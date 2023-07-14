Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
Net Assets
$15.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.8%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 178.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund uses a “value investing” style by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in the common stock of domestic companies that the Fund’s Sub-adviser believes are underpriced relative to comparable securities determined by price/earnings ratios, cash flows or other measures. The Sub-adviser relies on stock selection to achieve its results, rather than trying to time market fluctuations. In selecting stocks, the Sub-adviser establishes valuation parameters, by using relative ratios or target prices to evaluate companies on several levels. The Fund invests only in large capitalization companies included in the S&P 500® Index. The Fund seeks to maintain a minimum average weighted market capitalization of at least $5 billion. Once investments are identified for purchase, the Subadvisor will screen these investments using the eVALUEator ® screening software to exclude from the Fund’s investments companies that produce, promote, advertise, sponsor, or offer services related to, abortion (or abortion products), pornography, human rights, gambling, and those entertainment companies that produce or support anti-family content in film, games, print, or television (“Excluded Securities”).
|Period
|MVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|95.30%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|79.17%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|92.84%
|5 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|96.15%
|10 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|93.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|MVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|57.11%
|2021
|10.7%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|39.84%
|2020
|-8.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|100.00%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|43.06%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|81.20%
|Period
|MVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|90.34%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|76.10%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|92.82%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|96.62%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|85.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|MVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|57.11%
|2021
|10.7%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|39.84%
|2020
|-8.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|100.00%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|43.06%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|85.47%
|MVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.7 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|97.93%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|9
|2354
|92.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.8 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|97.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.84%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|12.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.07%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|83.94%
|Cash
|3.93%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|16.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|70.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|71.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|70.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|71.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVEIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.71%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|2.07%
|Utilities
|14.55%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|1.55%
|Technology
|14.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|8.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.23%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|34.46%
|Industrials
|9.46%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|87.31%
|Financial Services
|9.24%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|96.37%
|Basic Materials
|8.48%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|15.03%
|Consumer Defense
|7.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|30.05%
|Real Estate
|4.33%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|77.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|98.96%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|96.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MVEIX % Rank
|US
|93.05%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|61.40%
|Non US
|3.02%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|58.55%
|MVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|20.42%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|17.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|27.36%
|MVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|178.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|99.15%
|MVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.66%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|38.66%
|MVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MVEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|67.19%
|MVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2010
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2010
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2009
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2008
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2008
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Mr. Holladay attended Hardin-Simmons University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance in 1993. His business background for the preceding five years includes the following: Parkway Advisors, L.P., CEO / President from 07/10 – present; Parkway Advisors Group, Inc., Vice President from 04/01 to present; Parkway Advisors Holdings, Inc., President from 07/10 – present. Mr. Holladay is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Mr. Hoes attended Hardin-Simmons University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance in 2002. Mr. Hoes also holds an MBA from Texas A&M University in Commerce, TX. His business background for the preceding five years includes the following: Parkway Advisors, L.P., Portfolio Manager from 06/06 to present,Chief Investment Officer from 12/13 to present ; Larwel Industries, Inc. (a family steel fabricating plant) from 11/04 to 05/06; Parkway Advisors, L.P. prior thereto.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
