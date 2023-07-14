Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
Net Assets
$24.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.8%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.03%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$3,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic and foreign large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. The Fund’s foreign investments consist primarily of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are certificates issued by a U.S. bank that represent a certain amount of shares of a foreign company on a foreign or U.S. based stock exchange. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on value style investing. Value investing focuses on companies that appear to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of their worth or business prospects. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected return are acquired. The Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate its investments in any particular sector.
|Period
|MUNDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|26.17%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|67.39%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|27.13%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|32.08%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|44.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|MUNDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|63.59%
|2021
|8.3%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|0.76%
|2020
|3.1%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|10.09%
|2019
|8.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|52.12%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|1.59%
|Period
|MUNDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|26.96%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|62.84%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|26.03%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|31.14%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|43.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|MUNDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|63.59%
|2021
|8.3%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|0.76%
|2020
|3.1%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|22.21%
|2019
|8.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|70.13%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|3.03%
|MUNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUNDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.7 M
|199 K
|133 B
|87.39%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|1
|9075
|90.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.3 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|78.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.76%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|6.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUNDX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.83%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|70.59%
|Cash
|4.17%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|22.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|38.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|46.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|31.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|34.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUNDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.24%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|8.15%
|Consumer Defense
|18.62%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|8.92%
|Communication Services
|17.69%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|13.99%
|Technology
|17.12%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|73.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.86%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|23.79%
|Healthcare
|9.77%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|80.40%
|Industrials
|2.71%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|94.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|80.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|81.83%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|63.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|90.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MUNDX % Rank
|US
|69.39%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|5.29%
|Non US
|26.44%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|96.48%
|MUNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|33.41%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|99.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|42.02%
|MUNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MUNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MUNDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.03%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|0.46%
|MUNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUNDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|30.96%
|MUNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MUNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MUNDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|83.64%
|MUNDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2004
17.75
17.8%
Mr. Johnson is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Diego. He was a principal at Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. from 1986 to 2000. Mr. Johnson received a bachelor's degree from the University of California at Davis in 1984 and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame in 1986. He has been the President and lead manager at Mundoval Capital Management, Inc. since 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
