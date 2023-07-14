The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in domestic equity securities of U.S. large capitalization securities. Domestic equity securities, as determined by DSM Capital Partners LLC ("DSM"), the Fund's sub-adviser, in its discretion, include, but are not limited to common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. Shares of foreign domiciled issuers that primarily trade on a U.S. exchange are generally considered by DSM to be domestic equity securities. Also, as determined by DSM,

issuers that issue domestic equity securities may be domiciled and/or headquartered anywhere in the world. The Fund may generally invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts and similar securities. DSM defines "large cap" as capitalizations of $10 billion or more. The Fund will generally contain 25 to 35 equity securities.

This strategy to invest at least 80% of its total assets in domestic equity securities of U.S. large capitalization securities is not fundamental (it may be changed without shareholder approval), but should the Fund decide to change this strategy, it will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice.

DSM uses a "bottom-up," idea-driven approach and focuses on a long-term (e.g., three-year minimum) investment horizon.

DSM seeks to invest in growing businesses with solid fundamentals, attractive profitability and successful management. Candidate companies will typically have projected revenue and earnings growth in excess of 10% and will often have higher returns on equity and assets than average S&P 500 companies. Generally, these businesses will be generating free cash flow and will have financial returns that are stable or rising, driven by improving business fundamentals, all as determined by DSM.

In its stock valuation work, DSM focuses primarily on P/E ratios. P/E is the ratio of a company's share price to its per-share earnings. DSM will generally only buy a stock that it believes has a forward four-quarter P/E ratio that will rise over the next three years. To accomplish this, a target P/E ratio that DSM believes is reasonable and rational and is reflective of a fair valued stock three years from now is selected. DSM will typically buy when the company's stock clears two hurdles: 1. it must have attractive fundamental business characteristics that translate into a reasonably predictable and growing stream of earnings and 2. it must have a P/E on forward four quarters earnings that is normally 8% to 10% below the target P/E three years from the calculation point. In order to determine a target P/E, DSM takes into consideration a number of qualitative and quantitative factors. Among the qualitative factors are barriers to entry, number of competitors, economic cyclicality, customer loyalty, price competition, global reach, government involvement and management quality. Among the quantitative factors are historic revenue and EPS growth, projected revenue and EPS growth, margins, return on assets, return on equity, capital expenditures relative to net income and the historic range of P/E over the last five years. Once a target P/E has been agreed upon, it may occasionally be adjusted.

Additionally, Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") is an important part of DSM's investment process and is fully integrated into its stock selection, monitoring, and selling processes. DSM assigns a proprietary ESG score to every company that it researches. Scores range from 0 to 10 (with 10 being the best), and DSM utilizes MSCI's ESG Controversies as a starting point to make adjustments to ESG scores across five key categories: environment, customers, human rights / community, labor rights / supply chain, and governance. These categories are then broken down further into over 20 subcategories. Each Analyst/Portfolio Manager at DSM completes in-depth research on ESG issues impacting a company and assigns scores using a consistent in-house methodology. DSM stores all ESG communications and developments in centralized folders so that companies' ESG histories and DSM's ESG activities are available to all Analyst/Portfolio Managers. In addition to weekly updates from MSCI, DSM's investment team utilizes in-depth ongoing monitoring to identify ESG issues not fully captured by MSCI.

ESG scores are included in DSM's internal summaries and have an impact on DSM's investment decisions. ESG considerations and the implementation of ESG scores and in-house research have both kept DSM from investing in certain companies and have led to DSM selling portfolio holdings.