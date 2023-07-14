Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.7%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$244 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.0%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|53.86%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|75.32%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|84.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|82.04%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|65.83%
|2020
|0.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|17.99%
|2019
|3.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|MSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|244 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|60.69%
|Number of Holdings
|534
|2
|10961
|33.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.2 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|56.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.01%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|35.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTGX % Rank
|Bonds
|54.44%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|13.36%
|Stocks
|48.92%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|88.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.89%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|10.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.20%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|56.99%
|Other
|0.03%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|61.80%
|Cash
|-5.48%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|20.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.68%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|11.68%
|Energy
|13.48%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|19.32%
|Healthcare
|10.62%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|79.62%
|Communication Services
|9.98%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|23.57%
|Consumer Defense
|9.91%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|43.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.66%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|15.50%
|Industrials
|8.10%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|43.31%
|Basic Materials
|7.99%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|28.24%
|Utilities
|7.66%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|27.39%
|Technology
|5.05%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|79.62%
|Real Estate
|2.87%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|58.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTGX % Rank
|Non US
|38.26%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|19.21%
|US
|10.66%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|96.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTGX % Rank
|Corporate
|43.11%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|30.90%
|Government
|39.10%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|41.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.22%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|36.95%
|Securitized
|7.56%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|62.00%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|32.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|51.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTGX % Rank
|US
|46.56%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|8.77%
|Non US
|7.88%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|49.69%
|MSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|81.84%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|25.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|MSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|MSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|48.06%
|MSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|16.70%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|47.82%
|MSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.28%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|11.76%
|MSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Rahul Sharma serves as a Co - Portfolio Manager on the Global High Dividend ADR strategy and all the firm's other Global and International strategies. Mr. Sharma has been in the investment business for over 15 years. He joined Schafer Cullen in 1999 as a research analyst and moved into portfolio management for the International, Emerging, and Global Equity strategies in 2001. Prior to joining Schafer Cullen, he worked in small business management. Mr. Sharma received his B.A. in Mathematics from the College of William and Mary in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983 and has served as the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation in 1983. His experience in the investment business spans over 50 years. Prior to founding the Firm, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously to Donaldson, Mr. Cullen co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low P/E research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Marta Norton is a portfolio manager for Morningstar’s Investment Management group. She leads the group’s U.S. outcome-based strategies team, which focuses on inflation-plus, cash-plus, and income investment strategies. Previously, Norton was an investment manager for Morningstar Investment Services, where she managed asset allocation, income, and absolute return strategies. Before that, she was a senior mutual fund analyst for Morningstar, Inc. and led Morningstar’s 529 college-savings plan coverage. Before joining Morningstar in 2005, Norton was an economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and a research analyst for LECG, LLC. Norton holds a bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Hong Cheng is a portfolio manager within Morningstar's Investment Management group. Hong's primary responsibilities include managing the income focused strategies, including portfolio construction, subadvisor and ETF selection. Hong also co-manages Morningstar Global Income fund, Morningstar Multisector Bond fund and Morningstar Defensive Bond fund. Hong is a member of Investment Management's Global Asset Allocation team focusing on U.S. below-investment grade credit sectors. Hong is a CFA Charter Holder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Ricky Williamson is a portfolio manager within Morningstar Investment Management. He is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Williamson is also a member of Investment Management’s Global Asset Allocation team, focusing on emerging-market debt as well as general fixed-income research. He develops and implements asset-class positioning and fund-of-funds portfolios, evaluates investment managers, and performs capital-market research. He currently serves as a co-manager for three Morningstar mutual funds: Morningstar Total Return Bond Fund, Morningstar Municipal Bond Fund, and Morningstar Multisector Bond Fund. Prior to joining Morningstar Investment Management in 2013, Williamson was a consultant and analyst with Cardinal Investment Advisors, LLC., where he built asset-allocation models for defined-benefit plans, performed manager due diligence, and worked on capital-market research. Williamson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from the University of Virginia. He also holds a Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Gordon Stuart Brown is Portfolio Manager at Western Asset Management Company. Prior to joining Western Asset in 2011, he was Senior Investment Manager of Emerging Market Rates and Currencies at Baillie Gifford & Co. from 2001 to 2011. He was Fund Manager in the Fixed Income Team where he specialized in government bonds. He was Head of Fixed Income for State Street Global Advisors in London. He is an Associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. He holds Masters Degrees’ in Business Economics from Strathclyde University and Investment Analysis from Stirling University. Gordon graduated with honors in Economic Science from the University of Aberdeen in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
– Western Asset Management Company Limited – Head of Non-US Credit, 2016- – Rogge Global Partners – Senior Partner, Head of Global Investment Grade Credit, 2004-2016 – JP Morgan Securities – Associate, Credit Research, 1999-2003 – University of Cambridge, B.A. (Hons), M.A., Economics
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Deputy Chief Investment Officer, 2005– – Credit Suisse Asset Management – Managing Director, Head of U.S. Credit Products, 2003–2005 – Janus Capital Management – Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 2003 – BlackRock Financial Management – Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, 1998–2003 – Conseco Capital Management – Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 1990–1998 – Brown University, B.A. – Chartered Financial Analyst
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
