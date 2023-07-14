Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West S&P 500® Index Fund

MXKWX | Fund

$8.85

$3.82 B

3.18%

$0.28

0.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

Net Assets

$3.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXKWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West S&P 500® Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Leonard

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund is not actively managed but is designed to track the performance of its Benchmark Index. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of the companies included in the Benchmark Index. The Fund uses the replication method of indexing, meaning the Fund seeks to own the securities contained in the Benchmark Index in as close as possible a proportion of the Fund as each stock’s weight in the Benchmark Index. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts on the Benchmark Index and options on futures contracts.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (the “Sub-Adviser” or “ILIM”).The Benchmark Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of the 500 leading companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy.
Read More

MXKWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXKWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -14.3% 35.6% 48.15%
1 Yr 10.8% -55.6% 38.6% 51.31%
3 Yr -2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 91.00%
5 Yr -5.4%* -30.5% 97.0% 92.90%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 22.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXKWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -64.5% 28.9% 67.83%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 80.00%
2020 -2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 97.26%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 88.76%
2018 -5.5% -13.5% 12.6% 91.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXKWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -20.5% 35.6% 43.21%
1 Yr 10.8% -55.6% 40.3% 42.94%
3 Yr -2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 90.79%
5 Yr -1.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 82.29%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 20.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXKWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -64.5% 28.9% 67.91%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 80.08%
2020 -2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 97.26%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 88.76%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 19.61%

NAV & Total Return History

MXKWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXKWX Category Low Category High MXKWX % Rank
Net Assets 3.82 B 177 K 1.21 T 29.04%
Number of Holdings 505 2 4154 19.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.23 B 288 K 270 B 30.08%
Weighting of Top 10 29.33% 1.8% 106.2% 60.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.60%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.16%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.13%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.00%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.97%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 1.82%
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.36%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXKWX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 4.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 16.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.51%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 90.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 11.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXKWX % Rank
Technology 		26.64% 0.00% 48.94% 16.74%
Healthcare 		13.33% 0.00% 60.70% 75.88%
Financial Services 		12.95% 0.00% 55.59% 69.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.38% 0.00% 30.33% 16.97%
Communication Services 		10.16% 0.00% 27.94% 17.43%
Industrials 		8.07% 0.00% 29.90% 78.08%
Consumer Defense 		6.30% 0.00% 47.71% 66.82%
Real Estate 		2.75% 0.00% 31.91% 50.76%
Energy 		2.67% 0.00% 41.64% 73.14%
Utilities 		2.48% 0.00% 20.91% 55.78%
Basic Materials 		2.27% 0.00% 25.70% 70.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXKWX % Rank
US 		98.97% 0.00% 127.77% 11.48%
Non US 		1.03% 0.00% 32.38% 70.89%

MXKWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXKWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.16% 0.01% 49.27% 91.11%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 13.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 0.17%

Sales Fees

MXKWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXKWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXKWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 496.00% 21.14%

MXKWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXKWX Category Low Category High MXKWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.18% 0.00% 24.20% 52.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXKWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXKWX Category Low Category High MXKWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -54.00% 6.06% 17.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXKWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXKWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

Nicola Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.

Michael Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

