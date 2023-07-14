Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$32.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.6%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MXEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|56.14%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|9.92%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|40.06%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|26.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MXEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|51.59%
|2021
|6.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|62.40%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|24.46%
|2019
|6.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|24.18%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|MXEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|50.53%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|5.33%
|3 Yr
|7.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|39.66%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|32.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MXEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|51.67%
|2021
|6.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|62.87%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|24.86%
|2019
|6.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|24.43%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|MXEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXEBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.2 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|93.41%
|Number of Holdings
|255
|2
|4154
|30.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.05 M
|288 K
|270 B
|96.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.61%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|92.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXEBX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.26%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|96.10%
|Cash
|5.92%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|3.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.82%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|0.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|69.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|66.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|66.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXEBX % Rank
|Technology
|19.66%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|74.43%
|Financial Services
|16.54%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|20.70%
|Industrials
|15.22%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|6.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.07%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|18.34%
|Healthcare
|11.14%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|90.18%
|Communication Services
|6.65%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|75.57%
|Consumer Defense
|5.73%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|78.61%
|Basic Materials
|4.39%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|17.88%
|Energy
|3.21%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|66.36%
|Utilities
|2.74%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|48.40%
|Real Estate
|2.65%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|55.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MXEBX % Rank
|US
|89.12%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|82.22%
|Non US
|4.14%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|30.61%
|MXEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|23.52%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|42.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MXEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MXEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MXEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|80.35%
|MXEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXEBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|83.89%
|MXEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MXEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MXEBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|66.28%
|MXEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Feb 08, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Jeffrey Schwartz is a vice president and portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund, and the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value and Small/Mid Cap Core strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he also maintains primary research coverage for the utilities sector and the transportation industry. Jeff joined Loomis Sayles from Palisade Capital Management in Fort Lee, NJ, where he was senior portfolio manager of a small cap strategy from late 2004 until 2012. Prior to Palisade, Jeff managed a small cap fund at Safeco Asset Management in Seattle, WA from 2003 until 2004. From 1992 until 2001, he was a senior portfolio manager and principal at Munder Capital Management in Birmingham, Michigan, most recently co-managing their microcap and small cap portfolios. Jeff earned a BA in mathematics from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA from the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2018
3.93
3.9%
Joe Gatz is a vice president at Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles equity group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund and the Loomis Sayles Small/Mid Cap and Small Cap Value strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Joe also maintains primary research coverage for several holdings within both strategies, withan emphasis on special situations, as well as industrials, technology and healthcare. He joined Loomis Sayles in 1999 as a mid cap value equity portfolio manager, and was promoted to lead the small/extended/mid
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Ms. Fleiss is a Managing Director at JPMIM and a co-portfolio manager in the JPMorgan U.S. Equity Group. She has been with the firm since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Larry H. Lee, managing director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Lee joined JPMorgan in 2006 and covers the financials and business services sector; he is also a co-portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...