Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment

purposes) in securities that have been issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Ordinarily such securities will have principal and interest guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, be subject to repurchase agreements, or represent an interest in or be secured by mortgages that are issued or guaranteed by certain

U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may enter into forward roll obligations on U.S. government securities,

including mortgage dollar rolls and to-be-announced (“TBA”) securities, which count towards the Fund’s 80% policy.

The Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities and may invest in securities of any maturity. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net

assets may be invested in securities that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts on U.S. Treasury securities.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”), the Fund’s investment adviser.

In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GWCM combines a “top-down” or macroeconomic analysis of the fixed income markets together with “bottom-up” security-by-security fundamental research to identify relative value opportunities.