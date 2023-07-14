Dividend Investing Ideas Center
12.0%
1 yr return
21.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$279 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.3%
Expense Ratio 2.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MXECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|63.84%
|1 Yr
|21.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|11.97%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|89.72%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|85.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MXECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|37.39%
|2021
|0.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|71.70%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|97.74%
|2019
|4.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|72.87%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|MXECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|279 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|68.91%
|Number of Holdings
|964
|1
|10801
|9.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40 M
|0
|34.5 B
|79.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.28%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|93.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXECX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|4.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|16.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|45.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|9.31%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|88.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|18.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXECX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.85%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|47.77%
|Industrials
|16.01%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|28.49%
|Healthcare
|13.90%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|19.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.02%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|19.28%
|Technology
|10.29%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|61.44%
|Basic Materials
|8.43%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|45.04%
|Consumer Defense
|7.79%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|77.84%
|Communication Services
|6.76%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|36.12%
|Energy
|3.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|79.42%
|Utilities
|2.26%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|61.87%
|Real Estate
|1.68%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|55.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXECX % Rank
|Non US
|98.19%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|20.45%
|US
|1.81%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|48.24%
|MXECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.10%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|7.51%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|35.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MXECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MXECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|86.98%
|MXECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|57.00%
|MXECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MXECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|72.19%
|MXECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Donald G. Huber, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager responsible for managing institutional and retail global large cap equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Huber was with J.P. Morgan Chase and predecessor organizations, where he focused on portfolio management, strategic planning and relationship management in private and corporate banking. He entered the financial services industry in 1982. Mr. Huber holds a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
John P. Remmert is a senior vice president and lead portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is responsible for the management of global and non- U.S. institutional equity portfolios. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Remmert was with Citibank Global Asset Management and the U.S. Federal Reserve. He entered the financial services industry in 1987. Mr. Remmert holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, a J.D. from Georgetown University, and a B.A. from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
