Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in securities of companies located in the United States that are principally engaged in the discovery, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to advances in healthcare. These companies include, but are not limited to, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare technology, healthcare providers and services, and life sciences tools and services. The Fund may also allocate to industries related to the healthcare industry, but are not primarily engaged in the scientific advancement of healthcare. The allocation among these areas will vary depending on the relative potential the Adviser sees within each area and the outlook for the overall healthcare sector.

The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in unique companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages, strong research and development and productive new product flow, financial strength, and an attractive risk/reward profile. The Fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, enabling novel and more efficient research and development efforts, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in healthcare systems.

The Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser generally engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies, specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long- term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.

The Fund has a fundamental policy (i.e., one that cannot be changed without shareholder approval) of investing 25% or more of its total assets in the group of industries comprising the healthcare sector. Companies in the healthcare sector include biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare technology, healthcare providers and services, and life sciences tools and services. Because the Fund is concentrated in the healthcare sector, it is less diversified than stock funds that invest in a broader range of industries and, therefore, the Fund could experience significant volatility.

The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities and special purpose acquisition companies.

The Adviser may invest up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign securities, including emerging market securities and securities classified as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) or Global Depositary Shares (“GDSs”), foreign U.S. dollar-denominated securities that are traded on a U.S. exchange or local shares of non-U.S. issuers.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities and equity- linked securities, rights, warrants, depositary receipts, limited partnership interests, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), investment company securities and initial public offerings (“IPOs”).