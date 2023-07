Below is a summary of the principal investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed but is designed to track the performance of its Benchmark Index. The Fund will, under normal

circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the companies included in the Benchmark Index and, using sampling techniques, a portfolio of securities designed to give the Fund the relevant comparable attributes of the Benchmark Index. These sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of

securities from the Benchmark Index that, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the Benchmark Index as a

whole. These techniques take into account a variety of factors such as sector, yield, duration, credit quality and spread.

The Benchmark Index covers the U.S. investment grade bond market, including corporate bonds, government and mortgage-backed

securities, and includes securities with short-, medium-, and long-term maturities. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts on the Benchmark Index and options on futures contracts.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by Great-West Capital Management, LLC (“GWCM”), the Fund’s investment adviser.