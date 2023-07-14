The Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in unaffiliated passively-managed exchange-traded funds (the “Underlying ETFs”). The Fund is designed for investors with a particular risk profile as represented by the asset class allocations described below, and invests in a distinct mix of Underlying ETFs.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing substantially all of its assets in Underlying Equity ETFs (normally within a range of 90% to 100%). The Fund may invest approximately 25% (within a range of 15% to 35%) of its assets in Underlying International Equity ETFs. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in Underlying Fixed-Income ETFs. New York Life Investments may change the asset class allocations, the Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests, or the target weighting without approval from shareholders.

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Underlying Equity ETFs.

New York Life Investments will determine each Underlying ETF’s asset class, and for Underlying ETFs that may potentially fall into multiple asset classes, New York Life Investments will classify them based on certain factors, including, but not limited to, the Underlying ETF’s investment strategy and portfolio characteristics.

New York Life Investments uses a two-step asset allocation process to create the Fund's portfolio. The first step includes a strategic review of the target allocations to the equity and fixed-income asset classes and a determination of any tactical allocation adjustments to establish the portion of the Fund's investable portfolio (meaning the Fund's assets available for investment, other than working cash balances) to be invested in each asset class.

The following table illustrates the Fund's target allocations among asset classes (the target allocations and/or actual holdings will vary from time to time as a result of the tactical allocation process, although these variations will remain within the ranges described above):

U.S. Equity International Equity Total Equity Fixed-Income MainStay Equity ETF Allocation Fund 75% 25% 100% 0%

The second step in the Fund's portfolio construction process involves the actual selection of Underlying ETFs to represent the asset classes indicated above and determination of target weightings among the Underlying ETFs. The Fund may invest in any or all of the Underlying ETFs within an asset class, but will not normally invest in every Underlying ETF at one time. Selection of individual Underlying ETFs is based on several factors, including, but not limited to, liquidity, benchmark tracking error and total annual fund operating expenses.

New York Life Investments monitors the Fund's portfolio daily to ensure that the Fund's actual asset class allocations among the Underlying ETFs continue to conform to the Fund's target allocations over time and may periodically adjust target asset class allocations based on various quantitative and qualitative data relating to the U.S. and international economies (including emerging markets), securities markets, and various segments within those markets. In connection with the asset allocation process, the Fund may from time to time invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying ETF.