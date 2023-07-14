Home
Trending ETFs

MVGAX (Mutual Fund)

MVGAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Low Volatility Global Equity Fund

MVGAX | Fund

$15.28

$228 M

1.67%

$0.26

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$228 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MFS Low Volatility Global Equity Fund

MVGAX | Fund

$15.28

$228 M

1.67%

$0.26

1.04%

MVGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Low Volatility Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Sage

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.  MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI All Country World Index less 15%.

MFS uses an active bottom-up approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on blending fundamental and quantitative research. MFS uses fundamental analysis of individual issuers to determine a fundamental rating for an issuer. MFS uses quantitative analysis to determine a quantitative rating for an issuer. MFS combines the fundamental rating with the quantitative rating to create a blended rating for an issuer.  When an MFS fundamental rating is not available, MFS treats the issuer as having a neutral fundamental rating. MFS generally eliminates the most volatile equity securities based on historical volatility as potential investments for the fund.  MFS then constructs the portfolio using a portfolio optimization process that considers the blended rating as well as issuer, industry, and sector weightings, volatility, and other factors, with a goal of constructing a portfolio less volatile than the MSCI All Country World Index.  The portfolio managers have the discretion to adjust the inputs and parameters used in the optimization process and the fund’s portfolio holdings based on factors such as the desired portfolio characteristics and the portfolio managers’ qualitative assessment of the optimization results.  Volatility is measured by the standard deviation of monthly returns. Volatility generally measures how much the fund’s returns have varied over a specified time period.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MVGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -35.6% 29.2% 83.00%
1 Yr 8.6% 17.3% 252.4% 94.43%
3 Yr 3.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 75.55%
5 Yr 2.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 83.22%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -24.3% 957.1% 77.90%
2021 3.3% -38.3% 47.1% 72.19%
2020 1.2% -54.2% 0.6% 6.86%
2019 4.0% -76.0% 54.1% 64.42%
2018 -1.4% -26.1% 47.8% 31.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -35.6% 29.2% 83.33%
1 Yr 8.6% 11.4% 252.4% 99.32%
3 Yr 3.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 85.40%
5 Yr 3.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 90.47%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -24.3% 957.1% 77.90%
2021 3.3% -33.1% 47.1% 72.44%
2020 1.2% -44.4% 1.8% 3.23%
2019 4.0% -6.5% 54.1% 74.08%
2018 -0.5% -14.4% 47.8% 36.20%

NAV & Total Return History

MVGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVGAX Category Low Category High MVGAX % Rank
Net Assets 228 M 199 K 133 B 62.72%
Number of Holdings 107 1 9075 35.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 67.51%
Weighting of Top 10 25.08% 9.1% 100.0% 70.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 2.96%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 2.87%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 61.84% 125.47% 22.80%
Cash 		0.63% -174.70% 23.12% 73.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 95.04%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 94.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 95.04%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 95.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVGAX % Rank
Technology 		17.38% 0.00% 49.87% 70.81%
Healthcare 		16.90% 0.00% 35.42% 21.26%
Consumer Defense 		14.72% 0.00% 73.28% 15.75%
Financial Services 		11.94% 0.00% 38.42% 73.24%
Communication Services 		11.69% 0.00% 57.66% 21.70%
Utilities 		7.62% 0.00% 29.12% 8.70%
Industrials 		6.65% 0.00% 44.06% 86.89%
Real Estate 		5.01% 0.00% 39.48% 9.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.23% 0.00% 40.94% 85.13%
Basic Materials 		3.84% 0.00% 38.60% 63.55%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 99.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVGAX % Rank
US 		50.79% 0.13% 103.82% 74.01%
Non US 		48.58% 0.58% 99.46% 18.06%

MVGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 44.27% 62.49%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.82% 28.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

MVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 41.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 395.00% 58.83%

MVGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVGAX Category Low Category High MVGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.67% 0.00% 3.26% 94.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVGAX Category Low Category High MVGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -4.27% 12.65% 21.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MVGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Sage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2013

8.49

8.5%

Jonathan W. Sage, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management. He manages blended research equity strategies utilized by the firm's mutual funds and institutional accounts. He joined MFS in 2000 as a quantitative equity research analyst and was named a portfolio manager in 2005. Prior to joining MFS, Jonathan spent two years as a supervisor of portfolio administration for Santander Global Advisors, Inc. and three years as a senior mutual fund accountant for First Data Investor Services Group.

James Fallon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2013

8.49

8.5%

James C. Fallon - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 1999; previous positions include Equity Research Associate; Securities Lending Administrator. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Mutual Fund Custody Accountant at Investors Bank & Trust; 1 year as Financial Analyst at Bardon Trimount. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston

John (Jed) Stocks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2015

6.71

6.7%

As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2001; previous positions include Quantitative Research Analyst; Quantitative Research Associate; Teleservices Representative. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Client Service Specialist and Order Desk Specialist at Patagon.com Securities.- John re-joined the firm in 2001. His original start date was February 1999.

Matthew Krummell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2015

6.71

6.7%

Lead Portfolio Manager As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Joined MFS in 2001 Previous experience includes 3 years as Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Pioneer Investments; 2 years as Assistant Vice President at Putnam Investments; 3 years as Associate at Mellon Capital Management. Affiliations include Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc., CFA Institute. University of Chicago, MBA University of California, Berkeley, BA, Phi Beta Kappa

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

