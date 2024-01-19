Home
Name

As of 01/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mainstay Funds Trust - MainStay Floating Rate Fund Class R6

MXFEX | Fund

$8.88

$1.66 B

-

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

MXFEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mainstay Funds Trust - MainStay Floating Rate Fund Class R6
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities. The Fund may also purchase fixed-income and variable rate debt securities and money market securities or instruments. When NYL Investors LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, believes that market or economic conditions are unfavorable to investors, up to 100% of the Fund's assets may be invested in money market or short-term debt securities. The Subadvisor may also invest in these types of securities or hold a higher than ordinary level of cash, while looking for suitable investment opportunities or to maintain an appropriate level of liquidity.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities which are generally U.S. dollar-denominated loans and other debt securities issued by one or more non-U.S. borrower(s) without a U.S. domiciled co-borrower. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to identify investment opportunities based on the financial condition and competitiveness of individual companies. The Subadvisor seeks to invest in companies with a high margin of safety that are leaders in industries with high barriers to entry. The Subadvisor prefers companies with positive free cash flow, solid asset coverage and management teams with strong track records. In virtually every phase of the investment process, the Subadvisor attempts to control risk and limit defaults.

Floating rate loans may offer a favorable yield spread over other short-term debt alternatives. Historically, floating rate loans have displayed little correlation to the movements of U.S. common stocks, high-grade bonds and U.S. government securities. Securities that are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such as securities rated lower than BBB- and Baa3), commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds.” Floating rate loans are speculative investments and are usually rated below investment grade by an NRSRO. They typically have less credit risk and historically have had lower default rates than junk bonds. These loans are typically the most senior source of capital in a borrower's capital structure and usually have certain of the borrower's assets pledged as collateral. Floating rate loans feature rates that reset regularly, maintaining a fixed spread over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate or another reference rate or benchmark. The interest rates for floating rate loans typically reset quarterly, although rates on some loans may adjust at other intervals. Floating rate loans mature, on average, in five to seven years, but loan maturity can be as long as nine years.

The Subadvisor’s investment process relies on a comprehensive fundamental investment discipline, including, but not limited to, consideration of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors that may be material to a company’s performance and prospects. In addition to internal research, the Subadvisor may use third-party ESG data to compare internal views with external perspectives. The Subadvisor’s ESG assessment is a component of the fundamental investment due diligence process and may inform overall investment views.

The Subadvisor may reduce or eliminate the Fund's position in a holding if it no longer believes the holding will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a holding, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, meaningful changes in the issuer's financial condition and competitiveness. The Subadvisor continually evaluates market factors and comparative metrics to determine relative value.

MXFEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 2.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -0.8%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 3.4% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -5.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 0.4% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 2.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -0.8%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 3.4% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -5.7% N/A N/A N/A
2021 0.4% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MXFEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXFEX Category Low Category High MXFEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.66 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXFEX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MXFEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MXFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MXFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MXFEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXFEX Category Low Category High MXFEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXFEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXFEX Category Low Category High MXFEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXFEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

MXFEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

