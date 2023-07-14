The Fund uses a “value investing” style by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in the common stock of domestic companies that the Fund’s Sub-adviser believes are underpriced relative to comparable securities determined by price/earnings ratios, cash flows or other measures. The Sub-adviser relies on stock selection to achieve its results, rather than trying to time market fluctuations. In selecting stocks, the Sub-adviser establishes valuation parameters, by using relative ratios or target prices to evaluate companies on several levels. The Fund invests only in large capitalization companies included in the S&P 500® Index. The Fund seeks to maintain a minimum average weighted market capitalization of at least $5 billion. Once investments are identified for purchase, the Subadvisor will screen these investments using the eVALUEator ® screening software to exclude from the Fund’s investments companies that produce, promote, advertise, sponsor, or offer services related to, abortion (or abortion products), pornography, human rights, gambling, and those entertainment companies that produce or support anti-family content in film, games, print, or television (“Excluded Securities”).