Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.3%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MXHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|45.66%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|60.26%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|42.05%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|32.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|54.06%
* Annualized
|MXHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.68 B
|1 M
|151 B
|37.31%
|Number of Holdings
|167
|2
|1727
|15.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|344 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|42.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.25%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|85.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXHAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|45.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.41%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|4.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.15%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|4.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|77.42%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|94.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|78.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXHAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.88%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|32.26%
|Healthcare
|17.18%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|55.53%
|Industrials
|12.26%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|39.44%
|Technology
|10.05%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|55.20%
|Consumer Defense
|8.42%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|51.98%
|Utilities
|7.04%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|17.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.87%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|48.51%
|Basic Materials
|5.29%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|16.50%
|Energy
|4.86%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|80.03%
|Communication Services
|4.10%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|74.83%
|Real Estate
|4.05%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|36.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXHAX % Rank
|US
|91.41%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|59.85%
|Non US
|7.03%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|35.30%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|92.31%
|MXHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MXHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.39%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|47.54%
|MXHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2012
9.69
9.7%
Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2015
6.58
6.6%
John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
