Trending ETFs

MVEIX (Mutual Fund)

MVEIX (Mutual Fund)

Monteagle Select Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.04 +0.02 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (MVEIX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$15.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 178.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MVEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Monteagle Select Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Monteagle Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Theron Holladay

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “value investing” style by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in the common stock of domestic companies that the Fund’s Sub-adviser believes are underpriced relative to comparable securities determined by price/earnings ratios, cash flows or other measures. The Sub-adviser relies on stock selection to achieve its results, rather than trying to time market fluctuations. In selecting stocks, the Sub-adviser establishes valuation parameters, by using relative ratios or target prices to evaluate companies on several levels. The Fund invests only in large capitalization companies included in the S&P 500® Index. The Fund seeks to maintain a minimum average weighted market capitalization of at least $5 billion. Once investments are identified for purchase, the Subadvisor will screen these investments using the eVALUEator ® screening software to exclude from the Fund’s investments companies that produce, promote, advertise, sponsor, or offer services related to, abortion (or abortion products), pornography, human rights, gambling, and those entertainment companies that produce or support anti-family content in film, games, print, or television (“Excluded Securities”).

MVEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -10.8% 26.2% 95.30%
1 Yr 0.8% -29.4% 26.4% 79.17%
3 Yr 1.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 92.84%
5 Yr -5.8%* -15.0% 42.1% 96.15%
10 Yr -4.2%* -8.0% 20.5% 93.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -41.6% 42.6% 57.11%
2021 10.7% -23.5% 23.2% 39.84%
2020 -8.6% -8.6% 93.7% 100.00%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 7.8% 43.06%
2018 -5.7% -8.8% 3.8% 81.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -19.1% 22.1% 90.34%
1 Yr 0.8% -29.4% 36.6% 76.10%
3 Yr 1.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 92.82%
5 Yr -5.7%* -13.5% 42.1% 96.62%
10 Yr 1.5%* -3.7% 21.6% 85.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MVEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -41.6% 42.6% 57.11%
2021 10.7% -23.5% 23.2% 39.84%
2020 -8.6% -8.6% 93.7% 100.00%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 7.8% 43.06%
2018 -5.6% -7.6% 3.8% 85.47%

NAV & Total Return History

MVEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MVEIX Category Low Category High MVEIX % Rank
Net Assets 15.7 M 504 K 30.4 B 97.93%
Number of Holdings 39 9 2354 92.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.8 M 129 K 9.16 B 97.15%
Weighting of Top 10 35.84% 5.3% 99.9% 12.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eastman Chemical Co 10.95%
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 8.77%
  3. People's United Financial Inc 7.08%
  4. SVB Financial Group 6.77%
  5. Capri Holdings Ltd 6.65%
  6. Hanesbrands Inc 6.20%
  7. Unum Group 6.01%
  8. Tyson Foods Inc Class A 5.81%
  9. Tapestry Inc 5.74%
  10. Centene Corp 5.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MVEIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.07% 85.69% 100.65% 83.94%
Cash 		3.93% -0.65% 14.30% 16.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 70.98%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 71.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 70.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 71.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVEIX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.71% 0.00% 32.47% 2.07%
Utilities 		14.55% 0.00% 24.69% 1.55%
Technology 		14.00% 0.00% 30.07% 8.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.23% 0.00% 29.62% 34.46%
Industrials 		9.46% 0.00% 29.02% 87.31%
Financial Services 		9.24% 0.00% 60.11% 96.37%
Basic Materials 		8.48% 0.00% 23.88% 15.03%
Consumer Defense 		7.00% 0.00% 33.79% 30.05%
Real Estate 		4.33% 0.00% 40.74% 77.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 98.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 96.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MVEIX % Rank
US 		93.05% 55.79% 100.30% 61.40%
Non US 		3.02% 0.00% 36.04% 58.55%

MVEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.01% 16.27% 20.42%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.20% 17.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 27.36%

Sales Fees

MVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MVEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 178.00% 0.00% 227.00% 99.15%

MVEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MVEIX Category Low Category High MVEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.66% 0.00% 8.88% 38.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MVEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MVEIX Category Low Category High MVEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -1.84% 4.73% 67.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MVEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MVEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Theron Holladay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Mr. Holladay attended Hardin-Simmons University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance in 1993. His business background for the preceding five years includes the following: Parkway Advisors, L.P., CEO / President from 07/10 – present; Parkway Advisors Group, Inc., Vice President from 04/01 to present; Parkway Advisors Holdings, Inc., President from 07/10 – present. Mr. Holladay is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Chad Hoes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Mr. Hoes attended Hardin-Simmons University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance in 2002. Mr. Hoes also holds an MBA from Texas A&M University in Commerce, TX. His business background for the preceding five years includes the following: Parkway Advisors, L.P., Portfolio Manager from 06/06 to present,Chief Investment Officer from 12/13 to present ; Larwel Industries, Inc. (a family steel fabricating plant) from 11/04 to 05/06; Parkway Advisors, L.P. prior thereto.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

