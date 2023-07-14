Home
Trending ETFs

MXEDX (Mutual Fund)

MXEDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$1.83 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 180.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Core Strategies: Flexible Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Kennedy

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities of any maturity and duration. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and bank loans. The Fund primarily invests in investment grade securities but may also invest up to 35% of its total assets in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”).The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign fixed income securities, including emerging markets securities, and the Fund may invest without limitation in obligations of supranational entities (e.g., the World Bank). The Fund may enter into forward roll obligations on U.S. government securities, including mortgage dollar rolls and to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts on U.S. Treasury securities.Empower Capital Management, LLC (“ECM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Empower Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-adviser and monitors its performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by ECM and one sub-adviser: Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Loomis Sayles”). ECM combines a “top-down” or macroeconomic analysis of the fixed income markets together with “bottom-up” security-by-security fundamental research to identify relative value opportunities. Loomis Sayles invests in fixed income securities that are attractively valued, based on the credit outlook of an issuer and maximum total return potential.ECM intends to maintain a strategic allocation of the Fund’s assets with Loomis Sayles and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to ECM and a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Loomis Sayles. Actual allocations may vary from the target allocations, from time to time, and ECM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 4.5% 27.70%
1 Yr -3.8% -16.1% 162.7% 34.96%
3 Yr -4.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 10.61%
5 Yr -0.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 8.99%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -34.7% 131.9% 11.33%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 8.70%
2020 3.1% -9.6% 118.7% 7.94%
2019 1.2% -0.4% 5.8% 69.83%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 4.5% 28.75%
1 Yr -3.8% -16.1% 162.7% 31.23%
3 Yr -4.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 11.30%
5 Yr -0.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 7.57%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -34.7% 131.9% 10.74%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 8.81%
2020 3.1% -9.6% 118.7% 7.94%
2019 1.2% -0.4% 5.8% 71.68%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MXEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXEDX Category Low Category High MXEDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.83 B 2.88 M 287 B 38.75%
Number of Holdings 1009 1 17234 34.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 534 M -106 M 27.6 B 37.62%
Weighting of Top 10 29.75% 3.7% 123.9% 40.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.02% 12.18%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.04% 11.14%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 8.96%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.04% 8.75%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 4.43%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 4.14%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 4.06%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 4.04%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.95%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 3.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEDX % Rank
Bonds 		83.13% 3.97% 268.18% 94.02%
Cash 		12.55% -181.13% 95.99% 7.14%
Convertible Bonds 		2.62% 0.00% 7.93% 15.14%
Stocks 		1.16% -0.55% 24.74% 2.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.55% 0.00% 77.13% 14.19%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 65.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEDX % Rank
Communication Services 		38.90% 0.00% 100.00% 2.89%
Healthcare 		12.70% 0.00% 17.70% 6.94%
Technology 		11.23% 0.00% 43.45% 16.18%
Industrials 		11.10% 0.00% 48.31% 13.29%
Consumer Defense 		6.37% 0.00% 99.67% 13.87%
Utilities 		4.27% 0.00% 100.00% 16.76%
Financial Services 		3.87% 0.00% 100.00% 38.73%
Energy 		3.57% 0.00% 100.00% 44.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.56% 0.00% 100.00% 24.86%
Basic Materials 		2.30% 0.00% 100.00% 20.23%
Real Estate 		2.13% 0.00% 99.26% 24.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEDX % Rank
US 		1.16% -0.52% 24.47% 2.29%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 69.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEDX % Rank
Securitized 		31.44% 0.00% 98.40% 44.48%
Government 		28.53% 0.00% 86.23% 42.48%
Corporate 		27.34% 0.00% 100.00% 58.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.69% 0.00% 95.99% 8.76%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 76.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEDX % Rank
US 		75.20% 3.63% 210.09% 88.38%
Non US 		7.93% -6.54% 58.09% 56.76%

MXEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 20.64% 18.45%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.76% 53.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MXEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 180.00% 2.00% 493.39% 62.46%

MXEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXEDX Category Low Category High MXEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.78% 0.00% 10.82% 98.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXEDX Category Low Category High MXEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.50% -1.28% 8.97% 64.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.

Matthew Eagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Matthew J. Eagan is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. Mr. Eagan started his investment career in 1989 and joined Loomis Sayles in 1997. Previously, he worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a senior fixed-income analyst and for BancBoston Financial Company as a senior credit analyst. Mr. Eagan received his BA from Northeastern University and his MBA from Boston University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Elaine Stokes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Elaine M. Stokes is an Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of Loomis Sayles. She has joined Loomis Sayles in 1988. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager in 2000, she had experience working in high yield, global and emerging markets, serving as a senior fixed-income trader and portfolio specialist. Ms. Stokes is co-head and founder of the Loomis Sayles Women's Network group and is on the executive board for the Strong Women, Strong Girls nonprofit organization. Ms. Stokes earned a BS from St. Michael's College.

Jack Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Jack Brown, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager with GWCM. Mr. Brown joined GWL&A in 2015 with 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining GWL&A, Mr. Brown was employed at Oppenheimer Funds in the High Yield Bond Market. Mr. Brown received a B.S. in finance from the Metropolitan State College of Denver and an M.B.A. from the University of Colorado.

Darrin Clough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Darrin Clough,CFA, has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2013 and Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds since January 2019. He was a Senior Research Analyst on the Investment Grade Debt Team of the firm from January 2011 until January 2019. Previously, Mr. Clough serves as a research analyst and focuses on research of securitized products. Darrin joined the Money Market group in January 2007 and was primarily responsible for providing research and analysis on short-term corporate and insurance company debt instruments. Darrin has been with the firm since 1998. He has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Northern Colorado and an M.B.A. from the University of Colorado, Denver. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Darrin covers securitized products.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

