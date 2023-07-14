Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
Net Assets
$395 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.1%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.06%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities and seeks to reflect the performance of the U.S. large capitalization value equities market, as measured by the S&P 5001 Value Index, its benchmark index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of, and investments related to, issuers in the Fund’s benchmark index. Typically, the Fund invests substantially more than 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of issuers in its benchmark index. The benchmark index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index determined to exhibit the strongest “value” characteristics based on book value to price, earnings to price and sales to price ratios. The Fund seeks to invest in companies aligned with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. In addition, the Adviser uses optimization techniques, including ESG factors, to select securities according to their contribution to the Fund’s overall objective, while seeking to replicate the characteristics of the index, including risk and return characteristics.
|
Stewardship Investing
The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:
● Respecting the dignity and value of all people
● Building a world at peace and free from violence
● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society
● Exhibiting responsible management practices
● Supporting and involving communities
● Practicing environmental stewardship
|Period
|MVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|4.88%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.24%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|37.10%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|18.67%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|16.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|MVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|53.61%
|2021
|9.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|32.79%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|85.31%
|2019
|6.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|4.55%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|39.11%
|Period
|MVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|4.64%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|7.14%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|36.97%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|15.47%
|10 Yr
|7.7%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|12.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|MVIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|53.61%
|2021
|9.6%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|32.87%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|85.22%
|2019
|6.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|4.55%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|27.09%
|MVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|395 M
|1 M
|151 B
|68.12%
|Number of Holdings
|276
|2
|1727
|6.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69.2 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|76.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.08%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|94.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.65%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|42.36%
|Bonds
|0.92%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|3.69%
|Cash
|0.44%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|74.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|17.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|9.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|11.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVIIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|17.31%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|53.63%
|Financial Services
|16.02%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|78.30%
|Consumer Defense
|12.23%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|16.01%
|Industrials
|11.58%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|50.08%
|Technology
|9.64%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|59.82%
|Communication Services
|6.46%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|39.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.14%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|44.31%
|Utilities
|5.79%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|31.35%
|Energy
|5.35%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|77.31%
|Real Estate
|4.76%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|23.35%
|Basic Materials
|4.72%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|21.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVIIX % Rank
|US
|97.76%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|22.50%
|Non US
|0.89%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|80.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVIIX % Rank
|Corporate
|67.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.69%
|Cash & Equivalents
|32.28%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.55%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|9.38%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|7.55%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|7.47%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVIIX % Rank
|US
|0.92%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|3.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|8.54%
|MVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|91.60%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|6.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|13.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MVIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.06%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|40.17%
|MVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|60.15%
|MVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|28.22%
|MVIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2013
8.96
9.0%
Dale Snyder, CFA® . Dale Snyder has been a portfolio manager since 2013. He joined Everence in 1999 as an equity analyst. Dale holds a BA in Business (minor in Economics) from Goshen (Ind.) College and a MBA from Indiana University. Dale is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
