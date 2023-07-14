Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund currently expects (as of the date of this Prospectus) to invest 60-90% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization (“large cap”) companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to companies in the Russell 1000 ® Index and 10-40% of its net assets in equity securities of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index; however the Fund may have exposure to U.S. stocks across any market capitalization and style and the Fund’s exposure will vary from time to time across sectors. Equity securities include common stock and other investment instruments such as derivatives and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the return of a broad-based U.S. securities index. The derivatives the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts. Empower Capital Management, LLC (“ECM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Empower Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by four sub-advisers: Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (“ILIM”), J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMorgan”), Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”) and Putnam Investment Management, LLC (“Putnam”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”). ILIM utilizes a passive investment strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 ® Index (“S&P 500 Index”) by investing in the common stocks of each company in the S&P 500 Index in approximately the same proportion as their weighting in the S&P 500 Index. JPMorgan employs a fundamental bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with positive price momentum and attractive fundamental dynamics. Loomis Sayles believes that known and recurring inefficiencies are available in the small cap market, and through a repeatable investment process, seeks to invest in higher quality businesses trading at a discount to intrinsic value utilizing rigorous fundamental research. Putnam invests mainly in common stocks of large and midsize U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income, or both. ECM intends to maintain a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and among asset classes and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to ILIM, a 10% allocation of the Fund’s assets to JPMorgan, a 20% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Loomis Sayles, and a 20% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Putnam. Actual allocations may vary from the target allocations, from time to time and ECM may change the allocations at any time without shareholder notice or approval.