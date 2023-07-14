Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund

mutual fund
MWTTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.05 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
M (MWTRX) Primary Inst (MWTIX) Other (MWTNX) Other (MWTSX) Other (MWTTX)
MWTTX (Mutual Fund)

Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.05 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
M (MWTRX) Primary Inst (MWTIX) Other (MWTNX) Other (MWTSX) Other (MWTTX)
MWTTX (Mutual Fund)

Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.05 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
M (MWTRX) Primary Inst (MWTIX) Other (MWTNX) Other (MWTSX) Other (MWTTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund

MWTTX | Fund

$9.08

$71.8 B

4.16%

$0.38

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$71.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 467.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund

MWTTX | Fund

$9.08

$71.8 B

4.16%

$0.38

0.52%

MWTTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Metropolitan West Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Kane

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in investment grade fixed income securities or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund also invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities it regards as bonds. A bond is a security or instrument having one or more of the following characteristics: a fixed-income security, a security issued at a discount to its face value, a security that pays interest or a security with a stated principal amount that requires repayment of some or all of that principal amount to the holder of the security. The term “bond” is interpreted broadly by the Adviser as an instrument or security evidencing a promise to pay some amount rather than evidencing the corporate ownership of equity, unless that equity represents an indirect or derivative interest in one or more bonds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s portfolio duration is two to eight years and the Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity ranges from two to fifteen years.
Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security to changes in interest rates. 
The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets, and may purchase securities of varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and governments. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities of foreign issuers that are not denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in emerging market securities. The Adviser focuses the Fund’s portfolio holdings in areas of the bond market that the Adviser believes to be relatively undervalued, based on its analysis of quality, sector, coupon or maturity, and that the Adviser believes offer attractive prospective risk-adjusted returns compared to other segments of the bond market. 
The Fund’s investments include various types of bonds and debt securities, including corporate bonds, notes, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations, which in turn include collateralized bond obligations and collateralized loan obligations), bank loans, U.S. and non-U.S. money market securities, municipal securities, derivatives including credit default swaps and other swaps, futures, options and currency forward contracts, defaulted debt securities, private placements and restricted securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments may have interest rates that are fixed, variable or floating. 
Derivatives are used in an effort to hedge investments, for risk management, or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The Fund may also seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies. 
The Fund may normally short sell up to 25% of the value of its total assets. 
Read More

MWTTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -4.3% 4.5% 72.78%
1 Yr -5.3% -16.1% 162.7% 87.01%
3 Yr -7.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 92.07%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 40.12%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 26.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -34.7% 131.9% 79.49%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 16.80%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -15.5% 4.5% 72.02%
1 Yr -5.3% -16.1% 162.7% 83.48%
3 Yr -7.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 92.02%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 36.59%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 24.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MWTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -34.7% 131.9% 78.03%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 16.90%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MWTTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MWTTX Category Low Category High MWTTX % Rank
Net Assets 71.8 B 2.88 M 287 B 3.04%
Number of Holdings 1928 1 17234 17.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.1 B -106 M 27.6 B 0.57%
Weighting of Top 10 37.76% 3.7% 123.9% 29.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 8.22%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 8.12%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 8.08%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 8.00%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 8.00%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.56%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.49%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.42%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.37%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MWTTX % Rank
Bonds 		106.43% 3.97% 268.18% 9.30%
Convertible Bonds 		2.11% 0.00% 7.93% 27.14%
Stocks 		0.10% -0.55% 24.74% 18.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 78.57%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 65.71%
Cash 		-8.65% -181.13% 95.99% 91.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWTTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 25.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 5.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 12.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 14.51%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 7.45%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.02%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.98%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 14.90%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 11.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 11.37%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 16.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWTTX % Rank
US 		0.10% -0.52% 24.47% 17.62%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 69.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWTTX % Rank
Securitized 		40.93% 0.00% 98.40% 21.43%
Government 		26.37% 0.00% 86.23% 45.43%
Corporate 		26.11% 0.00% 100.00% 64.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.33% 0.00% 95.99% 52.29%
Derivative 		1.69% 0.00% 25.16% 14.10%
Municipal 		0.58% 0.00% 100.00% 40.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MWTTX % Rank
US 		99.35% 3.63% 210.09% 8.29%
Non US 		7.08% -6.54% 58.09% 62.19%

MWTTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 20.64% 69.96%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.76% 46.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MWTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 467.00% 2.00% 493.39% 94.53%

MWTTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MWTTX Category Low Category High MWTTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.16% 0.00% 10.82% 38.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MWTTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MWTTX Category Low Category High MWTTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% -1.28% 8.97% 72.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MWTTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MWTTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 1997

25.18

25.2%

Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Laird Landmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 1997

25.18

25.2%

Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Bryan Whalen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×