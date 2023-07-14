Home
Trending ETFs

MSTFX (Mutual Fund)

MSTFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morningstar International Equity Fund

MSTFX | Fund

$10.34

$931 M

1.04%

$0.11

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$931 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morningstar International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morningstar
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Stout

Fund Description

MSTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% 2.1% 19.2% 22.74%
1 Yr 17.1% -20.6% 27.8% 54.08%
3 Yr 1.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 85.10%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -43.6% 71.3% 54.87%
2021 -3.8% -15.4% 9.4% 93.84%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 70.44%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 49.76%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -16.4% 19.2% 22.74%
1 Yr 17.1% -27.2% 27.8% 50.42%
3 Yr 1.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 84.85%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -43.6% 71.3% 54.87%
2021 -3.8% -15.4% 9.4% 93.84%
2020 2.0% -10.4% 121.9% 70.44%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 49.76%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSTFX Category Low Category High MSTFX % Rank
Net Assets 931 M 1.02 M 369 B 44.68%
Number of Holdings 420 1 10801 28.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 131 M 0 34.5 B 55.43%
Weighting of Top 10 14.41% 1.9% 101.9% 80.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 3.14%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.46% 0.00% 122.60% 74.08%
Cash 		3.54% -65.15% 100.00% 21.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 16.08%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 44.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 8.60%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 18.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTFX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.91% 0.00% 47.75% 35.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.64% 0.00% 36.36% 8.78%
Industrials 		12.72% 5.17% 99.49% 70.94%
Technology 		12.19% 0.00% 36.32% 42.45%
Healthcare 		9.61% 0.00% 21.01% 74.39%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 21.69% 16.69%
Consumer Defense 		8.46% 0.00% 32.29% 65.76%
Basic Materials 		6.66% 0.00% 23.86% 74.10%
Energy 		5.10% 0.00% 16.89% 45.90%
Utilities 		1.17% 0.00% 13.68% 72.95%
Real Estate 		0.89% 0.00% 14.59% 66.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSTFX % Rank
Non US 		95.71% 0.00% 125.24% 47.25%
US 		0.75% -7.78% 68.98% 82.09%

MSTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.02% 26.51% 42.49%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.60% 83.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 18.48%

MSTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSTFX Category Low Category High MSTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 13.15% 56.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSTFX Category Low Category High MSTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -0.93% 6.38% 70.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MSTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Stout

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Michael Stout, CFA, is a portfolio manager in the Morningstar Investment Management group and a member of the Asset Allocation Committee. He focuses on active-allocation strategies that employ actively managed mutual funds, while also contributing to the firm’s active/passive strategies. In addition, Stout has a lead role in the group’s fund-selection process. Stout was a founding member of Morningstar Investment Management’s predecessor in 1998. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst and editor of mutual fund research at Morningstar, Inc. He began at Morningstar in 1993 as a research analyst covering closed-end funds. Before joining Morningstar, Stout was an investment broker with A.G. Edwards & Sons and previously was a captain in the United States Air Force. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Monika Shrestha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Monika Shrestha, a Director of Lazard, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Investment Manager’s Emerging Markets Equity team, responsible for research coverage of companies in the financials sector. Prior to joining Lazard in 2003, Ms. Shrestha was a principal at Waterview Advisors and a Corporate Finance Analyst with Salomon Smith Barney. Ms. Shrestha began working in the investment field in 1997. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, a BSE in Computer Science and Engineering and a BS in Economics (with a concentration in Finance) from the University of Pennsylvania.

Daniel McNeela

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Dan McNeela is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of target risk strategies with Morningstar Investment Management. McNeela is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Prior to joining the investment management group in 2006, McNeela was associate director of mutual fund analysis for Morningstar, Inc. McNeela served as the editor of Morningstar’s flagship newsletter, Morningstar Mutual Funds and appeared before House and Senate subcommittees to testify as an investor advocate regarding the effectiveness of 529 college savings plans. He joined Morningstar in 2000 as a fund analyst with the individual investor group, specializing in domestic equity funds, with subspecialties in real estate and long-short funds and was the lead analyst on funds offered by Janus, Putnam, Royce and Goldman Sachs. Prior to Morningstar, he held a number of corporate finance positions at Scott Foresman, a leading educational publisher. McNeela holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and a master’s degree in business administration from the from the University of Illinois. McNeela also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Michael Manelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.

Andrew West

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Andrew West is the manager of research, a portfolio manager of the International Equity, International Equity Research, Global Equity Research, and Emerging Markets Research strategies, and a Consumer Discretionary and Industrials analyst. As manager of research, Andrew is responsible for monitoring and supporting the quality and consistency of analyst output. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Harding Loevner in 2006, Andrew worked at Standard & Poor’s Equity Research, Veitia & Associates, and International Assets Advisory Corp. Andrew holds a BS in Business Administration/Finance from the University of Central Florida and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Patrick Todd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Patrick Todd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Health Care and Real Estate analyst. Patrick joined Harding Loevner in 2012 and has over 11 years of industry experience. He previously worked at Gabelli & Company as a research analyst, Ironbound Capital as a research analyst, and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as a portfolio specialist. Patrick holds a BA in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and an MBA in Applied Value Investing from Columbia Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Bryan Lloyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Bryan Lloyd is a portfolio manager of the International Equity strategy and a Financials analyst. He is a Partner of the firm and has over 21 years of industry experience. He joined Harding Loevner in 2011 after seven years at Calamos Asset Management. While at Calamos, Bryan served as vice president/senior analyst of financial services and prior to that held the position of research analyst. From 1999–2003, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston as an associate in equity research. Earlier in his career, he served as a credit analyst at ABN AMRO Bank and as a financial analyst at M&T Bank. He is a graduate of Lafayette College with a BA in Mathematics and Economics and is a CFA® charterholder.

Babatunde Ojo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Babatunde Ojo, CFA has been a portfolio manager since 2014 and an analyst since 2012. As an analyst, he focuses on frontier emerging markets companies. Mr. Ojo graduated from University of Lagos in 2002. He received an MBA in Finance and Management from University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School, in 2012 and joined Harding Loevner that same year. Mr. Ojo serves as a co-lead portfolio manager for the Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio.

Eric Moffett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Mr. Moffett has been chairman of the committee in 2014. He joined the Firm in 2007 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past five years, he has served as an equity research analyst and a portfolio manager (beginning in 2014). Eric Moffett is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Hong Kong Limited. He is the portfolio manager for the firm's Asia Opportunities equity strategy and chairman of the strategy's Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Moffett earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Malik Asif

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Malik Sarmad Asif is a co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. He is a member of the Emerging Markets Stock Investment Advisory Committee. Malik is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Malik’s investment experience began in 2005, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning on the emerging markets equity team as an investment analyst. Prior to this, Malik was employed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in New York covering U.S. large-cap financial services. Malik also has worked on the investment team of the World Bank Group’s private sector investment arm (International Finance Corporation) and in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division in London. Malik earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics and international relations from Connecticut College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, where he received the Chicago Booth Merit Fellowship.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

