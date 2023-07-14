Home
Trending ETFs

MXPBX (Mutual Fund)

MXPBX (Mutual Fund)

Great-West International Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.54 -0.06 -0.57%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (MXINX) Primary Inst (MXPBX)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$1.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXPBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West International Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicola Dowdall

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund is not actively managed but is designed to track the performance of its Benchmark Index. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of the companies included in the Benchmark Index or in derivative securities economically related to the Benchmark Index. The Fund uses the replication method of indexing, meaning the Fund seeks to own the securities contained in the Benchmark Index in as close as possible a proportion of the Fund as each stock’s weight in the Benchmark Index. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to forward foreign currency contracts, futures contracts on the Benchmark Index, and options on futures contracts.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (the “Sub-Adviser” or “ILIM”).The Benchmark Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity performance of developed markets, excluding the U.S. and Canada. As of March 31, 2022, the Benchmark Index consisted of 21 developed market countries.
Read More

MXPBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% 2.1% 19.2% 33.05%
1 Yr 19.9% -20.6% 27.8% 25.35%
3 Yr 3.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 49.78%
5 Yr 0.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 62.28%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 41.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -43.6% 71.3% 32.66%
2021 2.1% -15.4% 9.4% 55.43%
2020 1.5% -10.4% 121.9% 86.88%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 71.91%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% 0.0% 45.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -16.4% 19.2% 33.05%
1 Yr 19.9% -27.2% 27.8% 23.94%
3 Yr 3.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 48.64%
5 Yr 1.4%* -9.9% 60.8% 43.17%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 38.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -43.6% 71.3% 32.66%
2021 2.1% -15.4% 9.4% 55.43%
2020 1.5% -10.4% 121.9% 86.88%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 71.91%
2018 -2.9% -13.0% 0.0% 14.46%

NAV & Total Return History

MXPBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXPBX Category Low Category High MXPBX % Rank
Net Assets 1.42 B 1.02 M 369 B 33.75%
Number of Holdings 836 1 10801 13.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 177 M 0 34.5 B 47.53%
Weighting of Top 10 13.35% 1.9% 101.9% 87.14%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXPBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 0.00% 122.60% 16.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.25% 0.00% 1.87% 3.24%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 46.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 10.16%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 88.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 19.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXPBX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.08% 0.00% 47.75% 59.42%
Industrials 		15.79% 5.17% 99.49% 30.36%
Healthcare 		13.43% 0.00% 21.01% 29.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.35% 0.00% 36.36% 27.91%
Consumer Defense 		10.73% 0.00% 32.29% 30.07%
Technology 		10.45% 0.00% 36.32% 60.86%
Basic Materials 		7.47% 0.00% 23.86% 66.19%
Communication Services 		4.96% 0.00% 21.69% 75.83%
Utilities 		3.35% 0.00% 13.68% 30.65%
Real Estate 		2.79% 0.00% 14.59% 30.94%
Energy 		2.59% 0.00% 16.89% 83.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXPBX % Rank
Non US 		98.72% 0.00% 125.24% 13.26%
US 		1.02% -7.78% 68.98% 73.62%

MXPBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.02% 26.51% 89.31%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.60% 13.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 0.86%

Sales Fees

MXPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 2.00% 247.00% 17.20%

MXPBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXPBX Category Low Category High MXPBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.13% 0.00% 13.15% 52.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXPBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXPBX Category Low Category High MXPBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% -0.93% 6.38% 32.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXPBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXPBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicola Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.

Michael Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.

Peter Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

