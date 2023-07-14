Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
MUETX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.92 -0.05 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MUSEX) Primary A (MUEAX) B (MUSBX) C (MUECX) Retirement (MUETX) Retirement (MUEUX) Retirement (MUESX) Retirement (MUERX) Retirement (MUEVX)
MUETX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.92 -0.05 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MUSEX) Primary A (MUEAX) B (MUSBX) C (MUECX) Retirement (MUETX) Retirement (MUEUX) Retirement (MUESX) Retirement (MUERX) Retirement (MUEVX)
MUETX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.92 -0.05 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MUSEX) Primary A (MUEAX) B (MUSBX) C (MUECX) Retirement (MUETX) Retirement (MUEUX) Retirement (MUESX) Retirement (MUERX) Retirement (MUEVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund

MUETX | Fund

$29.92

$1.07 B

0.88%

$0.26

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.6%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$1.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund

MUETX | Fund

$29.92

$1.07 B

0.88%

$0.26

0.81%

MUETX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Sage

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by actively identifying potential investments based on fundamental and quantitative analysis and then constructing a portfolio from these potential investments while managing various risk factors (e.g., issuer, industry, and sector weightings, market capitalization, and volatility) compared to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index, which represents the fund’s investment universe.

MFS normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on blending fundamental and quantitative research. MFS uses fundamental analysis of individual issuers to determine a fundamental rating for an issuer. MFS uses quantitative analysis to determine a quantitative rating for an issuer. MFS combines the fundamental rating with the quantitative rating to create a blended rating for an issuer. When an MFS fundamental rating is not available, MFS treats the issuer as having a neutral fundamental rating.

MFS constructs the portfolio using a portfolio optimization process that considers the blended rating, as well as issuer, industry, and sector weightings, market capitalization, volatility, and other factors. The portfolio managers have the discretion to adjust the inputs and parameters used in the optimization process and the fund’s portfolio holdings based on factors such as the desired portfolio characteristics and the portfolio managers’ qualitative assessment of the optimization results. MFS’ goal is to construct an actively managed portfolio with a target predicted tracking error of approximately 2% compared to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index. Tracking error generally measures how the differences between the fund’s returns and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index’s returns have varied over a period of time.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MUETX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -14.3% 35.6% 15.52%
1 Yr 9.7% -55.6% 38.6% 56.80%
3 Yr 3.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 68.86%
5 Yr 1.0%* -30.5% 97.0% 62.29%
10 Yr 4.8%* -18.8% 37.4% 34.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -64.5% 28.9% 65.48%
2021 5.2% -20.5% 152.6% 73.26%
2020 2.4% -13.9% 183.6% 75.63%
2019 5.2% -8.3% 8.9% 53.68%
2018 -3.8% -13.5% 12.6% 73.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -20.5% 35.6% 13.05%
1 Yr 9.7% -55.6% 40.3% 47.90%
3 Yr 3.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 68.99%
5 Yr 3.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 54.17%
10 Yr 7.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 42.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -64.5% 28.9% 65.55%
2021 5.2% -20.5% 152.6% 73.26%
2020 2.4% -13.9% 183.6% 75.54%
2019 5.2% -8.3% 8.9% 54.18%
2018 -1.7% -10.9% 12.6% 47.00%

NAV & Total Return History

MUETX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUETX Category Low Category High MUETX % Rank
Net Assets 1.07 B 177 K 1.21 T 51.65%
Number of Holdings 111 2 4154 49.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 340 M 288 K 270 B 49.81%
Weighting of Top 10 31.98% 1.8% 106.2% 47.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.41%
  2. Apple Inc 5.99%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.08%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.76%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 2.73%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.52%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.34%
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.12%
  9. Intel Corp 2.02%
  10. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 2.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUETX % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% 0.00% 130.24% 36.23%
Cash 		0.62% -102.29% 100.00% 61.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 37.81%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 38.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 35.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 36.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUETX % Rank
Technology 		26.21% 0.00% 48.94% 19.71%
Healthcare 		15.15% 0.00% 60.70% 32.19%
Financial Services 		13.21% 0.00% 55.59% 61.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.88% 0.00% 30.33% 43.00%
Communication Services 		8.85% 0.00% 27.94% 37.14%
Industrials 		7.23% 0.00% 29.90% 88.81%
Consumer Defense 		6.62% 0.00% 47.71% 57.00%
Energy 		3.96% 0.00% 41.64% 53.27%
Real Estate 		3.73% 0.00% 31.91% 20.70%
Utilities 		2.19% 0.00% 20.91% 62.40%
Basic Materials 		1.99% 0.00% 25.70% 77.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUETX % Rank
US 		97.77% 0.00% 127.77% 36.08%
Non US 		1.61% 0.00% 32.38% 52.96%

MUETX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 49.27% 49.43%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 2.00% 34.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MUETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MUETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 496.00% 77.44%

MUETX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUETX Category Low Category High MUETX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 24.20% 67.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUETX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUETX Category Low Category High MUETX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -54.00% 6.06% 47.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUETX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MUETX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Sage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2005

17.18

17.2%

Jonathan W. Sage, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management. He manages blended research equity strategies utilized by the firm's mutual funds and institutional accounts. He joined MFS in 2000 as a quantitative equity research analyst and was named a portfolio manager in 2005. Prior to joining MFS, Jonathan spent two years as a supervisor of portfolio administration for Santander Global Advisors, Inc. and three years as a senior mutual fund accountant for First Data Investor Services Group.

Matthew Krummell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2008

14.01

14.0%

Lead Portfolio Manager As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Joined MFS in 2001 Previous experience includes 3 years as Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Pioneer Investments; 2 years as Assistant Vice President at Putnam Investments; 3 years as Associate at Mellon Capital Management. Affiliations include Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc., CFA Institute. University of Chicago, MBA University of California, Berkeley, BA, Phi Beta Kappa

James Fallon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2015

6.71

6.7%

James C. Fallon - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 1999; previous positions include Equity Research Associate; Securities Lending Administrator. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Mutual Fund Custody Accountant at Investors Bank & Trust; 1 year as Financial Analyst at Bardon Trimount. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston

John (Jed) Stocks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2015

6.71

6.7%

As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2001; previous positions include Quantitative Research Analyst; Quantitative Research Associate; Teleservices Representative. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Client Service Specialist and Order Desk Specialist at Patagon.com Securities.- John re-joined the firm in 2001. His original start date was February 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×