Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$480 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MXIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|42.31%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|51.00%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|71.99%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|62.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|49.08%
* Annualized
|MXIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|480 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|66.00%
|Number of Holdings
|974
|1
|17234
|38.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|155 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|59.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.48%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|54.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIUX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.44%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|23.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.41%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|50.76%
|Cash
|0.10%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|77.33%
|Stocks
|0.04%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|22.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|43.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|19.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIUX % Rank
|Securitized
|39.70%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|23.71%
|Government
|31.42%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|35.52%
|Corporate
|27.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.86%
|Municipal
|1.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.62%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.10%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|99.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|40.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXIUX % Rank
|US
|88.21%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|44.00%
|Non US
|10.23%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|42.76%
|MXIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|44.25%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|35.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|0.22%
|MXIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|29.27%
|MXIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.88%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|84.39%
|MXIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MXIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXIUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|85.14%
|MXIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Joseph F. Marvan, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2012. Mr. Marvan joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2003. Joe is a fixed income portfolio manager and serves as chair of the US Broad Market Team. As chair, Joe is responsible for setting aggregate risk levels and investment strategy in Core Bond Plus, Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, and Long Bond portfolios. Prior to joining Wellington Management, Joe was a senior portfolio manager and head of US Fixed Income at State Street Global Advisors, working on a wide range of fixed income portfolios, including those concentrating on total return, mortgage-backed securities, non-dollar bonds, and investment grade credit (1996 – 2003). Prior to that, he worked at both The Boston Company and Shearson Lehman Brothers in Fixed Income Portfolio Management and Trading (1988 – 1996). Joe earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2001) and his BS in finance from Ithaca College (1987). Additionally, Joe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Campe Goodman, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Campe is a fixed income portfolio manager on the US Broad Market Team. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2000, Campe spent four years at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studying macroeconomics and finance in a doctoral program in economics. He received his AB in mathematics, magna cum laude, from Harvard College (1995). In addition, Campe holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2017
5.14
5.1%
Robert D. Burn, CFA, Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2016 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2012. Mr. Burn joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2021
0.89
0.9%
Paul Seary, CFA, Vice President, joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2009 and is a Portfolio Manager focused on fixed income strategies. Mr. Seary is responsible for risk budgeting and portfolio construction focusing on multi-sector fixed income mandates. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Seary spent three years with HSBC Halbis, where he was a product specialist within their fixed income alternatives team focusing on Fixed Income Global Macro, Emerging Markets Relative Value and Long/Short Credit strategies. Prior to HSBC Halbis, Mr. Seary worked for five years at Franklin Templeton within their fixed income quantitative research and product management teams. Paul received a Bachelor's of Science in Financial Economics from Binghamton University. Mr. Seary is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2021
0.89
0.9%
Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2022
0.39
0.4%
Mr. Shah is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Global Head of Corporate Credit and Head of the Cross-Sector Strategy within Fixed Income. Mr. Shah joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2018. Mr. Shah was previously at AllianceBernstein from 2010 to 2018, where he was most recently the Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer of Global Credit. Prior to AB, he was a managing director and head of Global Credit Strategy at Barclays Capital (2008-2010). From 2003 to 2008, Shah was the head of Credit Strategy at Lehman Brothers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
