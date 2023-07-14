Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$640 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 227.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXKJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Len Ioffe

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in U.S. mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies, including foreign issuers that are traded in the U.S. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index was between $585 million and $51 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities.The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. As part of its investment strategy the Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts.Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Sub-Adviser” or “GSAM”). GSAM manages the Fund using a quantitative investment process, in combination with a qualitative overlay. GSAM’s investment style emphasizes fundamentally based stock selection, careful portfolio construction and efficient implementation.
Read More

MXKJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -10.8% 26.2% 25.07%
1 Yr 8.1% -29.4% 26.4% 37.76%
3 Yr 2.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 92.04%
5 Yr -4.4%* -15.0% 42.1% 91.48%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% 31.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.1% -41.6% 42.6% 99.21%
2021 13.8% -23.5% 23.2% 15.04%
2020 -0.4% -8.6% 93.7% 68.55%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 7.8% 70.83%
2018 -4.8% -8.8% 3.8% 60.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -19.1% 22.1% 23.24%
1 Yr 8.1% -29.4% 36.6% 32.73%
3 Yr 2.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 92.02%
5 Yr -2.3%* -13.5% 42.1% 83.38%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% 29.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXKJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.1% -41.6% 42.6% 99.21%
2021 13.8% -23.5% 23.2% 15.04%
2020 -0.4% -8.6% 93.7% 68.55%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 7.8% 70.83%
2018 -2.6% -7.6% 3.8% 23.65%

NAV & Total Return History

MXKJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXKJX Category Low Category High MXKJX % Rank
Net Assets 640 M 504 K 30.4 B 55.30%
Number of Holdings 188 9 2354 18.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.4 M 129 K 9.16 B 66.32%
Weighting of Top 10 11.54% 5.3% 99.9% 87.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ford Motor Co 1.43%
  2. Johnson Controls International PLC 1.32%
  3. Consolidated Edison Inc 1.29%
  4. Archer-Daniels Midland Co 1.26%
  5. Cerner Corp 1.25%
  6. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 1.20%
  7. State Street Corporation 1.19%
  8. Otis Worldwide Corp Ordinary Shares 1.19%
  9. Parker Hannifin Corp 1.18%
  10. Entergy Corp 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXKJX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.69% 100.65% 5.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 8.03%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 9.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 6.48%
Cash 		0.00% -0.65% 14.30% 88.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 9.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXKJX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.22% 0.00% 60.11% 50.78%
Industrials 		15.81% 0.00% 29.02% 49.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.92% 0.00% 29.62% 38.34%
Real Estate 		11.66% 0.00% 40.74% 11.14%
Technology 		10.98% 0.00% 30.07% 25.39%
Healthcare 		10.07% 0.00% 32.47% 41.45%
Basic Materials 		7.40% 0.00% 23.88% 26.68%
Utilities 		5.09% 0.00% 24.69% 61.40%
Communication Services 		3.87% 0.00% 19.80% 33.42%
Energy 		2.98% 0.00% 29.17% 86.27%
Consumer Defense 		1.98% 0.00% 33.79% 93.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXKJX % Rank
US 		98.06% 55.79% 100.30% 19.43%
Non US 		1.94% 0.00% 36.04% 67.62%

MXKJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 16.27% 71.09%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.20% 84.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 1.00%

Sales Fees

MXKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXKJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 227.00% 0.00% 227.00% 99.72%

MXKJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXKJX Category Low Category High MXKJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 8.88% 43.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXKJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXKJX Category Low Category High MXKJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -1.84% 4.73% 23.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXKJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MXKJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2011

10.61

10.6%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Takashi Suwabe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

