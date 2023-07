The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in mortgage-related securities. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. These mortgage-related securities may include mortgage-backed securities such as mortgage pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), stripped mortgage-backed securities (“SMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and inverse floating rate obligations (“inverse floaters”). The mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund invests may be issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities or may be offered by non-governmental issuers, such as commercial banks, savings and loan institutions, private mortgage insurance companies, mortgage bankers and other secondary market issuers. The Fund is not limited as to the maturities (when a debt security provides its final payment) or types of mortgage-backed securities in which it may invest.

In making investment decisions, the Adviser considers economic developments, interest rate levels and other factors.

The Fund’s investment process incorporates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) via an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. The Adviser may engage with management of certain issuers regarding corporate governance practices as well as what the Adviser deems to be materially important environmental and/or social issues facing a company.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in high yield securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). High yield securities are fixed-income securities rated by one or more rating agencies below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings Group, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), below BBB- by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, considered by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality.

One type of mortgage-backed security in which the Fund may invest is a mortgage pass-through security, which represents a participation interest in a pool of residential mortgage loans originated by U.S. governmental or private lenders such as banks. Mortgage pass-through securities provide for monthly payments that are a “pass-through” of the monthly interest and principal

payments made by the individual borrowers on the pooled mortgage loans. CMOs are debt obligations collateralized by mortgage loans or mortgage pass-through securities (collectively “Mortgage Assets”). CMOs are issued in multiple classes and each class has a fixed or floating rate and a stated maturity or final distribution date. Certain classes will have more predictable cash flows than others. The Fund may invest in any class of CMO. SMBS are derivative multi-class mortgage-backed securities. A common type of stripped mortgage-backed security will have one class receiving some of the interest and most of the principal from the Mortgage Assets, while the other class receives most of the interest and the remainder of the principal. In the most extreme case, one class will receive all of the interest (the interest-only or “IO” class), while the other class will receive all of the principal (the principal-only or “PO” class). CMBS are generally multi-class or pass-through securities backed by a mortgage loan or a pool of mortgage loans secured by commercial property, such as industrial and warehouse properties, office buildings, retail space and shopping malls, multifamily properties and cooperative apartments. Inverse floaters are obligations which pay interest at rates that vary inversely with changes in market rates of interest. Because the interest rate paid to holders of such obligations is generally determined by subtracting a variable or floating rate from a predetermined amount, the interest rate paid to holders of such obligations will decrease as such variable or floating rate increases and increase as such variable or floating rate decreases.

The Fund also may invest in other U.S. government securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, securities (including mortgage-backed securities) issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government which may or may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, and securities issued by agencies or instrumentalities which are backed solely by the credit of the issuing agency or instrumentality.

The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities and restricted and illiquid securities.

In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, including U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued in the U.S. capital markets by foreign issuers, some of which are commonly known as “Yankee Bonds” and non-U.S. dollar- denominated securities, including Eurobonds.