Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers economically tied to countries other than the U.S., including those in emerging markets. The Fund may from time to time, have significant investments in a particular country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The Fund may have exposure to non-U.S. stocks across any market capitalization and style and the Fund’s exposure will vary from time to time across sectors. The issuer of a security or other investment is generally deemed to be economically tied to a particular country other than the U.S. if: (1) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of that country; (3) the issuer maintains a principal office in that country; (4) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (5) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (6) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (7) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country. Equity securities include common stock and other investment instruments such as depositary receipts, derivatives and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the return of a broad-based international securities index. The derivatives the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts. Empower Capital Management, LLC (“ECM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Empower Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by three sub-advisers: Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC (“Franklin Templeton”), Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (“ILIM”), and LSV Asset Management (“LSV”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”). Franklin Templeton employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that are expected to have higher revenue and earnings growth than their peers. ILIM utilizes a passive investment strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the MSCI EAFE ® Index by investing in the common stocks of each company in the MSCI EAFE Index in approximately the same proportion as their weighting in the MSCI EAFE Index. LSV employs a quantitative investment model that seeks to invest in undervalued international companies with high potential for near-term price appreciation. ECM intends to maintain a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 15% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Franklin Templeton, a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to ILIM, and a 35% allocation of the Fund’s assets to LSV. Actual allocations may vary from the target allocations, from time to time, and ECM may change the asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.