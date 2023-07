The Fund invests primarily in liquid, high quality U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments of U.S. and foreign financial issuers and non-financial issuers. The Fund also invests in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies

and instrumentalities. The Fund’s money market investments may include commercial paper, corporate debt obligations, debt obligations (including certificates of deposit and promissory notes) of U.S. banks or foreign banks, or of U.S. branches or subsidiaries of foreign banks, or foreign branches of U.S. banks (such as Yankee obligations), certificates of deposit of savings banks and savings and loan organizations, asset-backed securities, repurchase agreements and municipal obligations.

Pursuant to a fundamental policy adopted by the Fund, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 25% of its total assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry, including banks, broker-dealers and insurance companies.

Securities purchased by the Fund (or the issuers of such securities) will carry a rating in the highest two rating categories, A-2, P-2 or F2 or better by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets, determined at the time of investment, in securities (or the issuers of such securities) rated A-2, P-2 or F2 by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, respectively, and no more than 1% of its assets will be invested in an individual security or issuer with such rating. In the case of a security that is rated differently by these three rating agencies, where two rating agencies rate the security in the highest rating category and the third rating agency rates the security in the second highest rating category, the security will be treated as rated in the highest rating category. In the case of a security that is differently rated by only two of these rating agencies, the security will be treated as rated in the lower rating category.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to maintain a maximum weighted average maturity of 90 days and a maximum weighted average life of 180 days.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value per share (“NAV”).