Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
-7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.7%
Expense Ratio 2.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 276.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MWERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|97.61%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|95.42%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MWERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.5 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|98.86%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|1
|17234
|95.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.76 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|97.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.65%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|32.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWERX % Rank
|Bonds
|101.85%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|13.57%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|30.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|35.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|9.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|86.57%
|Cash
|-1.85%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|83.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWERX % Rank
|Securitized
|82.93%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|4.00%
|Government
|12.75%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|79.43%
|Derivative
|2.92%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|13.05%
|Municipal
|1.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.57%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.29%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|97.81%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MWERX % Rank
|US
|101.85%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|6.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|96.48%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MWERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.35%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|75.97%
|MWERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MWERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MWERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|88.43%
|MWERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Harrison Choi is a Managing Director for TCW Investment Management Company LLC and TCW LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Managing Director of the Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, has been with Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC since 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mitchell Flack joined Metropolitan West Asset Management, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW Group”), in March 2001. Prior to joining that, he was a Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. He was also with Bankers Trust, where he marketed derivative products to financial institutions. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Southern California Savings. He began his career with Weyerhaeuser Mortgage Company. Mr. Flack holds a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
