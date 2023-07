The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments of varying maturities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations domiciled in developed market and emerging market countries. The market value of any corporate debt derivatives will count toward the 80% level specified above. In addition to corporate debt instruments, the Fund may also invest its assets in other fixed income securities issued by various U.S. and foreign public or private entities, including government bonds, municipal securities, securities issued by government agencies, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations, which in turn include collateralized bond obligations and collateralized loan obligations), and U.S. and non-U.S. money market securities.

The assets held in the Fund may have interest rates that are fixed, variable or floating and can include private placements

and restricted securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in investment grade fixed income securities or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The emerging market fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest are not subject to any minimum credit quality standards, so long as the value of those investments does not cause the Fund to exceed its limit on investments in securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”).

The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, and there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund does not have a duration target. However, under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration varies from three to nine years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may sell securities and other instruments short provided that not more than 331/3% of its net assets is held as collateral for those transactions. Derivatives are used in an effort to hedge investments, for risk management or to increase income or gains for the Fund. The types of derivative instruments in which the Fund will principally invest are currency and other futures, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements (typically interest-rate swaps, index-linked swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps).

Under normal circumstances, the majority of the Fund’s investments are denominated in U.S. dollars. However, the Fund has the flexibility to allocate up to 20% of its assets to securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund reserves the right to hedge its exposure to foreign currencies to reduce the risk of loss from fluctuations in currency exchange rates, but is under no obligation to do so under any circumstances.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in a combination of convertible bonds, preferred stock, and common stock of domestic and foreign companies.