Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$1.46 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.6%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests a minimum of 30% of its net assets in equity securities and a minimum of 30% of its net assets in debt securities. From time to time, the Fund may temporarily invest less than 30% of its net assets in equity or debt securities as a result of market conditions, individual securities transactions or cash flow considerations.
Asset Allocation Investment Process: Asset allocation decisions are made by a Committee chaired by New York Life Investment Management LLC (“New York Life Investments”), the Fund’s Manager, in collaboration with MacKay Shields LLC (“MacKay Shields”), the subadvisor for the fixed-income portion of the Fund. Asset allocation decisions are determined based on the relative values of each asset class, inclusive of the ability of each asset class to generate income. The Fund may use equity index and fixed-income futures to manage effective exposure, for example, by adding exposure to the equity markets or adjusting fixed-income duration exposure. Neither equity index futures nor fixed-income futures are counted toward the Fund's equity or fixed-income allocation guidelines.
Equity Investment Process: Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. ("Epoch"), the Subadvisor for the equity portion of the Fund, invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have managements that allocate it effectively to create shareholder value.
The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. Epoch seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to intelligently allocate it among internal reinvestment opportunities, acquisitions, dividends, share repurchases and/or debt reductions. Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors are identified, monitored and managed by Epoch. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, Epoch conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities Epoch believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, Epoch pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by Epoch in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by Epoch where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by Epoch through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Epoch's initial assessment. While Epoch considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.
Epoch seeks to find and invest in companies that meet its definition of quality-companies that are free cash flow positive or are becoming free cash flow positive and that are led by strong management. The relevant factor in Epoch’s decision on how to deploy free cash flow is the cost of capital and the prospective returns on capital.
Fixed-Income Investment Process: The Fund may invest in investment grade and below investment grade debt securities of varying maturities. In pursuing the Fund's investment objective, the Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in debt securities that MacKay Shields believes may provide capital appreciation in addition to income and are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable creditworthiness by MacKay Shields. For purposes of this limitation, both the percentage and rating are counted at the time of purchase. If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security's credit quality. Securities that are rated below investment grade by NRSROs are commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or "junk bonds."
MacKay Shields’ investment process includes a risk analysis that gives consideration to a variety of security-specific risks, including but not limited to, ESG risks that may have a material impact on the performance of a security. In addition to proprietary research, MacKay Shields may use third-party screening tools and rating systems to identify ESG risk factors that may not have been captured through its own research. MacKay Shields’ consideration of ESG risk is weighed against other criteria and therefore does not mean that any sectors, industries or individual securities are explicitly excluded from the Fund.
The Fund maintains a flexible approach by investing in a broad range of securities, which may be diversified by company, industry and type.
Principal debt investments include U.S. government securities, domestic and foreign debt securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities and floating rate loans. The Fund may also enter into mortgage dollar roll and to-be-announced ("TBA") securities transactions.
The Fund may also invest in convertible securities such as bonds, debentures, corporate notes and preferred stocks or other securities that are convertible into common stock or the cash value of a stock or a basket or index of equity securities.
Investments Across the Fund: The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures, options, forward commitments and swap agreements, to try to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings. The Fund also may use fixed-income futures for purposes of managing duration and yield curve exposures. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in swaps, including credit default swaps.
The Subadvisors may sell a security if they no longer believe the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a debt security, MacKay Shields may evaluate, among other things, deterioration in the issuer's credit quality. Epoch may sell or reduce a position in a security if, among other things, it sees an interruption to the dividend policy, a deterioration in fundamentals or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis. Epoch may also sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if it sees the investment thesis is failing to materialize.
|Period
|MTRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|62.02%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|50.86%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|65.26%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|65.89%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|17.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|MTRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|57.21%
|2021
|0.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|45.56%
|2020
|1.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|74.30%
|2019
|2.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|27.36%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|76.84%
|Period
|MTRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|60.73%
|1 Yr
|3.9%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|73.73%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|75.33%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|73.68%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|22.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|MTRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|57.21%
|2021
|0.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|45.56%
|2020
|1.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|71.26%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|7.94%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|59.13%
|MTRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.46 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|27.00%
|Number of Holdings
|597
|2
|10961
|28.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|169 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|45.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.56%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|97.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTRAX % Rank
|Stocks
|53.84%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|82.46%
|Bonds
|39.90%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|9.60%
|Cash
|4.13%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|50.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.98%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|16.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|39.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|77.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTRAX % Rank
|Technology
|17.20%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|35.88%
|Healthcare
|13.34%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|33.33%
|Financial Services
|12.73%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|57.11%
|Industrials
|11.28%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|31.85%
|Consumer Defense
|10.89%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|15.50%
|Utilities
|7.80%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|19.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.72%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|53.08%
|Communication Services
|6.06%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|60.93%
|Basic Materials
|5.62%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|46.50%
|Energy
|4.40%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|57.96%
|Real Estate
|2.96%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|65.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTRAX % Rank
|US
|34.26%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|63.47%
|Non US
|19.58%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|83.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTRAX % Rank
|Corporate
|37.36%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|24.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|37.21%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|40.71%
|Securitized
|21.34%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|10.23%
|Government
|3.87%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|77.87%
|Municipal
|0.21%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|13.99%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|61.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MTRAX % Rank
|US
|34.46%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|6.05%
|Non US
|5.44%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|50.31%
|MTRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|56.37%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|41.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|MTRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|79.31%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MTRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MTRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|46.17%
|MTRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.76%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|46.78%
|MTRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MTRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MTRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.04%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|32.90%
|MTRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$5.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.764
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2012
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2011
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2009
|$0.025
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2008
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2008
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2008
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2007
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2006
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2006
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2006
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2005
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2000
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 1999
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1999
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 1998
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 1997
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1997
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1997
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1997
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1996
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1996
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 1996
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1995
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1995
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1995
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1995
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2009
12.93
12.9%
Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2009
12.93
12.9%
Mr. William Priest is a Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Epoch Investment Partners. Prior to cofounding Epoch in 2004 with David Pearl, Tim Taussig and Phil Clark, Bill was a Co-Managing Partner and portfolio manager at Steinberg Priest & Sloane Capital Management, LLC for three years. Before joining Steinberg
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Kera is a portfolio manager for Epoch's Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining the Shareholder Yield team Kera was an analyst within Epoch’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management team. Before joining Epoch in 2005, she was a portfolio manager of Structured Equities and Quantitative Research at Columbia Management Group where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of two index funds. She also worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Kera received her BA in Mathematics at Colgate University and her MBA at Columbia University, Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
John is a portfolio manager for Epoch’s Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining Epoch in 2012, John taught undergraduate economics as a lecturer at Fordham University. Before that he spent four years at HSBC Global Asset Management as a senior research analyst and almost twenty years at Credit Suisse Asset Management where he was a senior research analyst for the U.S. High Yield Bond team. Previously he worked at Bankers Trust Company where he began his career. John received AB, AM and PhD degrees in Economics from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Jae Yoon, CFA. From 2005-2009, Mr. Yoon was employed by New York Life Investments where he led the Investment Consulting Group. In 2009, Mr. Yoon joined MacKay Shields LLC as a Senior Managing Director responsible for Risk Management. In his role at MacKay Shields, Mr. Yoon worked side-by-side with the portfolio managers directly enhancing the risk management processes across all portfolios. In January 2011, Mr. Yoon re-joined New York Life Investments and leads the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Yoon obtained a B.S. and a Masters degree from Cornell University and attended New York University’s Stern School of Business MBA program. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Jonathan Swaney was an employee of New York Life Investments from 1997-2009 and was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research at New York Life Investments’ Equity Investors Group. Also within New York Life Investments, Mr. Swaney previously worked with the Investment Consulting Group and was a portfolio manager with the Quantitative Strategies unit. In 2009, Mr. Swaney joined Madison Square Investors LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life. While at Madison Square Investors LLC, Mr. Swaney was responsible both for managing quantitative equity portfolios and performing research. In January 2011, Mr. Swaney re-joined New York Life Investments as part of the Investment Consulting Group. Mr. Swaney began his career in financil services working on the fixed income desk at the Vanguard Group after earned his B.A. in Political Science from The College of William & Mary in 1991. He also spent several years with a hedge fund of funds before coming to New York Life Investments in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2018
3.62
3.6%
Neil Moriarty is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Global Fixed Income team. Neil is responsible for managing all Multi- Sector and related strategies. Prior to joining MacKay Shields in January 2018, he was with Aberdeen via the 2005 acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management's London and Philadelphia fixed income businesses. While at Aberdeen, his responsibilities included Head of US Core, Structured Products and Co-Head of US Core Short Duration. Neil joined Deutsche in 2002 from Swathmore/Cypress Capital Management where he worked in fixed income portfolio management. Previously, he worked for Chase Securities in fixed income trading and research. Prior to that, Neil worked for Paine Webber in fixed income trading and research. Neil graduated with a BA from University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has been working in the investment industry since 1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2018
3.62
3.6%
Steve Cianci, CFA, is the Head of the Global Fixed Income team and a Senior Portfolio Manager. Steve is responsible for managing all Multi-Sector and related strategies and in addition, he is responsible for strategic initiatives as the team’s business head. He is an adjunct professor of finance and a member of the Business Advisory Council at Widener University. Steve graduated with a MBA and BA from Widener University and is a CFA charterholder. He has been working in the investment industry since 1992.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...