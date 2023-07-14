Dan McNeela is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of target risk strategies with Morningstar Investment Management. McNeela is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Prior to joining the investment management group in 2006, McNeela was associate director of mutual fund analysis for Morningstar, Inc. McNeela served as the editor of Morningstar’s flagship newsletter, Morningstar Mutual Funds and appeared before House and Senate subcommittees to testify as an investor advocate regarding the effectiveness of 529 college savings plans. He joined Morningstar in 2000 as a fund analyst with the individual investor group, specializing in domestic equity funds, with subspecialties in real estate and long-short funds and was the lead analyst on funds offered by Janus, Putnam, Royce and Goldman Sachs. Prior to Morningstar, he held a number of corporate finance positions at Scott Foresman, a leading educational publisher. McNeela holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and a master’s degree in business administration from the from the University of Illinois. McNeela also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.