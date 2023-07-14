Home
Great-West Core Strategies: International Equity Fund

mutual fund
MXECX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.35 -0.06 -0.64%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MXECX) Primary
MXECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Core Strategies: International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald Huber

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers economically tied to countries other than the U.S., including those in emerging markets. The Fund may from time to time, have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may have exposure to non-U.S. stocks across any market capitalization and style and the Fund’s exposure will vary from time to time across sectors.The issuer of a security or other investment is generally deemed to be economically tied to a particular country other than the U.S. if: (1) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of that country; (3) the issuer maintains a principal office in that country; (4) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (5) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (6) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (7) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country.Equity securities include common stock and other investment instruments such as depositary receipts, derivatives and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the return of a broad-based international securities index. The derivatives the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts.Empower Capital Management, LLC (“ECM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Empower Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by three sub-advisers: Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC (“Franklin Templeton”), Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (“ILIM”), and LSV Asset Management (“LSV”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”). Franklin Templeton employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that are expected to have higher revenue and earnings growth than their peers.ILIM utilizes a passive investment strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the MSCI EAFE® Index by investing in the common stocks of each company in the MSCI EAFE Index in approximately the same proportion as their weighting in the MSCI EAFE Index.LSV employs a quantitative investment model that seeks to invest in undervalued international companies with high potential for near-term price appreciation.ECM intends to maintain a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 15% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Franklin Templeton, a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to ILIM, and a 35% allocation of the Fund’s assets to LSV. Actual allocations may vary from the target allocations, from time to time, and ECM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.
MXECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% 2.1% 19.2% 63.84%
1 Yr 21.3% -20.6% 27.8% 11.97%
3 Yr -0.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 89.72%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 85.55%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -43.6% 71.3% 37.39%
2021 0.8% -15.4% 9.4% 71.70%
2020 -1.1% -10.4% 121.9% 97.74%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 72.87%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -16.4% 19.2% 62.29%
1 Yr 21.3% -27.2% 27.8% 11.97%
3 Yr -0.1%* -14.8% 25.3% 89.55%
5 Yr -1.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 86.50%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -43.6% 71.3% 37.39%
2021 0.8% -15.4% 9.4% 71.41%
2020 -1.1% -10.4% 121.9% 97.74%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 72.87%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MXECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXECX Category Low Category High MXECX % Rank
Net Assets 279 M 1.02 M 369 B 68.91%
Number of Holdings 964 1 10801 9.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 40 M 0 34.5 B 79.55%
Weighting of Top 10 10.28% 1.9% 101.9% 93.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG 1.78%
  2. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  3. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  4. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  5. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  6. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  7. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  8. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  9. ASML Holding NV 1.43%
  10. ASML Holding NV 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXECX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 122.60% 4.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 16.78%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 45.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 9.31%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 88.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 18.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXECX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.85% 0.00% 47.75% 47.77%
Industrials 		16.01% 5.17% 99.49% 28.49%
Healthcare 		13.90% 0.00% 21.01% 19.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.02% 0.00% 36.36% 19.28%
Technology 		10.29% 0.00% 36.32% 61.44%
Basic Materials 		8.43% 0.00% 23.86% 45.04%
Consumer Defense 		7.79% 0.00% 32.29% 77.84%
Communication Services 		6.76% 0.00% 21.69% 36.12%
Energy 		3.00% 0.00% 16.89% 79.42%
Utilities 		2.26% 0.00% 13.68% 61.87%
Real Estate 		1.68% 0.00% 14.59% 55.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXECX % Rank
Non US 		98.19% 0.00% 125.24% 20.45%
US 		1.81% -7.78% 68.98% 48.24%

MXECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.02% 26.51% 7.51%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.60% 35.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MXECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 2.00% 247.00% 86.98%

MXECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXECX Category Low Category High MXECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 57.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXECX Category Low Category High MXECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -0.93% 6.38% 72.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Donald G. Huber, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager responsible for managing institutional and retail global large cap equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Huber was with J.P. Morgan Chase and predecessor organizations, where he focused on portfolio management, strategic planning and relationship management in private and corporate banking. He entered the financial services industry in 1982. Mr. Huber holds a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a CFA charterholder.

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Peter Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

John Remmert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

John P. Remmert is a senior vice president and lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is responsible for the management of global and non- U.S. institutional equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Remmert was with Citibank Global Asset Management and the U.S. Federal Reserve. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Remmert holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from Georgetown University, and a B.A. from Rutgers University.

Menno Vermeulen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

Nicola Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.

Michael Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.

Josef Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

