Great-West Core Strategies: U.S. Equity Fund

mutual fund
MXEBX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.52 -0.05 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MXEBX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Great-West Core Strategies: U.S. Equity Fund

MXEBX | Fund

$13.52

$32.2 M

0.00%

1.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

Net Assets

$32.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MXEBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Great-West Core Strategies: U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Great-West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Darren Jaroch

Fund Description

Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund currently expects (as of the date of this Prospectus) to invest 60-90% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization (“large cap”) companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to companies in the Russell 1000® Index and 10-40% of its net assets in equity securities of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to companies in the Russell 2000® Index; however the Fund may have exposure to U.S. stocks across any market capitalization and style and the Fund’s exposure will vary from time to time across sectors.Equity securities include common stock and other investment instruments such as derivatives and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the return of a broad-based U.S. securities index. The derivatives the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts.Empower Capital Management, LLC (“ECM”) is the Fund’s investment adviser and, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of Empower Funds (the “Board”), selects the Fund’s sub-advisers and monitors their performance on an ongoing basis. The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by four sub-advisers: Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (“ILIM”), J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMorgan”), Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”) and Putnam Investment Management, LLC (“Putnam”) (each, a “Sub-Adviser”, and collectively, the “Sub-Advisers”).ILIM utilizes a passive investment strategy designed to track, as closely as possible, the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (“S&P 500 Index”) by investing in the common stocks of each company in the S&P 500 Index in approximately the same proportion as their weighting in the S&P 500 Index.JPMorgan employs a fundamental bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with positive price momentum and attractive fundamental dynamics.Loomis Sayles believes that known and recurring inefficiencies are available in the small cap market, and through a repeatable investment process, seeks to invest in higher quality businesses trading at a discount to intrinsic value utilizing rigorous fundamental research.Putnam invests mainly in common stocks of large and midsize U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income, or both.ECM intends to maintain a strategic asset allocation of the Fund’s assets with each Sub-Adviser and among asset classes and reviews the asset allocations on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. As of the date of this Prospectus, the target asset allocation is a 50% allocation of the Fund’s assets to ILIM, a 10% allocation of the Fund’s assets to JPMorgan, a 20% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Loomis Sayles, and a 20% allocation of the Fund’s assets to Putnam. Actual allocations may vary from the target allocations, from time to time and ECM may change the allocations at any time without shareholder notice or approval.
MXEBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -14.3% 35.6% 56.14%
1 Yr 18.0% -55.6% 38.6% 9.92%
3 Yr 7.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 40.06%
5 Yr 5.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 26.40%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -64.5% 28.9% 51.59%
2021 6.9% -20.5% 152.6% 62.40%
2020 5.3% -13.9% 183.6% 24.46%
2019 6.3% -8.3% 8.9% 24.18%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MXEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -20.5% 35.6% 50.53%
1 Yr 18.0% -55.6% 40.3% 5.33%
3 Yr 7.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 39.66%
5 Yr 5.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 32.55%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MXEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -64.5% 28.9% 51.67%
2021 6.9% -20.5% 152.6% 62.87%
2020 5.3% -13.9% 183.6% 24.86%
2019 6.3% -8.3% 8.9% 24.43%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MXEBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MXEBX Category Low Category High MXEBX % Rank
Net Assets 32.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 93.41%
Number of Holdings 255 2 4154 30.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.05 M 288 K 270 B 96.40%
Weighting of Top 10 20.61% 1.8% 106.2% 92.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0% 5.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.75%
  3. Apple Inc 2.51%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.02%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.75%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.37%
  7. Qualcomm Inc 1.35%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 1.33%
  9. Tesla Inc 1.22%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 1.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEBX % Rank
Stocks 		93.26% 0.00% 130.24% 96.10%
Cash 		5.92% -102.29% 100.00% 3.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.82% 0.00% 1.57% 0.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 69.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 66.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 66.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEBX % Rank
Technology 		19.66% 0.00% 48.94% 74.43%
Financial Services 		16.54% 0.00% 55.59% 20.70%
Industrials 		15.22% 0.00% 29.90% 6.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.07% 0.00% 30.33% 18.34%
Healthcare 		11.14% 0.00% 60.70% 90.18%
Communication Services 		6.65% 0.00% 27.94% 75.57%
Consumer Defense 		5.73% 0.00% 47.71% 78.61%
Basic Materials 		4.39% 0.00% 25.70% 17.88%
Energy 		3.21% 0.00% 41.64% 66.36%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 20.91% 48.40%
Real Estate 		2.65% 0.00% 31.91% 55.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MXEBX % Rank
US 		89.12% 0.00% 127.77% 82.22%
Non US 		4.14% 0.00% 32.38% 30.61%

MXEBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MXEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 49.27% 23.52%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 2.00% 42.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MXEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MXEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MXEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 80.35%

MXEBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MXEBX Category Low Category High MXEBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 83.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MXEBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MXEBX Category Low Category High MXEBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -54.00% 6.06% 66.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MXEBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MXEBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren Jaroch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.

Jeffrey Schwartz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Jeffrey Schwartz is a vice president and portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund, and the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value and Small/Mid Cap Core strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he also maintains primary research coverage for the utilities sector and the transportation industry. Jeff joined Loomis Sayles from Palisade Capital Management in Fort Lee, NJ, where he was senior portfolio manager of a small cap strategy from late 2004 until 2012. Prior to Palisade, Jeff managed a small cap fund at Safeco Asset Management in Seattle, WA from 2003 until 2004. From 1992 until 2001, he was a senior portfolio manager and principal at Munder Capital Management in Birmingham, Michigan, most recently co-managing their microcap and small cap portfolios. Jeff earned a BA in mathematics from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Peter Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Peter Leonard, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2012. Prior to working in Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Peter worked in the investments industry for 8 years as a private client fund manager and in investment management audit. Mr. Leonard graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a B.A. Business & Economics degree and is a qualified chartered accountant and a Qualified Financial Advisor.

Nicola Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Nicola Dowdall is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2000. Prior to joining the Indexation Team, she worked for two years as an investment accountant with Irish Life Investment Managers Limited. Prior to joining Irish Life Investment Managers Limited, Ms. Dowdall worked as an audit manager in practice. Ms. Dowdall graduated with a degree in Accounting from Dundalk Institution of Technology and is a Chartered Certified Accountant.

Michael Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Michael Lynch, CFA is a Senior Fund Manager and has worked on the Indexation Team since 2006. Prior to joining ILIM, he worked for 6 years in Investment Technology Group Europe. He graduated with a degree in Commerce and he also holds a Masters in Economics, both from University College Cork.

Joseph Gatz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Joe Gatz is a vice president at Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles equity group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund and the Loomis Sayles Small/Mid Cap and Small Cap Value strategies. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Joe also maintains primary research coverage for several holdings within both strategies, withan emphasis on special situations, as well as industrials, technology and healthcare. He joined Loomis Sayles in 1999 as a mid cap value equity portfolio manager, and was promoted to lead the small/extended/mid

Lauren DeMore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.

Joseph Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.

Holly Fleiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Ms. Fleiss is a Managing Director at JPMIM and a co-portfolio manager in the JPMorgan U.S. Equity Group. She has been with the firm since 2012.

Larry Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Larry H. Lee, managing director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Lee joined JPMorgan in 2006 and covers the financials and business services sector; he is also a co-portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

