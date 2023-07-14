Home
Trending ETFs

MSTGX (Mutual Fund)

MSTGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morningstar Global Income Fund

MSTGX | Fund

$9.13

$244 M

16.70%

$1.52

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$244 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSTGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 16.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morningstar Global Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morningstar
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rahul Sharma

Fund Description

MSTGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -23.7% 16.4% 53.86%
1 Yr 0.3% -8.9% 48.3% 75.32%
3 Yr -3.8%* -2.2% 16.4% 84.19%
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -40.8% 20.6% 82.04%
2021 -1.0% -21.0% 24.5% 65.83%
2020 0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 17.99%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -23.7% 16.4% 52.58%
1 Yr 0.3% -12.8% 48.3% 66.53%
3 Yr -3.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 79.48%
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -40.8% 20.6% 82.04%
2021 -1.0% -21.0% 24.5% 65.83%
2020 0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 18.22%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSTGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSTGX Category Low Category High MSTGX % Rank
Net Assets 244 M 1.12 M 110 B 60.69%
Number of Holdings 534 2 10961 33.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 79.2 M -31.7 M 22 B 56.78%
Weighting of Top 10 37.01% 10.8% 100.0% 35.25%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTGX % Rank
Bonds 		54.44% -39.76% 93.84% 13.36%
Stocks 		48.92% -45.72% 98.42% 88.94%
Preferred Stocks 		1.89% -0.03% 14.00% 10.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.20% 0.00% 25.49% 56.99%
Other 		0.03% -1.25% 197.12% 61.80%
Cash 		-5.48% -97.12% 185.58% 20.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTGX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.68% 0.00% 30.34% 11.68%
Energy 		13.48% 0.00% 38.61% 19.32%
Healthcare 		10.62% 0.00% 30.30% 79.62%
Communication Services 		9.98% 0.00% 28.59% 23.57%
Consumer Defense 		9.91% 0.00% 31.85% 43.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.66% 0.00% 20.84% 15.50%
Industrials 		8.10% 0.09% 32.39% 43.31%
Basic Materials 		7.99% 0.00% 60.23% 28.24%
Utilities 		7.66% 0.00% 40.29% 27.39%
Technology 		5.05% 0.00% 39.48% 79.62%
Real Estate 		2.87% 0.00% 90.14% 58.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTGX % Rank
Non US 		38.26% -46.69% 57.06% 19.21%
US 		10.66% -4.82% 95.75% 96.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTGX % Rank
Corporate 		43.11% 0.00% 99.90% 30.90%
Government 		39.10% 0.00% 98.64% 41.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.22% 0.10% 100.00% 36.95%
Securitized 		7.56% 0.00% 83.28% 62.00%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 41.88% 32.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 51.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTGX % Rank
US 		46.56% -177.12% 87.76% 8.77%
Non US 		7.88% -39.00% 137.36% 49.69%

MSTGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.16% 2.71% 81.84%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.70% 25.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

MSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

MSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 48.06%

MSTGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSTGX Category Low Category High MSTGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 16.70% 0.00% 10.92% 47.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSTGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSTGX Category Low Category High MSTGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.28% -5.20% 6.33% 11.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSTGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSTGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rahul Sharma

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Rahul Sharma serves as a Co - Portfolio Manager on the Global High Dividend ADR strategy and all the firm's other Global and International strategies. Mr. Sharma has been in the investment business for over 15 years. He joined Schafer Cullen in 1999 as a research analyst and moved into portfolio management for the International, Emerging, and Global Equity strategies in 2001. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen, he worked in small business management. Mr. Sharma received his B.A. in Mathematics from the College of William and Mary in 1994.

James Cullen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983 and has served as the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation in 1983. His experience in the investment business spans over 50 years. Prior to founding the Firm, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously to Donaldson, Mr. Cullen co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low P/E research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University.

Marta Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Marta Norton is a portfolio manager for Morningstar’s Investment Management group. She leads the group’s U.S. outcome-based strategies team, which focuses on inflation-plus, cash-plus, and income investment strategies. Previously, Norton was an investment manager for Morningstar Investment Services, where she managed asset allocation, income, and absolute return strategies. Before that, she was a senior mutual fund analyst for Morningstar, Inc. and led Morningstar’s 529 college-savings plan coverage. Before joining Morningstar in 2005, Norton was an economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and a research analyst for LECG, LLC. Norton holds a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Hong Cheng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Hong Cheng is a portfolio manager within Morningstar's Investment Management group. Hong's primary responsibilities include managing the income focused strategies, including portfolio construction, subadvisor and ETF selection. Hong also co-manages Morningstar Global Income fund, Morningstar Multisector Bond fund and Morningstar Defensive Bond fund. Hong is a member of Investment Management's Global Asset Allocation team focusing on U.S. below-investment grade credit sectors. Hong is a CFA Charter Holder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Ricky Williamson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Ricky Williamson is a portfolio manager within Morningstar Investment Management. He is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Williamson is also a member of Investment Management’s Global Asset Allocation team, focusing on emerging-market debt as well as general fixed-income research. He develops and implements asset-class positioning and fund-of-funds portfolios, evaluates investment managers, and performs capital-market research. He currently serves as a co-manager for three Morningstar mutual funds: Morningstar Total Return Bond Fund, Morningstar Municipal Bond Fund, and Morningstar Multisector Bond Fund. Prior to joining Morningstar Investment Management in 2013, Williamson was a consultant and analyst with Cardinal Investment Advisors, LLC., where he built asset-allocation models for defined-benefit plans, performed manager due diligence, and worked on capital-market research. Williamson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from the University of Virginia. He also holds a Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

S. Leech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976

Gordon Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Gordon Stuart Brown is Portfolio Manager at Western Asset Management Company. Prior to joining Western Asset in 2011, he was Senior Investment Manager of Emerging Market Rates and Currencies at Baillie Gifford & Co. from 2001 to 2011. He was Fund Manager in the Fixed Income Team where he specialized in government bonds. He was Head of Fixed Income for State Street Global Advisors in London. He is an Associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. He holds Masters Degrees’ in Business Economics from Strathclyde University and Investment Analysis from Stirling University. Gordon graduated with honors in Economic Science from the University of Aberdeen in 1992.

Annabel Rudebeck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

– Western Asset Management Company Limited – Head of Non-US Credit, 2016- – Rogge Global Partners – Senior Partner, Head of Global Investment Grade Credit, 2004-2016 – JP Morgan Securities – Associate, Credit Research, 1999-2003 – University of Cambridge, B.A. (Hons), M.A., Economics

Michael Buchanan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Deputy Chief Investment Officer, 2005– – Credit Suisse Asset Management – Managing Director, Head of U.S. Credit Products, 2003–2005 – Janus Capital Management – Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 2003 – BlackRock Financial Management – Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, 1998–2003 – Conseco Capital Management – Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 1990–1998 – Brown University, B.A. – Chartered Financial Analyst

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

