Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$7.50
$2.88 M
7.33%
$0.55
5.42%
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.88 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.1%
Expense Ratio 5.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$7.50
$2.88 M
7.33%
$0.55
5.42%
|Period
|MWOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|94.19%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|97.25%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MWOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|98.68%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MWOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|87.81%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|92.20%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MWOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|98.68%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|MWOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.88 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|99.71%
|Number of Holdings
|211
|2
|2736
|77.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|434 K
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|98.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.08%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|29.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOPX % Rank
|Bonds
|81.77%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|94.84%
|Stocks
|14.51%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|2.15%
|Cash
|3.03%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|50.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.68%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|66.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|46.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|38.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOPX % Rank
|Communication Services
|24.57%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|16.32%
|Energy
|20.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.18%
|Industrials
|9.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.36%
|Real Estate
|8.72%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|12.95%
|Financial Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.58%
|Healthcare
|7.85%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|4.92%
|Technology
|7.41%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|11.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.50%
|Consumer Defense
|4.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.03%
|Utilities
|2.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.06%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOPX % Rank
|US
|14.13%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|1.44%
|Non US
|0.38%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|8.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOPX % Rank
|Corporate
|84.50%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|87.59%
|Securitized
|11.96%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|1.88%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.54%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|49.35%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|29.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|11.98%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|36.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWOPX % Rank
|US
|75.18%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|78.39%
|Non US
|6.59%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|90.20%
|MWOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.42%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|0.59%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|31.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MWOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MWOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MWOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|88.80%
|MWOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.33%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|8.02%
|MWOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MWOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|12.43%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|0.29%
|MWOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Harrison Choi is a Managing Director for TCW Investment Management Company LLC and TCW LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Senior Vice President of the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, Has been with the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC since 2014. Mr. Gelfand manages the Opportunistic High Income Credit Fund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2021
0.84
0.8%
Managing Director of Metropolitan West Asset Management since March 2016. Prior to joining Metropolitan, Mr. Purdy was a Managing Director at TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Purdy manages the High Yield Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Jerry Cudzil is a Managing Director of the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, has been with the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC since May, 2012. From June, 2004, until May 2010, Mr. Cudzil was a portfolio manager for Dimaio Ahman Capital. From May, 2010 until May, 2011, Mr. Cudzil was a high yield bond trader with Morgan Stanley & Co., and from September, 2011 until May, 2012, he was a high yield bond trader with Deutsche Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...