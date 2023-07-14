Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. US Core Portfolio

mutual fund
MUOAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.13 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MUOIX) Primary A (MUOAX) C (MUOCX) S (MUOSX)
MUOAX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. US Core Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.13 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MUOIX) Primary A (MUOAX) C (MUOCX) S (MUOSX)
MUOAX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. US Core Portfolio

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.13 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MUOIX) Primary A (MUOAX) C (MUOCX) S (MUOSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. US Core Portfolio

MUOAX | Fund

$21.13

$192 M

0.00%

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

Net Assets

$192 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. US Core Portfolio

MUOAX | Fund

$21.13

$192 M

0.00%

1.36%

MUOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. US Core Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Kim

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. companies.
The Adviser utilizes both a top-down and a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking investments in companies with attractive valuations, above-average appreciation potential and competitive dividend yields. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically uses a combination of quantitative models and fundamental research. The Adviser primarily uses a sector-neutral factor model that is broadly grouped into the following four categories: momentum/risk, valuation, quality and growth to help identify market drivers. The Adviser then couples the model’s output with in-depth analysis of individual stocks based on internal and external research.
The Fund seeks to optimize factor tilts (e.g., growth vs. value, large cap vs. small cap) using factor models that the Adviser believes are driving the market, and identifies stocks that will achieve the desired factor tilts using quantitative models.
The Adviser actively integrates sustainability analysis as a part of its bottom up stock selection component of the investment process. Sustainability analysis is inclusive of environmental; social and human capital; and business model, innovation, leadership and governance (“ESG”) issues. The Adviser gives particular credence to those ESG issues deemed to be material to a given industry, shown to potentially impact a company’s long term stock price performance.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of issuers located in the United States. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. The Fund’s equity investments may include common and preferred stocks and equity-linked securities, rights and warrants to purchase common stocks, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), limited partnership interests and other specialty securities having equity features.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities.
Read More

MUOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -14.3% 35.6% 83.42%
1 Yr 7.8% -55.6% 38.6% 67.62%
3 Yr 12.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 5.79%
5 Yr 10.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 6.27%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -64.5% 28.9% 43.63%
2021 16.4% -20.5% 152.6% 1.01%
2020 7.3% -13.9% 183.6% 4.84%
2019 7.6% -8.3% 8.9% 2.54%
2018 -2.6% -13.5% 12.6% 43.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -20.5% 35.6% 74.81%
1 Yr 7.8% -55.6% 40.3% 58.56%
3 Yr 12.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 9.13%
5 Yr 10.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 8.68%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -64.5% 28.9% 43.70%
2021 16.4% -20.5% 152.6% 1.01%
2020 7.3% -13.9% 183.6% 4.76%
2019 7.6% -8.3% 8.9% 2.54%
2018 -2.6% -10.9% 12.6% 66.87%

NAV & Total Return History

MUOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUOAX Category Low Category High MUOAX % Rank
Net Assets 192 M 177 K 1.21 T 77.92%
Number of Holdings 34 2 4154 92.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M 288 K 270 B 70.59%
Weighting of Top 10 55.00% 1.8% 106.2% 4.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.64%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.14%
  4. Mastercard Inc A 6.31%
  5. Chevron Corp 5.81%
  6. The Home Depot Inc 4.58%
  7. Ameriprise Financial Inc 4.56%
  8. Danaher Corp 4.33%
  9. MGM Resorts International 4.07%
  10. First Republic Bank 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUOAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.57% 0.00% 130.24% 84.40%
Cash 		3.43% -102.29% 100.00% 11.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 49.21%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 49.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 47.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 47.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUOAX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.59% 0.00% 55.59% 4.79%
Technology 		18.95% 0.00% 48.94% 77.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.46% 0.00% 30.33% 30.29%
Healthcare 		10.22% 0.00% 60.70% 91.55%
Industrials 		7.62% 0.00% 29.90% 83.33%
Communication Services 		7.39% 0.00% 27.94% 65.83%
Energy 		6.70% 0.00% 41.64% 8.98%
Consumer Defense 		6.55% 0.00% 47.71% 58.37%
Real Estate 		4.70% 0.00% 31.91% 9.06%
Utilities 		2.82% 0.00% 20.91% 42.69%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 96.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUOAX % Rank
US 		96.57% 0.00% 127.77% 49.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 95.42%

MUOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 49.27% 19.39%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 63.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.32%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.85% 51.80%

Sales Fees

MUOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 65.61%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MUOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 496.00% 52.66%

MUOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUOAX Category Low Category High MUOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 73.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUOAX Category Low Category High MUOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -54.00% 6.06% 86.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MUOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2016

6.01

6.0%

Phillip Kim is an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Portfolio Manager for all Applied Equity Advisors strategies, as well as oversees all of the team’s quantitative and fundamental equity research. Previously, Phillip was a Quantitative Research Analyst for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s third-party Alternative Investment Research Group, where he was responsible for the implementation of the fund of hedge fund asset allocation model and risk analytic tools. Before joining the firm, Phillip worked as a senior software engineer at Raytheon, where he was responsible for design and construction of the world’s first high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). He also has experience in developing financial models, programming complex screening applications and worked at Pricewaterhouse Coopers as a financial simulation model developer. Phillip received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Virginia, an M.S. in information systems from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Andrew Slimmon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 27, 2016

6.01

6.0%

Andrew Slimmon is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management where he is the lead Senior Portfolio Manager on all long equity strategies for Applied Equity Advisors. Andrew is also a member of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee. He has 32 years of investment management experience. He began his career at Morgan Stanley in 1991 as an Advisor in Private Wealth Management, and later served as the Chief Investment Officer of the Morgan Stanley Trust Company. Prior to joining the firm, Andrew was a buy-side equity research analyst with ARCO Investment Management. He began his investment career as an analyst and then portfolio manager for Brown Brothers Harriman, a private bank. He is a regular guest on CNBC. Additionally, he has appeared on CNBC Europe and Bloomberg TV and is quoted regularly in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and Reuters. Andrew received a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×