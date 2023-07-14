Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$203 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.8%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|35.62%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|37.34%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|21.83%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|96.90%
|2021
|-4.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|38.50%
|2020
|2.0%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|49.77%
|2019
|3.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|MSTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|34.76%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|34.53%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|18.56%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSTSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|96.90%
|2021
|-4.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|38.50%
|2020
|2.0%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|50.47%
|2019
|3.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|MSTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|203 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|65.87%
|Number of Holdings
|267
|2
|10961
|28.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|104 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|64.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.75%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|36.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTSX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.14%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|24.63%
|Cash
|11.81%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|50.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|50.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|77.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|25.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|53.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.51%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|33.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.64%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|12.10%
|Healthcare
|13.55%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|27.81%
|Communication Services
|10.76%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|6.37%
|Industrials
|9.67%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|25.05%
|Consumer Defense
|9.35%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|17.41%
|Technology
|9.08%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|77.92%
|Energy
|7.75%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|31.21%
|Basic Materials
|3.92%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|81.53%
|Utilities
|2.26%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|42.89%
|Real Estate
|1.51%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|83.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTSX % Rank
|Non US
|51.01%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|11.27%
|US
|37.13%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|69.52%
|MSTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|61.38%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|32.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|MSTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MSTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSTSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|60.42%
|MSTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|48.23%
|MSTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MSTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|58.17%
|MSTSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Bertrand Cliquet is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Before joining Lazard in 2004, Bertrand worked for Goldman Sachs International as a Research Analyst. Earlier, he worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions group at Deutsche Bank, focusing on the utility and retail sectors. He also did an internship at Enskilda Securities in Paris, where he worked as an analyst covering the retail sector. Bertrand has been working in the investment field since 1999. He attained a business degree from HEC in Paris, with a major in Finance. Bertrand was awarded the Prize of the "Club Finance International", and the Prize of the HEC Foundation for his thesis on "The deregulation of the European electricity market and its consequences for electricity prices and the strategic positioning of energy companies". Bertrand is fluent in both French and German. He is a CFA® charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Matthew Landy—Matthew Landy is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Landy worked in the private equity industry where he was involved in early stage venture capital in Europe and management buy-out investing in Australia. Previously he was an equity analyst with Tyndall Investment Management covering stocks in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrial sectors. Landy has a BCom and a BA from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. Landy has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since its inception.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
John Mulquiney is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He has been working in the investment field since 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in August 2005, John worked at Tyndall Australia where he covered stocks in various sectors including financials, consumer discretionary, health care and materials. John was also in the Asset and Infrastructure Group at Macquarie Bank, where he undertook transactions and developed valuation models for airports, electricity generators, rail projects and health infrastructure. John holds a PhD from the Australian National University, and a BA (Hons) from Sydney University. He is a CFA® charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Warryn Robertson is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard Asset Management's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in April 2001, Mr. Robertson spent three years with Capital Partners, an independent advisory house, where he was an associate director developing business valuations for infrastructure assets and other alternative equity investments including airports, toll roads, timber plantations, power stations and coal mines. Mr. Robertson is a member of the Securities Institute of Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Marta Norton is a portfolio manager for Morningstar’s Investment Management group. She leads the group’s U.S. outcome-based strategies team, which focuses on inflation-plus, cash-plus, and income investment strategies. Previously, Norton was an investment manager for Morningstar Investment Services, where she managed asset allocation, income, and absolute return strategies. Before that, she was a senior mutual fund analyst for Morningstar, Inc. and led Morningstar’s 529 college-savings plan coverage. Before joining Morningstar in 2005, Norton was an economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and a research analyst for LECG, LLC. Norton holds a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Ricky Williamson is a portfolio manager within Morningstar Investment Management. He is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Williamson is also a member of Investment Management’s Global Asset Allocation team, focusing on emerging-market debt as well as general fixed-income research. He develops and implements asset-class positioning and fund-of-funds portfolios, evaluates investment managers, and performs capital-market research. He currently serves as a co-manager for three Morningstar mutual funds: Morningstar Total Return Bond Fund, Morningstar Municipal Bond Fund, and Morningstar Multisector Bond Fund. Prior to joining Morningstar Investment Management in 2013, Williamson was a consultant and analyst with Cardinal Investment Advisors, LLC., where he built asset-allocation models for defined-benefit plans, performed manager due diligence, and worked on capital-market research. Williamson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from the University of Virginia. He also holds a Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
