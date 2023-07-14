Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.0%
Expense Ratio 2.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 108.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund considers small companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2500 Index at the time of purchase, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that aim to replicate or produce returns that generally correspond to small company indexes. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index was approximately $32 million to $35 billion as of September 30, 2021, and may change over time. At any given time, the Fund may own a diversified group of stocks in several industries. The Fund invests mainly in common stocks, but it may also invest in ETFs.
The Adviser employs a relative value philosophy to identify companies that the Adviser believes have attractive valuations and a high probability for accelerated earnings and cash flow growth compared to their peers. The Adviser evaluates broad themes and market developments that it believes can be exploited through portfolio construction and rigorous fundamental research to identify investments that are best positioned to take advantage of catalysts and trends that may positively change the earnings potential and cash flow growth of a target company. The Adviser believes that earnings and cash flow growth are the principal drivers of investment performance, particularly when accompanied by visible, quantifiable catalysts that have not been fully recognized by the investment community.
Further, the Adviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors within its fundamental assessment of macro, sector and company specific trends, as may be modified over time (the “Sustainable Equity Strategy”). The Adviser incorporates ESG factors through creating aggregate ESG scores for companies in the investable universe and removing companies that score less favorably from potential investment consideration. Factors taken into consideration may include (but are not limited to): environmental factors such as the management of natural resources, carbon related issues, waste and recycling; social factors such as diversity and inclusion at the board of directors level, workplace policies, child labor and human rights; and governance factors such as board composition, share class structure and shareholder voting rights. The Adviser believes that certain ESG factors have the potential to reduce the cost of capital, materially lower operating costs or increase the profitability of a company, which may, in turn, lead to higher investment returns by the Fund if it invests in such company. The Adviser also believes incorporating such ESG factors may contribute to better investment returns by reducing the overall risk
profile of the Fund’s portfolio holdings. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies that have favorable scores in the Fund’s investible universe, as determined by the Adviser in accordance with the Adviser’s Sustainable Equity Strategy. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Adviser continuously monitors and evaluates investments held by the Fund to discern changes in trends, modify investment outlooks, and adjust valuations accordingly. The Adviser attempts to mitigate excess risk through ownership of what it considers a well-diversified portfolio with broad representation across market industries and sectors. The Adviser seeks to actively encourage management of the Fund’s portfolio companies to improve their ESG factors with the goal of producing better investment results and positive environmental and societal outcomes. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The Adviser will liquidate an investment based on several factors, including asset valuation, changes in prospective attributes, and purchases of alternative investments with potentially higher returns. The Adviser generally will not immediately sell a stock merely due to market appreciation outside the Fund’s target capitalization range if it believes the company has growth potential.
Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and more capital gains tax liabilities than a fund with a buy and hold strategy.
The Fund may invest in cash or money market instruments for the purpose of meeting redemption requests or making other anticipated cash payments.
|Period
|MSVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|46.01%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|12.01%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|21.32%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|0.85%
|2021
|0.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|76.99%
|2020
|2.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|75.80%
|2019
|3.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|88.44%
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|MSVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|43.12%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|11.34%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|19.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|0.85%
|2021
|0.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|76.99%
|2020
|2.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|75.80%
|2019
|3.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|88.44%
|2018
|N/A
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|N/A
|MSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.2 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|98.15%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|2
|2519
|78.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.2 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|97.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.02%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|45.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.72%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|85.69%
|Cash
|4.28%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|14.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|9.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|11.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|8.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|8.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSVIX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.47%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|41.67%
|Financial Services
|16.34%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|36.90%
|Healthcare
|15.95%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|27.04%
|Technology
|13.62%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|53.74%
|Real Estate
|10.87%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|7.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.21%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|77.38%
|Energy
|5.41%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|62.41%
|Utilities
|3.62%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|18.54%
|Basic Materials
|3.17%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|85.54%
|Communication Services
|2.42%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|54.59%
|Consumer Defense
|1.93%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|86.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSVIX % Rank
|US
|95.68%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|57.58%
|Non US
|0.04%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|91.75%
|MSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.92%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|2.05%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|MSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|67.92%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|108.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|86.81%
|MSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.15%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|32.10%
|MSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.30%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|38.54%
|MSVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.810
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Kathy A. Vorisek Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager As head of Equity Management, Kathryn Vorisek directs the business and operations of Mesirow Financial Equity Management. As chief investment officer, she oversees all aspects of the investment process. Kathy is a portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value and SMID Cap Value strategies, a role she has held since 1998. Kathy has over 35 years of industry experience. She joined Mesirow Financial when the firm acquired Fiduciary Management Associates in 2016. At FMA, Kathy was also senior managing director, chief investment officer and portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value and SMID Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining FMA, she worked for Duff & Phelps Investment Research in Chicago. Kathy is a member of Mesirow Financial's Board of Directors, which is responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of the firm. She is also a member of the CFA Institute, the Economics Club of Chicago, the Marquette University Finance Department Advisory Board, Women Investment Professionals, and a former board member of the CFA Society of Chicago. Kathy guides the firm’s participation in the Big Shoulders Fund’s “Stock Market Program” which provides education on the concepts of investing to eighth grade students in the neediest areas of inner-city Chicago and was named one of Crain’s 2019 Notable Women Executives over 50. Kathy earned a BS in Finance from Marquette University and an MBA with dual concentration in Finance and International Business from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Leo Harmon, CFA, CAIA Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager Leo Harmon is a senior managing director and chief investment officer who helps oversee all aspects of the investment process. Leo has more than 25 years of industry experience. He joined Mesirow Financial when the firm acquired Fiduciary Management Associates in 2016. At FMA Leo was Director of Research, portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value and SMID Cap Value strategies and a research analyst covering the Financial Services sector. Prior to joining FMA in 2003, he was a portfolio manager at Allstate Insurance, Allstate Investments LLC. Leo is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute, the National Association of Securities Professionals, and the Economics Club of Chicago. He is also a member of the CFA Society of Chicago where he was appointed to the board of directors and served as Chairman. Leo has served as Chairman on the External Investment Committee for the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer. He facilitates the firm’s curriculum in the Big Shoulders Fund’s “Stock Market Program” which provides education on the concepts of investing to eighth grade students in the neediest areas of inner-city Chicago. Leo earned a BS in Finance from Bradley University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
