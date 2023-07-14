Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$142 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.5%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|12.48%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|53.89%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|67.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|57.04%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|66.00%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|60.15%
|2019
|0.2%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|97.13%
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|MSTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|11.79%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|49.57%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|67.28%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MSTBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|56.87%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|65.82%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|60.15%
|2019
|0.2%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|97.89%
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|MSTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|142 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|85.86%
|Number of Holdings
|210
|4
|4919
|76.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|78.5 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|70.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.54%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|12.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTBX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.53%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|56.13%
|Cash
|5.65%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|29.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.97%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|85.32%
|Stocks
|0.56%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|6.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.28%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|10.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|14.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.52%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|36.36%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|36.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|37.88%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.91%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|33.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.21%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|45.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|30.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|36.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTBX % Rank
|US
|0.56%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|5.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|11.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTBX % Rank
|Securitized
|40.21%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|20.90%
|Government
|35.19%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|25.73%
|Corporate
|18.73%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.97%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.87%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|36.27%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|27.46%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|56.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSTBX % Rank
|US
|86.03%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|23.32%
|Non US
|6.50%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|85.15%
|MSTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|53.60%
|Management Fee
|0.36%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|61.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MSTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MSTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSTBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|6.29%
|MSTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.24%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|31.26%
|MSTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MSTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSTBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.92%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|12.01%
|MSTBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Abhijeet Patwardhan is a Partner (since January 2017) and a Director of Research (since April 2015) of First Pacific Advisors, LLC. Previously Mr. Patwardhan served as Managing Director of the Adviser from November 2015 to January 2017, Senior Vice President from January 2014 to November 2015 and as an analyst and Vice President from June 2010 to December 2013
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Thomas H. Atteberry, CFA, Partner at FPA, joined the firm in 1997. Thomas is the CEO of FPA New Income and a manager of the Absolute Fixed Income Strategy. Prior to joining FPA, Tom served as Chief Fixed Income Strategist of Fifth Third Bank and Chief Investment Officer of Mercantile Bank in Joplin, MO. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas Christian University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Hong Cheng is a portfolio manager within Morningstar's Investment Management group. Hong's primary responsibilities include managing the income focused strategies, including portfolio construction, subadvisor and ETF selection. Hong also co-manages Morningstar Global Income fund, Morningstar Multisector Bond fund and Morningstar Defensive Bond fund. Hong is a member of Investment Management's Global Asset Allocation team focusing on U.S. below-investment grade credit sectors. Hong is a CFA Charter Holder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Ricky Williamson is a portfolio manager within Morningstar Investment Management. He is focused on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager due diligence. Williamson is also a member of Investment Management’s Global Asset Allocation team, focusing on emerging-market debt as well as general fixed-income research. He develops and implements asset-class positioning and fund-of-funds portfolios, evaluates investment managers, and performs capital-market research. He currently serves as a co-manager for three Morningstar mutual funds: Morningstar Total Return Bond Fund, Morningstar Municipal Bond Fund, and Morningstar Multisector Bond Fund. Prior to joining Morningstar Investment Management in 2013, Williamson was a consultant and analyst with Cardinal Investment Advisors, LLC., where he built asset-allocation models for defined-benefit plans, performed manager due diligence, and worked on capital-market research. Williamson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from the University of Virginia. He also holds a Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Alfonzo Bruno is an associate portfolio manager with Morningstar’s Investment Management group. Along with the other Morningstar portfolios managers for the Funds, Bruno is responsible for subadviser selection and oversight, subadviser and exchange traded funds (ETFs) allocations, in addition to other portfolio management responsibilities. Bruno is also a member of Investment Management’s Global Asset Allocation team focusing on U.S. treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities. Previously, Bruno was a manager research analyst at Morningstar, where he focused on fixed income manager research. Prior to joining Morningstar, Bruno was an investment analyst for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund where he focused on public markets portfolio and risk management. Bruno holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Bruno is a CFA Charterholder. Bruno has served as a portfolio manager for the Funds since May 2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
