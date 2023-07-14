Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mundoval Fund

MUNDX | Fund

$25.94

$24.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

Net Assets

$24.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.03%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$3,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mundoval Fund

MUNDX | Fund

$25.94

$24.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.50%

MUNDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mundoval Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mundoval Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Arthur Johnson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic and foreign large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. The Fund’s foreign investments consist primarily of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are certificates issued by a U.S. bank that represent a certain amount of shares of a foreign company on a foreign or U.S. based stock exchange. The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on value style investing. Value investing focuses on companies that appear to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of their worth or business prospects. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected return are acquired. The Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate its investments in any particular sector.

MUNDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -35.6% 29.2% 26.17%
1 Yr 12.9% 17.3% 252.4% 67.39%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 27.13%
5 Yr 6.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 32.08%
10 Yr 6.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 44.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -24.3% 957.1% 63.59%
2021 8.3% -38.3% 47.1% 0.76%
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% 10.09%
2019 8.1% -76.0% 54.1% 52.12%
2018 -1.8% -26.1% 47.8% 1.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -35.6% 29.2% 26.96%
1 Yr 12.9% 11.4% 252.4% 62.84%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 26.03%
5 Yr 6.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 31.14%
10 Yr 7.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 43.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUNDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -24.3% 957.1% 63.59%
2021 8.3% -33.1% 47.1% 0.76%
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% 22.21%
2019 8.1% -6.5% 54.1% 70.13%
2018 -1.8% -14.4% 47.8% 3.03%

NAV & Total Return History

MUNDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUNDX Category Low Category High MUNDX % Rank
Net Assets 24.7 M 199 K 133 B 87.39%
Number of Holdings 30 1 9075 90.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 78.85%
Weighting of Top 10 63.76% 9.1% 100.0% 6.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.88%
  2. Mastercard Inc Class A 9.88%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.18%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ADR 6.31%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.18%
  6. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 5.02%
  7. Novo Nordisk A/S ADR 4.91%
  8. Nike Inc Class B 3.97%
  9. Bank of America Corp 3.80%
  10. T. Rowe Price Group Inc 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUNDX % Rank
Stocks 		95.83% 61.84% 125.47% 70.59%
Cash 		4.17% -174.70% 23.12% 22.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 38.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 46.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 31.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 34.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUNDX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.24% 0.00% 38.42% 8.15%
Consumer Defense 		18.62% 0.00% 73.28% 8.92%
Communication Services 		17.69% 0.00% 57.66% 13.99%
Technology 		17.12% 0.00% 49.87% 73.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.86% 0.00% 40.94% 23.79%
Healthcare 		9.77% 0.00% 35.42% 80.40%
Industrials 		2.71% 0.00% 44.06% 94.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 80.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 81.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 63.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 90.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUNDX % Rank
US 		69.39% 0.13% 103.82% 5.29%
Non US 		26.44% 0.58% 99.46% 96.48%

MUNDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 44.27% 33.41%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.82% 99.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.76% 42.02%

Sales Fees

MUNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MUNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUNDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.03% 0.00% 395.00% 0.46%

MUNDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUNDX Category Low Category High MUNDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 30.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUNDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUNDX Category Low Category High MUNDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -4.27% 12.65% 83.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUNDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MUNDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Arthur Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2004

17.75

17.8%

Mr. Johnson is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Diego. He was a principal at Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. from 1986 to 2000. Mr. Johnson received a bachelor's degree from the University of California at Davis in 1984 and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame in 1986. He has been the President and lead manager at Mundoval Capital Management, Inc. since 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

