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 3.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 9.02%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 28.20%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 15.41%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 10.15%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 21.80%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 9.77%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 18.05%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 7.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 46.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 12.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXSFX % Rank
US 		99.93% 0.01% 101.17% 7.12%
Non US 		0.07% 0.00% 44.90% 37.72%

MXSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.07% 26.04% 92.45%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 6.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 0.68%

Sales Fees

MXSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MXSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.11% 380.00% 41.98%

MXSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXSFX Category Low Category High MXSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.72% 0.00% 12.22% 76.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXSFX Category Low Category High MXSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -1.14% 6.05% 40.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicola Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.

Michael Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.

Peter Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

