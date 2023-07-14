Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$931 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.4%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MSTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|54.87%
|2021
|-3.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|93.84%
|2020
|2.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|70.44%
|2019
|4.6%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|49.76%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|MSTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|54.87%
|2021
|-3.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|93.84%
|2020
|2.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|70.44%
|2019
|4.6%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|49.76%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.46%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|74.08%
|Cash
|3.54%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|21.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|16.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|44.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|8.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|18.17%
|Financial Services
|18.91%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|35.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.64%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|8.78%
|Industrials
|12.72%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|70.94%
|Technology
|12.19%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|42.45%
|Healthcare
|9.61%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|74.39%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|16.69%
|Consumer Defense
|8.46%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|65.76%
|Basic Materials
|6.66%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|74.10%
|Energy
|5.10%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|45.90%
|Utilities
|1.17%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|72.95%
|Real Estate
|0.89%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|66.47%
|Non US
|95.71%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|47.25%
|US
|0.75%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|82.09%
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|42.49%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|83.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|18.48%
|Dividend Yield
|1.04%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|56.58%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|70.89%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Michael Stout, CFA, is a portfolio manager in the Morningstar Investment Management group and a member of the Asset Allocation Committee. He focuses on active-allocation strategies that employ actively managed mutual funds, while also contributing to the firm’s active/passive strategies. In addition, Stout has a lead role in the group’s fund-selection process. Stout was a founding member of Morningstar Investment Management’s predecessor in 1998. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst and editor of mutual fund research at Morningstar, Inc. He began at Morningstar in 1993 as a research analyst covering closed-end funds. Before joining Morningstar, Stout was an investment broker with A.G. Edwards & Sons and previously was a captain in the United States Air Force. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Monika Shrestha, a Director of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, responsible for research coverage of companies in the financials sector. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Ms. Shrestha was a principal at Waterview Advisors and a Corporate Finance Analyst with Salomon Smith Barney. Ms. Shrestha began working in the investment field in 1997. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, a BSE in Computer Science and Engineering and a BS in Economics (with a concentration in Finance) from the University of Pennsylvania.
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Dan McNeela is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of target risk strategies with Morningstar Investment Management. McNeela is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Prior to joining the investment management group in 2006, McNeela was associate director of mutual fund analysis for Morningstar, Inc. McNeela served as the editor of Morningstar’s flagship newsletter, Morningstar Mutual Funds and appeared before House and Senate subcommittees to testify as an investor advocate regarding the effectiveness of 529 college savings plans. He joined Morningstar in 2000 as a fund analyst with the individual investor group, specializing in domestic equity funds, with subspecialties in real estate and long-short funds and was the lead analyst on funds offered by Janus, Putnam, Royce and Goldman Sachs. Prior to Morningstar, he held a number of corporate finance positions at Scott Foresman, a leading educational publisher. McNeela holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and a master’s degree in business administration from the from the University of Illinois. McNeela also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Andrew West is the manager of research, a portfolio manager of the International Equity, International Equity Research, Global Equity Research, and Emerging Markets Research strategies, and a Consumer Discretionary and Industrials analyst. As manager of research, Andrew is responsible for monitoring and supporting the quality and consistency of analyst output. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Harding Loevner in 2006, Andrew worked at Standard & Poor’s Equity Research, Veitia & Associates, and International Assets Advisory Corp. Andrew holds a BS in Business Administration/Finance from the University of Central Florida and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Patrick Todd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Health Care and Real Estate analyst. Patrick joined Harding Loevner in 2012 and has over 11 years of industry experience. He previously worked at Gabelli & Company as a research analyst, Ironbound Capital as a research analyst, and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as a portfolio specialist. Patrick holds a BA in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and an MBA in Applied Value Investing from Columbia Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Bryan Lloyd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Financials analyst. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 21 years of industry experience. He joined Harding Loevner in 2011 after seven years at Calamos Asset Management. While at Calamos, Bryan served as vice president/senior analyst of financial services and prior to that held the position of research analyst. From 1999–2003, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as an associate in equity research. Earlier in his career, he served as a credit analyst at ABN AMRO Bank and as a financial analyst at M&T Bank. He is a graduate of Lafayette College with a BA in Mathematics and Economics and is a CFA® charterholder.
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Babatunde Ojo, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2014 and an analyst since 2012. As an analyst, he focuses on frontier emerging markets companies. Mr. Ojo graduated from University of Lagos in 2002. He received an MBA in Finance and Management from University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, in 2012 and joined Harding Loevner that same year. Mr. Ojo serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio.
Apr 12, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Mr. Moffett has been chairman of the committee in 2014. He joined the Firm in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past five years, he has served as an equity research analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Eric Moffett is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. He is the portfolio manager for the firm's Asia Opportunities equity strategy and chairman of the strategy's Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Moffett earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Apr 12, 2021
1.13
1.1%
Malik Sarmad Asif is a co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. He is a member of the Emerging Markets Stock Investment Advisory Committee. Malik is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Malik’s investment experience began in 2005, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning on the emerging markets equity team as an investment analyst. Prior to this, Malik was employed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York covering U.S. large-cap financial services. Malik also has worked on the investment team of the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm (International Finance Corporation) and in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London. Malik earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and international relations from Connecticut College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, where he received the Chicago Booth Merit Fellowship.
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
