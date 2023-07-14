Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$365 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSTVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morningstar Alternatives Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morningstar
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Volz

Fund Description

MSTVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -73.0% 19.4% 58.06%
1 Yr -1.1% -9.1% 86.9% 49.82%
3 Yr -1.9%* -9.5% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.9% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -22.7% 305.1% 60.37%
2021 -0.4% -9.8% 27.3% 58.87%
2020 0.3% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 1.0% -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -73.0% 19.4% 58.06%
1 Yr -1.1% -13.4% 86.9% 45.82%
3 Yr -1.9%* -9.5% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -22.7% 305.1% 60.37%
2021 -0.4% -9.8% 27.3% 60.08%
2020 0.3% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 1.0% -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSTVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSTVX Category Low Category High MSTVX % Rank
Net Assets 365 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 39.48%
Number of Holdings 2168 4 4478 4.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.5 M -398 M 2.55 B 60.42%
Weighting of Top 10 38.41% 13.1% 100.0% 88.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 16.28%
  2. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  3. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  4. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  5. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  6. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  7. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  8. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  9. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%
  10. Dec 21 10 Yr Dec 21 7.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTVX % Rank
Bonds 		25.48% -326.45% 6347.80% 37.81%
Convertible Bonds 		24.74% 0.00% 87.92% 2.12%
Cash 		24.70% -6278.21% 410.43% 42.05%
Stocks 		21.97% -3.75% 97.95% 80.57%
Preferred Stocks 		2.61% -0.12% 46.97% 6.71%
Other 		0.49% -21.53% 148.54% 91.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTVX % Rank
Technology 		20.68% 0.00% 39.58% 30.71%
Healthcare 		13.53% 0.00% 45.63% 21.65%
Industrials 		11.91% 0.00% 21.45% 5.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.63% 0.00% 29.09% 33.46%
Financial Services 		8.14% 0.00% 59.28% 83.46%
Communication Services 		8.05% 0.00% 21.78% 83.86%
Energy 		7.26% 0.00% 100.00% 27.95%
Utilities 		5.30% 0.00% 9.23% 20.08%
Consumer Defense 		5.22% 0.00% 13.62% 52.36%
Real Estate 		5.17% 0.00% 51.26% 53.54%
Basic Materials 		3.10% 0.00% 27.46% 50.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTVX % Rank
US 		19.06% -8.85% 91.88% 74.91%
Non US 		2.91% -19.62% 42.11% 70.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTVX % Rank
Corporate 		43.88% 0.00% 87.73% 9.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		27.48% 0.27% 100.00% 63.96%
Securitized 		25.58% 0.00% 56.83% 15.55%
Government 		2.94% 0.00% 84.29% 64.66%
Derivative 		0.12% 0.00% 88.81% 92.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 68.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTVX % Rank
US 		23.88% -126.19% 6311.18% 30.04%
Non US 		1.60% -382.37% 121.02% 51.94%

MSTVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.29% 31.15% 69.06%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.50% 38.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

MSTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSTVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 491.00% 48.30%

MSTVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSTVX Category Low Category High MSTVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.06% 0.00% 4.56% 60.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSTVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSTVX Category Low Category High MSTVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -2.51% 6.83% 8.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSTVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSTVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Volz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Alexander W. Volz. Mr. Volz has been a Portfolio Manager and Convertible Trader of SSI Investment Management, Inc. since 2006 and was a Vice President and Convertible Trader for SSI Investment Management, Inc. from 2002 to 2006. Mr. Volz has 20 years of experience in portfolio management and/or convertible securities trading. Prior to joining SSI Investment Management, Inc., Mr. Volz was a Convertible Trader for Southern Trading Partners and Wachovia Securities from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Volz received a B.A., Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.

Marta Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Marta Norton is a portfolio manager for Morningstar’s Investment Management group. She leads the group’s U.S. outcome-based strategies team, which focuses on inflation-plus, cash-plus, and income investment strategies. Previously, Norton was an investment manager for Morningstar Investment Services, where she managed asset allocation, income, and absolute return strategies. Before that, she was a senior mutual fund analyst for Morningstar, Inc. and led Morningstar’s 529 college-savings plan coverage. Before joining Morningstar in 2005, Norton was an economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and a research analyst for LECG, LLC. Norton holds a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Dagney Maseda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Dagney Hollander is a portfolio manager at SSI and oversees the daily management of the Hedged Convertible investment portfolios. Her industry experience as a trading assistant, analyst and portfolio manager began since 2003. She received a BS in Finance, summa cum laude, from California State University, Northridge. She is a CFA Level III Candidate.

John Orrico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Orrico founded Water Island Capital, the advisor to The Arbitrage Funds, in 2000. He currently serves as Chairman of The Arbitrage Funds series trust and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Prior to founding Water Island Capital, Mr. Orrico directed arbitrage, special situations, and distressed hedge fund portfolios at Lindemann Capital, which he joined in 1999, in conjunction with starting the organizational process for the Arbitrage Fund. Prior to joining Lindemann Capital, Mr. Orrico joined Gruss & Co in 1994, focusing on merger arbitrage and special situations, and became Senior Arbitrage Analyst in 1996. Mr. Orrico has worked in the securities industry since joining Morgan Stanley in 1982, beginning in corporate finance, with additional experience in institutional equity trading, equity research analysis and portfolio management. Mr. Orrico received a BA from Georgetown University.

Todd Munn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Munn is a portfolio manager of Water Island Capital, LLC. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager of the Fund, Mr. Munn was a senior equity analyst for the Fund. Mr. Munn received a Master of Business Administration degree from Fordham Graduate School of Business in 2003 and a Bachelors degree from Gettysburg College in 1993 — with a double major in Finance and Accounting.

Roger Foltynowicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Roger Foltynowicz, CAIA, received a Master of Science degree from Pace University in 2006 – with a major in Investment Management – and a Bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College in 1999 – with a major in Business Administration.

Jeffrey Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio since 2018, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Chief Fixed Income Strategist and member of the BlackRock Investment Institute since 2016; Chief Investment Strategist for Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock since 2011; Chief Credit Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2002 to 2011.

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Tom Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock’s Systematic Fixed Income Group since 2015;Deputy Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock’s Model-Based Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group since 2010; Co-Head of Credit Investments and Member of the Fixed Income Research Approval Committee of Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”) from 2001 to 2009.

Ricky Williamson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Ricky Williamson is a portfolio manager within Morningstar Investment Management. He is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Williamson is also a member of Investment Management’s Global Asset Allocation team, focusing on emerging-market debt as well as general fixed-income research. He develops and implements asset-class positioning and fund-of-funds portfolios, evaluates investment managers, and performs capital-market research. He currently serves as a co-manager for three Morningstar mutual funds: Morningstar Total Return Bond Fund, Morningstar Municipal Bond Fund, and Morningstar Multisector Bond Fund. Prior to joining Morningstar Investment Management in 2013, Williamson was a consultant and analyst with Cardinal Investment Advisors, LLC., where he built asset-allocation models for defined-benefit plans, performed manager due diligence, and worked on capital-market research. Williamson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from the University of Virginia. He also holds a Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

