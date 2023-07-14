Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment

purposes) in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in U.S. mid-capitalization (“mid cap”) companies, including foreign issuers that are traded in the U.S. For purposes of the 80% policy, the Fund considers mid cap companies to be those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap

®

Value Index at the time of initial purchase. As of December 31,

2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap

®

Value Index was between $585 million and $51 billion. If the market capitalization of a company held by the Fund moves outside this range, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell the securities.

The Fund emphasizes a “value style” of investing, seeking companies that are undervalued in comparison to their peers due to

economic, market, company-specific or other factors, but have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. As part of its investment strategy the Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including

but not limited to futures contracts.

Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of

Directors of Great-West Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Sub-Adviser” or “GSAM”). GSAM manages the Fund using a quantitative investment process, in combination with a qualitative overlay. GSAM’s investment style emphasizes fundamentally based stock selection, careful portfolio construction and efficient implementation.