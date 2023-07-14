Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$114 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXMTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio -0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew DeCicco

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers small cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $32 million to $14 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities.The Fund emphasizes a “growth style” of investing, seeking companies whose potential to provide superior earnings growth appears to be greater than the market in general and whose revenue growth is expected to continue for an extended period of time.The Fund may at times focus its investments in certain sectors, such as the consumer staples sector. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign, including emerging markets, companies and depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in micro-capitalization (“micro cap”) companies.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by two sub-advisers: Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”) and Peregrine Capital Management, LLC (“Peregrine”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).Lord Abbett uses fundamental analysis to look for micro cap companies that appear to have the potential for more rapid growth than the overall economy.Peregrine conducts rigorous research to identify companies where the prospects for rapid earnings growth or significant change have yet to be well understood, and are therefore not reflected in the current stock price.GWCM maintains a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 15% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Lord Abbett and an 85% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Peregrine. Notwithstanding these target allocations, GWCM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXMTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -21.9% 50.1% 46.30%
1 Yr 8.9% -72.8% 36.6% 65.88%
3 Yr -2.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 47.22%
5 Yr -6.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 67.22%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -82.1% 547.9% 81.06%
2021 3.2% -69.3% 196.9% 16.72%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 71.68%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 47.15%
2018 -5.3% -14.5% 20.4% 74.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -24.8% 50.1% 45.62%
1 Yr 8.9% -72.8% 36.6% 64.03%
3 Yr -2.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 47.22%
5 Yr -1.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 38.03%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXMTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -82.1% 547.9% 81.06%
2021 3.2% -69.3% 196.9% 16.72%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 71.68%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 47.15%
2018 -0.7% -14.5% 20.4% 17.33%

NAV & Total Return History

MXMTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXMTX Category Low Category High MXMTX % Rank
Net Assets 114 M 183 K 28 B 82.44%
Number of Holdings 198 6 1336 14.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 87.63%
Weighting of Top 10 13.53% 5.9% 100.0% 90.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Icon PLC 1.78%
  2. Syneos Health Inc Class A 1.54%
  3. Silk Road Medical Inc 1.43%
  4. RealPage Inc 1.42%
  5. Ciena Corp 1.41%
  6. Avantor Inc 1.37%
  7. Axonics Inc 1.35%
  8. Sleep Number Corp 1.35%
  9. ASGN Inc 1.32%
  10. Palomar Holdings Inc 1.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXMTX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 77.52% 101.30% 1.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 15.22%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 31.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 13.04%
Cash 		0.00% -1.30% 22.49% 91.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 12.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXMTX % Rank
Technology 		27.02% 2.91% 75.51% 35.12%
Healthcare 		25.12% 0.00% 47.90% 32.94%
Industrials 		17.57% 0.00% 36.64% 42.81%
Financial Services 		9.95% 0.00% 42.95% 22.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.60% 0.00% 40.68% 77.42%
Basic Materials 		4.60% 0.00% 10.30% 16.05%
Consumer Defense 		3.49% 0.00% 13.56% 57.86%
Communication Services 		1.95% 0.00% 15.31% 57.19%
Real Estate 		0.71% 0.00% 15.31% 69.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 38.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 76.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXMTX % Rank
US 		95.23% 67.06% 99.56% 35.79%
Non US 		4.77% 0.00% 26.08% 30.27%

MXMTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.05% 27.56% 22.54%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.05% 4.05% 59.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 97.57%

Sales Fees

MXMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXMTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 3.00% 439.00% 52.72%

MXMTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXMTX Category Low Category High MXMTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 17.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXMTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXMTX Category Low Category High MXMTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.85% -4.08% 1.10% 60.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXMTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXMTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew DeCicco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.

Paul von Kuster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Paul is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Paul has been with the firm since its inception in 1984. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, Paul managed small cap funds for the Trust Department at Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A. (now Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A.). He began his career with Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A. in 1972 after graduating from Princeton. Paul is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute.

Daniel Hagen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Dan is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Dan joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 1996 as a Research Analyst. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, Dan was a Managing Director and Assistant Manager for the Equity Strategy Group at Piper Jaffray. He joined Piper Jaffray as a Statistical Analyst in 1983, upon graduating from the University of Minnesota. Dan is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute and a past board member of the Piper Jaffray Foundation. He regularly shares his financial expertise with a number of nonprofit organizations.

F. O’Halloran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2015

6.73

6.7%

F. Thomas O’Halloran, J.D., CFA, Partner & Director Mr. O'Halloran is the lead portfolio manager of the small cap growth, micro cap growth, and growth equity strategies. Mr. O'Halloran joined Lord Abbett in 2001 as a research analyst for the small cap growth equity strategy and was named Partner in 2003. His prior experience includes Executive Director/Senior Research Analyst at Dillon, Read & Co. and as a trial attorney. Mr. O'Halloran received an AB from Bowdoin College, a JD from Boston College, and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1987.

William Grierson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2015

6.73

6.7%

Bill is a Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Bill joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 2000 as a Securities Analyst. He is a member of Peregrine's Board of Directors. Prior to Peregrine, he was a Senior Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager with Kopp Investment Advisors for more than six years. Previously, he worked as a Reporting Analyst for Northern Trust. He graduated from Lawrence University in 1992. Bill is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota and the CFA Institute.

Vernon Bice

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Vernon T. Bice, CMTis a Portfolio Manager of Lord Abbett. He is responsible for contributing to the management for the firm’s micro cap growth, small cap growth, and growth equity strategies. He plays a key role in technical analysis, drawing on his deep experience to provide insights to the portfolio management team. Mr. Bice joined Lord Abbett in 2011. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2001.

Steven Wortman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Steven H. Wortman, Portfolio Manager, who joined Lord Abbett in 2016.

Samuel Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2021

1.38

1.4%

Sam is an Associate Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Upon graduation from the University of St. Thomas, Sam joined Peregrine in 2006 as a Portfolio Assistant. Sam is a member of the CFA Institute and a former board member of the CFA Society Minnesota, where he chaired the Advocacy and Public Awareness Committee.

Ryan Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2021

1.38

1.4%

Ryan is a Associate Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap Growth style and shares the responsibility for fundamental research, stock selection and portfolio management with his team. Ryan joined Peregrine’s Small Cap Growth team in 2018. Prior to joining Peregrine, Ryan was a portfolio manager and an analyst on the small, SMID and mid cap growth strategies at RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) for more than 10 years. Previously, he was an Equity Research Associate at William Blair & Company. He began his career at Ernst & Young. Ryan received his B.S. from Lehigh University and M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. He is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago, the CFA Institute and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

