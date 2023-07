Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a professionally selected mix of mutual funds and

in a fixed interest contract issued and guaranteed by Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (the “GWL&A Contract”). The mutual funds and the GWL&A Contract are referred to as the “Underlying Funds”.

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest 45-65% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment

purposes) in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in equity securities and 35-55% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”), uses asset allocation strategies to allocate

assets among different broad asset classes and the Underlying Funds. The Fund currently invests primarily in Underlying Funds designed to track the performance of a specified securities index (“Index Funds”). Each Underlying Fund has its own investment objectives and strategies and may hold a wide range of securities and other instruments in its portfolio, including, without limitation, U.S. and foreign equities (including those from emerging markets), fixed income securities, derivatives, and short-term investments.

The following table shows the Fund’s target allocation for the various asset classes and the Underlying Funds in which the Fund

expects to invest as of the date of this Prospectus:

Large Cap

20.79%

International

13.86%

Great-West S&P 500

®

Index Fund Institutional

Great-West International Index Fund Institutional

Mid Cap

11.66%

Emerging Markets

4.56%

Great-West S&P Mid Cap 400

®

Index Fund

Institutional

Fidelity Emerging Markets Index Fund

Small Cap

9.13%

Bond

35.00%

Great-West S&P Small Cap 600

®

Index Fund

Institutional

Great-West Bond Index Fund Institutional

Short-Term Bond

5.00%

GWL&A Contract

The Fund will rebalance its holdings of the Underlying Funds on a periodic basis to maintain the appropriate asset allocations.

GWCM reviews asset class allocations, Underlying Fund allocations, and the Underlying Funds themselves on a quarterly basis, or more frequently as deemed necessary. GWCM may add or delete asset classes, add or delete Underlying Funds, or change asset allocations at any time and without shareholder notice or approval.