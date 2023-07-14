Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.6%
Net Assets
$192 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.0%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MUOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|83.42%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|67.62%
|3 Yr
|12.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|5.79%
|5 Yr
|10.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|6.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MUOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|192 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|77.92%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|4154
|92.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|112 M
|288 K
|270 B
|70.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.00%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|4.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUOAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.57%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|84.40%
|Cash
|3.43%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|11.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|49.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|49.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|47.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|47.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUOAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.59%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|4.79%
|Technology
|18.95%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|77.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.46%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|30.29%
|Healthcare
|10.22%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|91.55%
|Industrials
|7.62%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|83.33%
|Communication Services
|7.39%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|65.83%
|Energy
|6.70%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|8.98%
|Consumer Defense
|6.55%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|58.37%
|Real Estate
|4.70%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|9.06%
|Utilities
|2.82%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|42.69%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|96.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUOAX % Rank
|US
|96.57%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|49.96%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|95.42%
|MUOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|19.39%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|63.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|51.80%
|MUOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|65.61%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MUOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MUOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|52.66%
|MUOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|73.68%
|MUOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MUOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|86.36%
|MUOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2016
6.01
6.0%
Phillip Kim is an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Portfolio Manager for all Applied Equity Advisors strategies, as well as oversees all of the team’s quantitative and fundamental equity research. Previously, Phillip was a Quantitative Research Analyst for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s third-party Alternative Investment Research Group, where he was responsible for the implementation of the fund of hedge fund asset allocation model and risk analytic tools. Before joining the firm, Phillip worked as a senior software engineer at Raytheon, where he was responsible for design and construction of the world’s first high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). He also has experience in developing financial models, programming complex screening applications and worked at Pricewaterhouse Coopers as a financial simulation model developer. Phillip received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia, an M.S. in information systems from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 27, 2016
6.01
6.0%
Andrew Slimmon is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management where he is the lead Senior Portfolio Manager on all long equity strategies for Applied Equity Advisors. Andrew is also a member of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee. He has 32 years of investment management experience. He began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1991 as an Advisor in Private Wealth Management, and later served as the Chief Investment Officer of the Morgan Stanley Trust Company. Prior to joining the firm, Andrew was a buy-side equity research analyst with ARCO Investment Management. He began his investment career as an analyst and then portfolio manager for Brown Brothers Harriman, a private bank. He is a regular guest on CNBC. Additionally, he has appeared on CNBC Europe and Bloomberg TV and is quoted regularly in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and Reuters. Andrew received a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
