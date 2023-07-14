Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund considers small companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2500 Index at the time of purchase, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that aim to replicate or produce returns that generally correspond to small company indexes. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index was approximately $32 million to $35 billion as of September 30, 2021, and may change over time. At any given time, the Fund may own a diversified group of stocks in several industries. The Fund invests mainly in common stocks, but it may also invest in ETFs.

The Adviser employs a relative value philosophy to identify companies that the Adviser believes have attractive valuations and a high probability for accelerated earnings and cash flow growth compared to their peers. The Adviser evaluates broad themes and market developments that it believes can be exploited through portfolio construction and rigorous fundamental research to identify investments that are best positioned to take advantage of catalysts and trends that may positively change the earnings potential and cash flow growth of a target company. The Adviser believes that earnings and cash flow growth are the principal drivers of investment performance, particularly when accompanied by visible, quantifiable catalysts that have not been fully recognized by the investment community.

Further, the Adviser considers environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors within its fundamental assessment of macro, sector and company specific trends, as may be modified over time (the “Sustainable Equity Strategy”). The Adviser incorporates ESG factors through creating aggregate ESG scores for companies in the investable universe and removing companies that score less favorably from potential investment consideration. Factors taken into consideration may include (but are not limited to): environmental factors such as the management of natural resources, carbon related issues, waste and recycling; social factors such as diversity and inclusion at the board of directors level, workplace policies, child labor and human rights; and governance factors such as board composition, share class structure and shareholder voting rights. The Adviser believes that certain ESG factors have the potential to reduce the cost of capital, materially lower operating costs or increase the profitability of a company, which may, in turn, lead to higher investment returns by the Fund if it invests in such company. The Adviser also believes incorporating such ESG factors may contribute to better investment returns by reducing the overall risk

profile of the Fund’s portfolio holdings. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies that have favorable scores in the Fund’s investible universe, as determined by the Adviser in accordance with the Adviser’s Sustainable Equity Strategy. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Adviser continuously monitors and evaluates investments held by the Fund to discern changes in trends, modify investment outlooks, and adjust valuations accordingly. The Adviser attempts to mitigate excess risk through ownership of what it considers a well-diversified portfolio with broad representation across market industries and sectors. The Adviser seeks to actively encourage management of the Fund’s portfolio companies to improve their ESG factors with the goal of producing better investment results and positive environmental and societal outcomes. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector or sectors of the economy. The Adviser will liquidate an investment based on several factors, including asset valuation, changes in prospective attributes, and purchases of alternative investments with potentially higher returns. The Adviser generally will not immediately sell a stock merely due to market appreciation outside the Fund’s target capitalization range if it believes the company has growth potential.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and more capital gains tax liabilities than a fund with a buy and hold strategy.

The Fund may invest in cash or money market instruments for the purpose of meeting redemption requests or making other anticipated cash payments.