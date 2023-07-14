Alfonzo Bruno is an associate portfolio manager with Morningstar’s Investment Management group. Along with the other Morningstar portfolios managers for the Funds, Bruno is responsible for subadviser selection and oversight, subadviser and exchange traded funds (ETFs) allocations, in addition to other portfolio management responsibilities. Bruno is also a member of Investment Management’s Global Asset Allocation team focusing on U.S. treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities. Previously, Bruno was a manager research analyst at Morningstar, where he focused on fixed income manager research. Prior to joining Morningstar, Bruno was an investment analyst for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund where he focused on public markets portfolio and risk management. Bruno holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Bruno is a CFA Charterholder. Bruno has served as a portfolio manager for the Funds since May 2022.